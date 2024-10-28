Fans Fawn Over The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Halloween Costumes: “Is This An MCU Audition?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kardashian family is once again the talk of the internet after wowing fans with their extravagant Halloween costumes. Fans of the TV personalities have grown accustomed to their creative outfits each year and are eagerly awaiting their 2024 getups.

Not only have their costumes become famous for their creativity but also for the quality of each ensemble, with some even rivaling professional, movie-ready attires worn by the stars of the most notorious Hollywood franchises.

From Kim’s impressive transformation into Mystique, a villain from the X-Men franchise in 2022, to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s duo appearance as the murderous doll Chucky and his bride, the celebrity family always looks to delight their followers with their inventiveness.

“You know Halloween is here when the Kardashian-Jenner clan slays in costumes! I live for this,” one fan commented.

Fans are looking forward to the new costumes the Kardashian family has prepared for the 2024 holiday season

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

From pop culture figures to classic and modern movie characters, the Kardashian family is always innovating when it comes to Halloween attire.

“Is this an audition for the MCU?” joked one fan below a reel of Kim’s 2022 costume, in which she perfectly replicated the character’s scaly blue skin, red hair, and piercing yellow eyes. The outfit, which included a full form-fitting bodysuit, perfectly copied the look made famous by actresses Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence.

Image credits: Kendall

That same year, Kylie Jenner surprised her fans by dressing up as the Bride of Frankenstein, complete with an operating table prop that looked straight out of the 1935 movie’s set. The outfit included a Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Kourtney and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, have become famous for their duo costumes, in which they dress up as characters from movies and pop culture figures from all eras.

Image credits: Kylie Jenner

For example, last year, the pair dressed as Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice from the eponymous 1988 Tim Burton classic. Two years before that, in 2021, the couple took inspiration from the 1970s UK’s punk rock scene by dressing up as Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen.

The family has been known for making fun of themselves through “meme costumes,” as well as for including their children in adorable outf its

Image credits: Khloe Kardashian

The celebrity family not only dresses up as famous pop-culture figures but is also known for its “meme costumes,” in which they make fun of each other in various inventive and comical ways.

For example, in 2023, Kendall Jenner went viral for dressing as a cucumber, making a cheeky nod to her infamous attempt at cutting the vegetable, a seemingly easy task, and failing miserably, while Kris Jenner, her mother, looked disappointed.

Image credits: Kourtney Kardashian

The family’s children have also become part of the tradition, showcasing adorable outfits that often match their parents’ elaborate themes. From matching superheroes to Disney princesses and historical figures, the next generation of the celebrity family is expected to carry on the Halloween tradition with pride.

Fans of the celebrity family were expecting to be wowed when the Kardashians revealed their new costumes this Thursday.