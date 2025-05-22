“Buy A Bathing Suit That Fits”: Kylie Jenner Baffles Fans With “Ready For Summer” One-Piece Shots

Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in a one-piece bathing suit that left many fans puzzled.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her two children, Stormi and Aire, as well as her sister Kendall.

Over the past week, Kylie has been modeling designer swimsuits during her tropical getaway, including a $10,000 rhinestone-covered red bikini by Chanel.

Highlights Kylie Jenner sparked heated reactions after posting photos in a barely-there one-piece bathing suit.

The reality star is in Turks and Caicos with her older sister Kendall and her two children, Stormi and Aire.

Kylie wore a diamond on her ring finger, leading some to believe Timothée Chalamet may have popped the question.

The 27-year-old also left fans speechless in a barely-there Dolce & Gabbana two-piece, a Cult Gaia tiny metallic gold bikini, and a dark gray studded Gimaguas bikini.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

Kylie Jenner put on a very busty display and sparked engagement rumors during her Turks and Caicos vacation

Image credits: kyliejenner

In her latest post, Kylie put on a strikingly busty display in a floral one-piece swimsuit by Roberto Cavalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ready for summer 🥹” she captioned the photos, which have received over 2 million likes on Instagram.

The blue-and-white piece sparked mixed reactions in the comments, with many complimenting Kylie’s midriff-baring swimsuit, while others said it looked three sizes too small for her curves.

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

“With that much money, she should be able to afford clothes that fit,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Buy a bathing suit that fits…”

Someone else asked: “Why bother to wear anything if it ain’t covering your body properly?”

“We get it. They’re proud of their plastic surgery in pursuit of the ‘perfect’ body. Jeez,” complained someone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old star posed in a tiny one-piece bathing suit by Roberto Cavalli

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

“That swimsuit is so cuteee 💙” said a separate user.

Another commenter declared: “Timmy is so lucky.”

The Kardashians star previously faced scrutiny over her body when she flaunted what some fans considered a “suspiciously round” bottom in her gold bikini.

Kylie is in the tropical destination with her two children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with Travis Scott, and her sister Kendall

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, according to LA-based plastic surgeon Dr. Kahn, her curves from the waist down appear to be all-natural.

“She does seem to have a very round bottom,” the surgeon told The Daily Mail.

“It could be natural, or it could be gluteal implants; it’s too hard to tell. She doesn’t have any scars around her butt, so it appears natural.”

“Ready for summer 🥹” she captioned the post, which has received over 2 million likes

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos led some to believe that she and her boyfriend of two years, Timothée Chalamet, might be taking the next step in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Khy founder and the Oscar-nominated actor were first linked together in April 2023 after meeting at a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in January during Paris Fashion Week.

While the A-list couple initially kept their romance under the radar, they have since attended several high-profile events together, including the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs, where Timothée was nominated for A Complete Unknown.

Many fans believe Kylie and Timothée Chalamet are engaged, as she posed in a bridal-looking dress wearing a diamond on her ring finger

Share icon

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

Last August, a source toldPeople that the lovebirds celebrated Kylie’s birthday with her friends in the Bahamas and that the two are “very serious” with their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before. He’s great for her,” the insider shared.

“Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s never been in love like this before. He’s great for her,” a source said of Kylie’s relationship with the actor

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

Share icon

The moms appear to be on board with the relationship. Timothée’s mother, Nicole Flender, a real estate agent, made a rare comment about her son’s girlfriend in an article for New York Magazine‘s Curbed.

Discussing the actor’s $11 million Beverly Hills home purchase, the reporter noted that it’s close to where Kylie lives on the West Coast. “I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me,” Nicole responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, also feels like Timothée is The One for her youngest daughter, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

According to the outlet, the “momager” thinks the 29-year-old is “adorable, very respectful, gentleman-like, and well-mannered.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s bikini photos also sparked plastic surgery rumors

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT

A separate source told People that Kylie introduced the Wonka actor to her two children as a “friend.”

“They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” they said last December.

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner

ADVERTISEMENT



“It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He’s part of the family now, though. Her kids know him as a ‘friend.'”

They added: “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He’s super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work.”

“Vacations turn into photoshoots for this family,” one reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT