“Buy A Bathing Suit That Fits”: Kylie Jenner Baffles Fans With “Ready For Summer” One-Piece Shots
Woman posing outdoors in a blue and white one-piece bathing suit that fits, standing against a stone wall with turquoise shutters.
Celebrities, News

“Buy A Bathing Suit That Fits”: Kylie Jenner Baffles Fans With “Ready For Summer” One-Piece Shots

Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in a one-piece bathing suit that left many fans puzzled.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos with her two children, Stormi and Aire, as well as her sister Kendall.

Over the past week, Kylie has been modeling designer swimsuits during her tropical getaway, including a $10,000 rhinestone-covered red bikini by Chanel.

  • Kylie Jenner sparked heated reactions after posting photos in a barely-there one-piece bathing suit.
  • The reality star is in Turks and Caicos with her older sister Kendall and her two children, Stormi and Aire.
  • Kylie wore a diamond on her ring finger, leading some to believe Timothée Chalamet may have popped the question.

The 27-year-old also left fans speechless in a barely-there Dolce & Gabbana two-piece, a Cult Gaia tiny metallic gold bikini, and a dark gray studded Gimaguas bikini.

    Kylie Jenner put on a very busty display and sparked engagement rumors during her Turks and Caicos vacation

    Woman in a black crop top posing indoors, promoting the idea to buy a bathing suit that fits for summer.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    In her latest post, Kylie put on a strikingly busty display in a floral one-piece swimsuit by Roberto Cavalli.

    “Ready for summer 🥹” she captioned the photos, which have received over 2 million likes on Instagram.

    The blue-and-white piece sparked mixed reactions in the comments, with many complimenting Kylie’s midriff-baring swimsuit, while others said it looked three sizes too small for her curves.

    Woman in a blue and white patterned one-piece bathing suit posing outdoors near a stone railing and window shutters.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Text comment reading Buy a bathing suit that fits in a social media post.

    “With that much money, she should be able to afford clothes that fit,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Buy a bathing suit that fits…”

    Someone else asked: “Why bother to wear anything if it ain’t covering your body properly?”

    “We get it. They’re proud of their plastic surgery in pursuit of the ‘perfect’ body. Jeez,” complained someone else.

    The 27-year-old star posed in a tiny one-piece bathing suit by Roberto Cavalli

    Woman modeling a stylish one-piece bathing suit with blue floral patterns outdoors under clear sky.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Facebook comment from Diana Eskens expressing frustration about repeated bikini posts instead of spending time with kids.
    Meanwhile, others defended the reality star. “So beautiful! My favorite Jenner,” wrote one fan.

    “That swimsuit is so cuteee 💙” said a separate user.

    Another commenter declared: “Timmy is so lucky.”

    The Kardashians star previously faced scrutiny over her body when she flaunted what some fans considered a “suspiciously round” bottom in her gold bikini.

    Kylie is in the tropical destination with her two children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with Travis Scott, and her sister Kendall

    Woman wearing a stylish blue and white one-piece bathing suit posing outdoors in the sunlight, showcasing a bathing suit that fits.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Comment by Sarah Burke discussing the fit and practicality of bathing suits for swimming purposes.
    Kylie has admitted to undergoing breast augmentation surgery at the age of 19 and getting injectable fillers in her lips.

    However, according to LA-based plastic surgeon Dr. Kahn, her curves from the waist down appear to be all-natural.

    “She does seem to have a very round bottom,” the surgeon told The Daily Mail.

    “It could be natural, or it could be gluteal implants; it’s too hard to tell. She doesn’t have any scars around her butt, so it appears natural.”

    “Ready for summer 🥹” she captioned the post, which has received over 2 million likes

    Woman wearing a blue and white floral one-piece bathing suit posing outdoors by a textured wall and shuttered window.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Comment expressing frustration about bikini tops and their strings not fitting correctly.
    Kylie sparked another round of rumors during her vacation when she posted a photo wearing a white, bridal-looking mini dress and sporting a massive diamond on her ring finger.

    The photos led some to believe that she and her boyfriend of two years, Timothée Chalamet, might be taking the next step in their relationship.

    The Khy founder and the Oscar-nominated actor were first linked together in April 2023 after meeting at a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in January during Paris Fashion Week.

    While the A-list couple initially kept their romance under the radar, they have since attended several high-profile events together, including the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs, where Timothée was nominated for A Complete Unknown.

    Many fans believe Kylie and Timothée Chalamet are engaged, as she posed in a bridal-looking dress wearing a diamond on her ring finger

    Woman in a black evening dress and man in a velvet suit attend an event, illustrating how to buy a bathing suit that fits.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

    Kylie Jenner wearing a bathing suit that fits, posing in a stylish one-piece, ready for summer photoshoot.

    Kylie Jenner wearing a one-piece bathing suit, posing confidently in summer-ready swimwear for a perfect fit.
    They recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome, where he received the David for Cinematic Excellence honor.

    Last August, a source toldPeople that the lovebirds celebrated Kylie’s birthday with her friends in the Bahamas and that the two are “very serious” with their relationship.

    “She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before. He’s great for her,” the insider shared.

    “Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”

    “She’s never been in love like this before. He’s great for her,” a source said of Kylie’s relationship with the actor

    Woman posing on beach wearing a lace one-piece bathing suit highlighting buy a bathing suit that fits.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Comments on social media post discussing a bathing suit and one-piece summer outfit.

    The moms appear to be on board with the relationship. Timothée’s mother, Nicole Flender, a real estate agent, made a rare comment about her son’s girlfriend in an article for New York Magazine‘s Curbed.

    Discussing the actor’s $11 million Beverly Hills home purchase, the reporter noted that it’s close to where Kylie lives on the West Coast. “I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me,” Nicole responded.

    Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, also feels like Timothée is The One for her youngest daughter, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

    According to the outlet, the “momager” thinks the 29-year-old is “adorable, very respectful, gentleman-like, and well-mannered.”

    The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s bikini photos also sparked plastic surgery rumors

    Young woman in a gold bathing suit posing outdoors by pool, promoting buying a bathing suit that fits for summer.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Facebook comment discussing body proportions, mentioning tiny waists and big hips, related to bathing suit fit.

    A separate source told People that Kylie introduced the Wonka actor to her two children as a “friend.”

    “They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” they said last December.

    Two women wearing bathing suits in the ocean at sunset, highlighting the importance of buying a bathing suit that fits.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Facebook comment by Marissa Izzo praising sisters for acting normal and being human instead of oversexualized dolls.

    @kyliejennerdrunk beach walks with my sister 😂😂😂 enjoy♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner


    “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He’s part of the family now, though. Her kids know him as a ‘friend.'”

    They added: “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He’s super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work.”

    “Vacations turn into photoshoots for this family,” one reader commented

    Comment saying that the bathing suit is ridiculous in response to a post about buying a bathing suit that fits.

    Comment saying it’s a bit small on her, reacting to a bathing suit that fits in a summer one-piece photo.

    Kylie Jenner posing in a stylish one-piece bathing suit ready for summer, inspiring fans to buy a bathing suit that fits.

    Comment from Todd Cope saying Famous for being infamous with reactions showing laughter and likes.

    Comment on social media post discussing bathing suit fit and fan reactions about summer one-piece shots.

    Comment saying she will never be Kendall in a social media post discussing bathing suits that fit.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to bathing suit fit, mentioning concern about plastic melting in the sun.

    Kylie Jenner posing in a one-piece bathing suit, showcasing a stylish fit perfect for summer beachwear.

    Kylie Jenner posing in a stylish one-piece bathing suit ready for summer, highlighting how to buy a bathing suit that fits.

    Comment on a social media post questioning if a bikini was glued on, related to buying a bathing suit that fits.

    Social media comment questioning if she did anything fun on vacation or just changed bathing suits and took pictures.

    Comment on social media post about buying a bathing suit that fits, expressing joy in finding the perfect look.

    Comment on social media post reading sure doesn't look pregnant like the rumors are trying to say about bathing suit fit and summer readiness.

    Social media comment discussing negativity toward influencers despite many having surgeries, relating to bathing suit fit.

    User comment on social media post about bathing suits, expressing confusion about Kardashians but complimenting beauty.

    Comment on social media praising a bathing suit fit, related to buying a bathing suit that fits for summer.

    Kylie Jenner wearing a stylish one-piece bathing suit, showcasing a flattering fit for summer beach looks.

    Comment praising Kylie Jenner’s appearance and work, discussing opinions from fans about bathing suits that fit.

    Comment on social media post saying if I had her body I'd never wear clothes either, related to buying a bathing suit that fits and summer readiness.

    Comment on social media post praising a young woman’s appearance and wealth, advising to expect only perfect standards.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
