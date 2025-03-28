ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic surgery is no rarity for celebrities, seeing as their entire livelihoods involve standing in front of a camera — whether that be to shoot movies or make content. 

But, similar to a tattoo, these alterations are permanent and are difficult to undo. With that comes the very large possibility of regretting them in the future. Here are a couple of people who have voiced that exact concern over the procedures they've had done to their body.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bella Hadid

Two images of a woman highlighting changes post plastic surgery; one with short hair, one with long and sleek hair.

28-year-old Bella Hadid always had to look her best as one of the world’s most well-known models, and her feelings of being the “uglier sister” compared to Gigi Hadid weren’t working in her favor. 

In March of last year, she opened to Vogue and said she regretted the decisions she made about her body. 

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she shared.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images , bellahadid Report

    #2

    Madonna

    Celebs and plastic surgery: a woman in elegant attire on the left; the same woman with braided hairstyle on the right.

    Madonna has never talked about her cosmetic surgeries — and whether or not she’s actually gotten them — but speculation resurfaced in 2008 when she was seen with facial bruising, making some believe she had gotten a lower eyelid surgery. 

    Or perhaps it was the result of a ‘ribbon lift,’ a procedure that tightens loose skin by inserting bioabsorbable ribbons into the neck.

    As the singer reflected on her past looks, she merely said, “I do sometimes think: ‘Oh God, what was I thinking…’”

    Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images , Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Joey Jo Jo Shabadoo
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Madonna has not regretted her plastic surgery and has denied it. She's not exactly right in the head anymore

    #3

    Cameron Diaz

    Side-by-side photos of a woman illustrating changes possibly related to plastic surgery regret.

    In general, Cameron Diaz just isn’t a fan of anything ‘unnatural.’ After all, she shared what happened when she tried a small amount of Botox with Entertainment Tonight in 2014.

    “It changed my face in such a weird way that I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to [be] like [that].'” Instead, she’s embraced the natural aging process and even talked about how her laugh lines are something she takes a lot of pride in. 

    “Guess what this meant? I’ve smiled my whole life,” she challenged.

    Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images , Ben Kriemann/Getty Images Report

    #4

    Kim Kardashian

    Two images of a woman, highlighting changes possibly linked to plastic surgery regrets.

    Many members of the Kardashian family are known to have undergone procedures, but perhaps Kim is the most well-known. The twist? The mother-of-four believes none of it really mattered. 

    She told The Telegraph in 2002 that she had “a little” plastic surgery, such as liposuction and Botox. But she admitted, “And you know what? None of it works. None of it.”

    kimkardashian , kimkardashian Report

    #5

    Nicole Kidman

    Two images of a person with blonde hair; one in a light dress, the other in a red plaid shirt, discussing plastic surgery regrets.

    As someone whose job centers around being in front of cameras, Nicole Kidman has gone through multiple cosmetic procedures to look the part — and she’s been candid about her experience with them. 

    In 2003, she admitted, “I did try Botox, unfortunately. But I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again.”

    SGranitz/WireImager/Getty Images , John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah, she looks terrible and it really shows up when she acts. Her face doesn't move properly. I'm seeing her on Lioness and I try to pretend her character had mad botox and it just doesn't make sense for the character so I end up being distracted.

    #6

    Cardi B

    Woman in two images; before and after plastic surgery transformation.

    After shooting her 2024 song Like What, the rapper admitted she had gotten surgery and had a few injections in her backside removed. 

    In December of 2022, the Grammy winner also revealed that she'd had “95%” of the biopolymers removed from her buttocks that August.

    Paras Griffin/Getty Images , iamcardib Report

    #7

    Priyanka Chopra

    Two side-by-side images of a woman before and after plastic surgery.

    Priyanka Chopra is a successful woman in a lot of ways, but she definitely wasn’t very happy after getting a botched nose surgery.

    Opening up on the Howard Stern Show, she revealed the mistake drove her into a “deep depression.” At one point, she even debated ending her acting career.

    Patrick Durand/Sygma/Getty Images , Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Report

    Jaya
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Gorgeous before, gorgeous after. I think she's one of the most stunning women on earth.

    #8

    Kylie Jenner

    Two images of a celebrity, highlighting plastic surgery regret.

    A majority of people have seen the photos of Kylie Jenner, before and after her surgeries—and it's safe to say, there's a stark difference. But, while she’s repeatedly denied her participation in a few of the procedures, she opened up on The Kardashians about how she really felt about her breast augmentation at 19 years old, before welcoming her daughter, Stormi.

    “I had beautiful breasts,” she shared. “I just wish I never got them done to begin with.”

    Jenner also explained that she’d feel “heartbroken” if her daughter made similar choices at such a young age.

    llen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images , Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Report

    Mason Kronol
    Mason Kronol
    Mason Kronol
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    except for Kourtney none of their kids look like them. The girls are going to have so many body issues.

    #9

    Tori Spelling

    Celebrity expressing regret over plastic surgery, shown in a before-and-after comparison.

    Tori Spelling rose to fame for her role in 90210, and it was during production when the actress got breast implants — something she’s later come to regret in terms of being a mother.

    She shared, “If I would have known it would or could possibly impact the production of breast milk, I would never have had them done.”

    Harry Langdon/Getty Images , torispelling Report

    #10

    Jennifer Grey

    Two images of a celebrity before and after plastic surgery, showing regret over the changes.

    Jennifer Grey was all the craze in Hollywood during the 1980s. But as the years passed, she seemingly disappeared from the spotlight.

    In 1990, she had two rhinoplasty procedures that left her with a face that was ‘unrecognizable’ to both her fans and her friends — so it’s no surprise the actress has some regrets. 

    “I went in the operating room a celebrity and came out anonymous,” she remarked.

    Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images , Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    #11

    Ariana Grande

    Two celebrities in glamorous dresses, possibly reflecting on regrets over plastic surgery decisions.

    The pop singer has a history of utilizing lip fillers and botox as the years have passed and got transparent with ELLE on what that’s meant for her. 

    “Full transparency: As a beauty person, as I do my lips, I’ve had a ton of lip filler over the years and botox,” she said. “I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?” 

    For a period of time, she saw ‘beauty’ as a means to hide who she really was, but now she’s embraced the process of aging, describing it as “such a beautiful thing.”

    E! Insider , Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Report

    #12

    Khloé Kardashian

    Before and after images of a celebrity discussing plastic surgery regrets, smiling and posed differently.

    Khloé Kardashian has admitted that she once considered herself the “ugly duckling” sister of the Kardashians, and turned to surgical procedures to get rid of that cruel nickname.

    She shared that while she did have one nose job, she wasn’t a fan of the cosmetic fillers she’d had done. 

    “I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved,” she said on her show Kocktails with Khloe. “It was a bummer, and now I’m afraid to do it again. And I’m almost like, I swear things are still in my face.”

    khloekardashian , khloekardashian Report

    Kalikima
    Kalikima
    Kalikima
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    At least she still looks like her old picture. The other Kardashians are almost unrecognizable..

    #13

    Kathy Griffin

    Two images of a celebrity before and after plastic surgery, showcasing changes in appearance.

    Kathy Griffin has often stood in front of the mic, speaking about her past experiences with cosmetic procedures. 

    Over the years, she’s gotten surgeries such as liposuction and a nose job. The former went horribly wrong as Griffin said it was “life-threatening,” as she showed pictures after a liposuction operation to remind people, especially young women, of what could happen during these procedures. 

    “Check this out — they’re, like, crime scene CSI pictures,” she described.

    Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images , David Crotty/Getty Images Report

    #14

    Tara Reid

    Two images of a celebrity, one before and one after plastic surgery, highlighting regret over the changes.

    Tara Reid has been brutally honest about what it was like to go under the knife. In 2004, she underwent a breast implant surgery but suffered unforeseen complications from it. As a result, she was forced to undergo a number of other procedures, many of them of a corrective nature which, ironically, led to more problems.

    For the actress, all of this was a big mistake, and she lost a lot of work because of it.

    “I mean the body-shaming that’s going on right now is to a degree that it’s so bad,” she added.

    Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images , Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Report

    #15

    Victoria Beckham

    Side-by-side images of a celebrity in different outfits, related to regret over plastic surgery.

    Victoria Beckham has claimed multiple times that she’s never gotten anything done. During an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, she addressed the rumors about her nose, saying, “I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything done.” Instead, she’s cited “clever contouring” as the reason why people may speculate she's had a procedure.

    She did, however, admit that she’d gotten breast implants — before removing them in 2014. Now, she’s all about being natural and focusing on skincare and self-care. 

    “It’s about looking like the best version of yourself,” Beckham said.

    She also wrote an essay to her younger self for British Vogue in 2016, which read, “I should probably say, don’t mess with your b–obs. All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

    Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage/Getty Images , victoriabeckham Report

    #16

    Kenny Rogers

    Two side-by-side photos of a man with a beard, highlighting changes due to plastic surgery.

    Kenny Rogers hasn’t been someone who’s shied away when it comes to admitting the surgeries he’s gotten. But that doesn’t mean he’s immune to regretting a few of them, namely the ones he’s had done to his eyes.

    According to the singer, they aren’t as warm as they once were, and that’s something he definitely misses.

    Kypros/Getty Images , Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Report

    #17

    Courtney Cox

    Two images of the same celebrity showing different appearances, possibly related to plastic surgery regret.

    Our beloved Monica from Friends has openly admitted to getting numerous fillers and injections over the years, since starring in the sitcom. And it hasn’t escaped her attention that these procedures did not age well on her. 

    Talking to Bear Grylls in Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Cox said, “I have done things that I regret and luckily, they’re things that dissolve and go away.”

    Amanda Edwards/Getty Images , CBS Sunday Morning Report

    #18

    Linda Evangelista

    Two images of a person, one holding a flower, the other in a suit; regretted plastic surgery highlighted.

    Canadian fashion model Linda Evangelista thought her cosmetic surgery would change her life for the better. However, after undergoing CoolSculpting treatments — known as a non-invasive fat reduction process that freeze/eliminate fat cells — between 2015 to 2016, she developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH).

    This side effect causes her fat cells to expand, rather than shrink. It’s an experience that’s left her feeling “brutally disfigured” and, as one of the most photographed women in the world, she was forced into seclusion for almost five years.

    UK Press/Getty Images , Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Report

    #19

    Heidi Montag

    Two images side by side of a celebrity before and after plastic surgery changes.

    Heidi Montag has been fairly transparent about the surgeries she’s gotten done, including a brow lift, a chin reduction, a breast augmentation, liposuction, and Botox, saying that she “sometimes” regrets undergoing so many procedures at just 23 years old. 

    She also revealed that she had almost passed away after getting 10 plastic surgeries at once. “I was in immense pain,” she said.

    Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images , Araya Doheny/Getty Images Report

    #20

    Reid Ewing

    Two side-by-side images showing a person before and after plastic surgery regret, with different hairstyles and outfits.

    Best known for his role on Modern Family, Reid Ewing suffered from body dysmorphia for much of his life, according to WatchMojo. This is what drove him to undergo multiple surgeries such as a cheek and chin implant, all before he reached 21.

    But he’s had regrets about this decision.

    “I wish I could talk to my younger self and tell him to just… don’t go through with it,” he said in an interview. “You really don’t need it. You look fine.”

    Charley Gallay/WireImage/Getty Images , Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Report

    Cathy Lemay
    Cathy Lemay
    Cathy Lemay
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Dysmorphia is a cruel condition. I have had it since my teens. I like myself in the mirror more in my 60"s . This is with therapy and meds 🙄

    #21

    Ashley Tisdale

    Two images of a woman before and after plastic surgery, showcasing changes in her appearance.

    The High School Musical star revealed in 2020 that she had gotten her breast implants removed due to health issues and shared what she’s learned in an Instagram post. 

    “Over the years I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life,” she said.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images , ashleytisdale Report

    #22

    Jamie Lee Curtis

    Two images of a celebrity before and after regretted plastic surgery decisions.

    While Jamie Lee Curtis was in her 20s, a cameraman she worked with told her she had puffy eyes. As a young woman in the industry, it isn’t a surprise that she took other people’s opinions to heart. 

    In response, she got plastic surgery but later admitted, “I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work. It got me addicted to Vicodin.”

    CBS/Getty Images , Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    #23

    Joe Rogan

    A person before and after plastic surgery, highlighting celebrity regret over cosmetic changes.

    “The dumbest thing I’ve ever done” — those were the words used by Joe Rogan to describe his hair transplant. Now, he’s admitted that he has a “giant scar” clearly visible on the back of his head that “looks like a smile.” 

    He said that while some people have said the procedure is reversible, he knew there was no way to truly fix it.

    One expert on social media suspected the podcaster may have gotten an FUT, similar to the FUE, which stands for follicular unit extraction, where doctors will make disorganized tiny little pinholes in a wide area to avoid bald spots.

    SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images , Doctor Gary Linkov Report

    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    He now claims he prefers Russia over Canada. Canada lost lives in Afghanistan when we responded to the request for aid from America. Meanwhile, Russia put bounties on the heads of US soldiers. Trump and America now side with Russia and against Canada and the western democracies.

