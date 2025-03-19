“Classless”: Kylie Jenner Sparks Fury With Revealing Dress She’d Pick Up Her Kids From School In

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner has split the internet in half with her recent claim that her daring red latex gown is appropriate for “picking up [her] kids from school,” sparking a massive online debate.

The controversial red latex gown, part of Kylie Jenner’s own clothing brand Khy’s latest collection, was at the center of debate as she promoted it in recent posts.

Highlights Kylie Jenner promoted her new latex dress collection with a Q&A interview on Instagram.

Jenner said she could step out in a racy latex dress to pick up her kids from school.

Online users criticized Jenner over her remarks, with one user calling her "classless."

Kylie Jenner got backlash over her remarks about a racy latex dress from her collection

Image credits: khy

Image credits: khy.com

In a new video shared on Instagram on March 17, the 27-year-old star showcased her figure in a very low-cut, skin-tight, blood-red latex gown from her new collection. In the promotional video, Kylie Jenner did a Q&A with a staff member about the pieces.

In one part of the interview, the beauty mogul said she was feeling “snatched” in her dress and that she “would wear this outfit to pick up [her] kids from school.” Jenner, who shares kids Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott, got fiery backlash from fans.

Jenner shared her new latex collection with a controversial Q&A interview



Image credits: kyliejenner

About her new collection, Jenner expressed, “My favorite thing about this collection is probably the way that it makes me feel. It’s our sexiest collection yet. We have the best latex, and the reason I fell in love with the Poster Girl dresses is because I love how thin and comfortable their latex is, so it makes me happy.”

The reality star went on, “I would wear this outfit to the clurb,” before jokingly adding, “I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school. I would wear this outfit to take business meetings. I feel very snatched in this outfit.”

Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, a reality TV star, and founder of several successful businesses, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Khy.

Fans reacted to Jenner’s words over the dress

Image credits: khy/kyliejenner

Support for Kylie Jenner’s risque outfit choice became a hot topic among her fanbase, sparking a mix of humor, anger and admiration all at once. One user agreed with her, saying, “You know what, hell yeah,” embracing the star’s bold fashion statement.

Another fan light-heartedly joked, “I’ve been picking up my kids in the wrong outfits this whole time.”

However, not all commenters were amused; some of the fans shared great disapproval and concern over the star’s words.

One user called Jenner insecure, saying, “There we go the unsecured girl again.”

“Pick your kids from school… classless. Business meeting… str-pper meeting. Your b–bs are barely in,” one user criticized Jenner.

One user expressed their frustration, saying, “Kylie’s obsession to be sultry is so aggravating,” highlighting discomfort with her provocative image.

The star’s fans quickly noted that she was joking, pointing out her humor

Image credits: khy.com

Image credits: khy/kyliejenner

The playful nature of Jenner’s comments was picked up by another, who noted, “You guys do NOT know Kylie’s humor, she can be VERY unserious lol.” Furthering that comment, one fan pointed out, “Kylie’s humor >>>,” while another chimed in, “She’s clearly joking.”

Another supporter added, “She’s literally kidding. Laaaawd.”

And one user stated, “There’s just no way that people don’t know she’s joking lmao.”

Even a self-proclaimed critic wrote, “I’ll be the biggest Kardashian/Jenner hater but even I know this was a joke.”

Jenner announced the new collection last week after her highly publicized outing with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

Image credits: kyliejenner

Last week on March 14, Jenner unveiled a series of photos on Instagram featuring her new latex dress collection from a collaboration with POSTER GIRL, just five days after her outing with boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

The couple attended the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, where a focused Chalamet seemed unimpressed by Jenner, who attempted to kiss the actor, sparking widespread online discussion. The following release of the campaign photos seemed just in time to shift the focus from this personal slight to Jenner’s professional achievements.

This was not the first time Jenner got backlash over a promotional stunt

Share icon

Image credits: khy

On March 7, Jenner launched her second fragrance, Cosmic 2.0, which drew attention not only for its scent but also for the provocative design of its perfume bottle. Fans and critics commented on the bottle’s shape, comparing it to an X-rated toy, sparking a wave of discussions across social media platforms.

Despite the controversy, the perfume itself is described as having oriental floral notes with hints of pear, pink pepper, vanilla orchid, and lavender, priced between $50-$80. This release is part of Jenner’s expanding business empire along with Khy and Kylie Cosmetics.

