“Classless”: Kylie Jenner Sparks Fury With Revealing Dress She’d Pick Up Her Kids From School In
Celebrities, News

“Classless”: Kylie Jenner Sparks Fury With Revealing Dress She’d Pick Up Her Kids From School In

Kylie Jenner has split the internet in half with her recent claim that her daring red latex gown is appropriate for “picking up [her] kids from school,” sparking a massive online debate.

The controversial red latex gown, part of Kylie Jenner’s own clothing brand Khy’s latest collection, was at the center of debate as she promoted it in recent posts.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner promoted her new latex dress collection with a Q&A interview on Instagram.
  • Jenner said she could step out in a racy latex dress to pick up her kids from school.
  • Online users criticized Jenner over her remarks, with one user calling her "classless."
RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner got backlash over her remarks about a racy latex dress from her collection

    Red dress controversy surrounds Kylie Jenner's recent school pick-up attire choice.

    Image credits: khy

    Woman in a revealing red dress with dark hair, resting on a yellow surface.

    Image credits: khy.com

    In a new video shared on Instagram on March 17, the 27-year-old star showcased her figure in a very low-cut, skin-tight, blood-red latex gown from her new collection. In the promotional video, Kylie Jenner did a Q&A with a staff member about the pieces.

    In one part of the interview, the beauty mogul said she was feeling “snatched” in her dress and that she “would wear this outfit to pick up [her] kids from school.” Jenner, who shares kids Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott, got fiery backlash from fans.

    Jenner shared her new latex collection with a controversial Q&A interview

    Woman in a sequined dress hugging two children in a cozy room setting.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    About her new collection, Jenner expressed, “My favorite thing about this collection is probably the way that it makes me feel. It’s our sexiest collection yet. We have the best latex, and the reason I fell in love with the Poster Girl dresses is because I love how thin and comfortable their latex is, so it makes me happy.”

    The reality star went on, “I would wear this outfit to the clurb,” before jokingly adding, “I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school. I would wear this outfit to take business meetings. I feel very snatched in this outfit.”

    Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings, a reality TV star, and founder of several successful businesses, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Khy.

    Fans reacted to Jenner’s words over the dress

    Kylie Jenner in a revealing red dress by a pool, sparking discussion about classless fashion choices.

    Image credits: khy/kyliejenner

    Support for Kylie Jenner’s risque outfit choice became a hot topic among her fanbase, sparking a mix of humor, anger and admiration all at once. One user agreed with her, saying, “You know what, hell yeah,” embracing the star’s bold fashion statement. 

    Another fan light-heartedly joked, “I’ve been picking up my kids in the wrong outfits this whole time.” 

    However, not all commenters were amused; some of the fans shared great disapproval and concern over the star’s words.

    One user called Jenner insecure, saying, “There we go the unsecured girl again.”

    “Pick your kids from school… classless. Business meeting… str-pper meeting. Your b–bs are barely in,” one user criticized Jenner.

    One user expressed their frustration, saying, “Kylie’s obsession to be sultry is so aggravating,” highlighting discomfort with her provocative image.

    The star’s fans quickly noted that she was joking, pointing out her humor

    Woman in a bold red dress, hand on head, showcasing a glamorous pose.

    Image credits: khy.com

    Woman in revealing red dress by pool, sparking controversy about fashion choices.

    Image credits: khy/kyliejenner

    The playful nature of Jenner’s comments was picked up by another, who noted, “You guys do NOT know Kylie’s humor, she can be VERY unserious lol.” Furthering that comment, one fan pointed out, “Kylie’s humor >>>,” while another chimed in, “She’s clearly joking.” 

    Another supporter added, “She’s literally kidding. Laaaawd.” 

    And one user stated, “There’s just no way that people don’t know she’s joking lmao.” 

    Even a self-proclaimed critic wrote, “I’ll be the biggest Kardashian/Jenner hater but even I know this was a joke.”

    Jenner announced the new collection last week after her highly publicized outing with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

    Woman smiling with two children against a plain backdrop, seated on the floor, representing family warmth and connection.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Last week on March 14, Jenner unveiled a series of photos on Instagram featuring her new latex dress collection from a collaboration with POSTER GIRL, just five days after her outing with boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

    The couple attended the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, where a focused Chalamet seemed unimpressed by Jenner, who attempted to kiss the actor, sparking widespread online discussion. The following release of the campaign photos seemed just in time to shift the focus from this personal slight to Jenner’s professional achievements.

    This was not the first time Jenner got backlash over a promotional stunt

    A person in a mirror selfie wearing a tight red dress, holding a phone with a patterned case.

    Image credits: khy

    @khykhy x POSTER GIRL just dropped on khy.com♬ original sound – Khy by Kylie Jenner

    On March 7, Jenner launched her second fragrance, Cosmic 2.0, which drew attention not only for its scent but also for the provocative design of its perfume bottle. Fans and critics commented on the bottle’s shape, comparing it to an X-rated toy, sparking a wave of discussions across social media platforms.

    Despite the controversy, the perfume itself is described as having oriental floral notes with hints of pear, pink pepper, vanilla orchid, and lavender, priced between $50-$80. This release is part of Jenner’s expanding business empire along with Khy and Kylie Cosmetics.

    Online users were divided over Jenner’s remarks about the racy dress
    Comment saying 'These people are hideous,' sparking reactions about a revealing dress.

    Comment questioning revealing outfit choice, referencing Real Housewives of Atlanta.

    Comment criticizing Kylie Jenner's revealing dress choice.

    Comment questioning revealing dress in online discussion, sparking debate over school attire choices.

    Comment expressing embarrassment for Kylie Jenner's children, related to a controversial dress.

    Comment by Melanie Santana criticizing class related to celebrity lifestyle choices.

    Daisy Duke comments on appropriate dress for picking up kids from school.

    Comment about buzzwords in response to controversy over Kylie Jenner's revealing dress.

    Comment saying, "The top looks terrible and uncomfortable," discussing a revealing dress.

    Social media comment about Kylie Jenner's dress, mentioning "eat the rich.

    Comment on social media discussing jokes being taken seriously.

    A social media user's comment criticizing opinions on Kylie Jenner's revealing dress for school pickup.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Suprised? The whole family seems classless, why keep giving them the attention with these articles?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as she would pick up her kid from school if not posting it... also, take a hint from the downvotes BP!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
