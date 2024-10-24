ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you love dressing up in extravagant costumes, binge-watching your favorite scream flicks, or indulging in trick-or-treat sweets, there’s a Halloween holiday meme that perfectly captures the mood and your unique vibe.

We compiled 50 hilarious Halloween memes to make you enjoy the season even more. From highlights on Halloween puns to relatable struggles like coming up with an idea for the perfect costume, these memes are perfect for turning the season’s fright into fits of laughter.

#1

What You Ordered vs What You Get

A Halloween meme of a child wearing a poorly made clown costume resembling Pennywise from "IT." The caption above reads, "Lil bro ordered an IT costume from Wish and this what he got." The costume has a stretched, distorted clown face and red wig, creating a comically creepy look.

#2

“Starting Early”

A Halloween meme showing a person in a suit with a pumpkin carved like a jack-o'-lantern for a head, sipping tea from a fancy teacup. The caption above reads, "Me, at exactly midnight on September 1st." The scene humorously depicts the early anticipation of the Halloween season.

#3

“Halfway to Halloween”

A Halloween meme featuring a black cat with its mouth open, looking surprised or excited. The caption above reads, "Me when I realize we're halfway to Halloween," and the text below the image says, "I'm almost at my full potential!" The image humorously conveys the anticipation of the Halloween season.

Halloween 2024 Is Going to Be a Blast

Up to 94% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween in 2024, so we’re in for one festive scare-fest, according to Lark Allen of the market research company Drive Research (1).

According to the company, spending for Halloween 2024 is expected to reach a high of $11.6 billion this year, with shoppers keen on spending big dollars — estimated at $103.63 million — on Halloween decorations alone.

Cognitive Market Research is also projecting an uptake in the global Halloween costumes market this year with an expected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% (2). With the US’s penchant for the haunting holiday, North America accounts for 40% of the projected spending on costumes.

This comes as no surprise because the US Halloween costume market is booming, and many people of all ages dress up in various costumes to represent characters, creatures, or themes they love.

Cognitive Market Research also reports that the impact of North American pop culture, such as movies, TV series, and celebrities, stimulates a wide range of costume choices worldwide, significantly driving significant spending on Halloween costumes.

#4

“When Halloween Meets Christmas”

A Halloween meme featuring a yard display of skeleton decorations wearing Santa hats. The caption above reads, "My neighbors just added Santa hats to their Halloween decorations." The scene humorously blends Halloween and Christmas elements.

#5

Devoted to Halloween

A Halloween meme featuring a tweet from user @Cyb4rAnGeL that reads, "quitting my job to focus on Halloween," set against a black background, humorously expressing the excitement for the holiday.

Rising Excitement Fuels Early Halloween Celebrations

The last statistics logged by the National Confectioners Association (NCA) show that 93% of Americans plan to share chocolate and candy with friends and family for trick-or-treating to celebrate the Halloween season (3).

According to John Downs, President and CEO of the NCA, this is a cherished tradition. He says, “Chocolate and candy play in making the season fun, exciting, and special for consumers across the country.”  

He also said the Association has observed increased overall excitement about the Halloween season in recent years. This has resulted in consumers starting their celebrations sooner than in the past — with seasonal sales of chocolate and candy, décor, and costumes beginning earlier each year.

In line with this growing excitement, 70% of Americans celebrating Halloween say the best way to enjoy treats is with friends and family. Additionally, 62% are likely looking for treats with a creepy or scary theme for extra Halloween humor, while 60% of parents admit to sneaking treats from their kids’ stash.
#6

A Gift to Neighbours

A Halloween meme featuring a creepy old doll with messy hair, holding a sign that says, "It's YOUR problem now." The caption above reads, "Can't wait to leave this outside someone's house," humorously implying a spooky prank.

deborahbrett avatar
Deborah B
Deborah B
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You need to get several the same. Then when they get rid of it, you can put another identical one back on their doorstep, and really freak them out.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

Ghosts, Aliens, and the Paranormal

Multinational market research and consulting firm Ipsos polled over 1,000 18+ Americans from the continental US, Alaska, and Hawaii on our perspectives regarding the paranormal in 2019 (4).

The results suggest that almost half of questioned Americans believe that ghosts are real (46%), a third believe that aliens visit Earth (32%), and only a tiny number believe in vampires (7%) and zombies (6%).

Supporting these findings, Psychology Today reports that many Americans believe in the paranormal and claim personal experiences with it. In fact, 44% say they’ve felt the presence of a deceased person, reinforcing the idea that many people feel a strong connection between the living and the dead (5).

Psychologists suggest that believing in ghosts and the paranormal is a common and natural phenomenon. It can be relegated to a weakness in the “reality testing process” or the ability to distinguish between what is real and what isn't. Paranormal beliefs may sometimes be associated with lower scientific literacy or personal values.

Due to the lack of scientific evidence, scientifically minded individuals may be less inclined to believe in ghosts, as these phenomena contradict basic scientific principles. However, for those who do think, the appeal often lies in the desire to connect with something beyond the explainable, embracing the mystery of the unknown.
#7

Date Night Vibes

A Halloween meme showing a person in a bizarre bat costume with wings spread out. The text above the image reads, "Lemme slip into something more comfortable," humorously implying the costume is the comfortable outfit.

#8

“Halloween Shopping”

A Halloween meme showing a person in a Ghostface costume labeled "ME," admiring a character dressed as Michael Myers labeled "Halloween decorations." The caption above reads, "When I go Halloween shopping," humorously depicting an obsession with Halloween decor.

#9

That Haunted Plughole

A Halloween meme featuring two images of a sink drain, one of which has a tiny ghost-shaped Halloween confetti stuck inside. The caption reads, "Accidentally washed a piece of Halloween confetti down the sink and I'm afraid to say the plughole is now very haunted," humorously suggesting the sink is now spooky.

#10

“Skeleton Costume”

A Halloween meme cartoon featuring a toilet paper roll handing out candy to a paper towel roll dressed in a torn-off piece of paper. The toilet paper roll says, "OOO! What a scary skeleton costume!" as they trick-or-treat. The scene humorously imagines paper products celebrating Halloween.

#11

Trick-or-Treat

A Halloween meme showing a bowl of candy with a sign that reads, "1 PIECE EACH PLEASE" and another sign below that says, "IF YOU'RE 21+ KNOCK." In the next image, a person wearing a Michael Myers mask is seen holding a small bottle of tequila, with the caption above reading, "My neighbor is giving candy to kids and tequila to adults and I am HERE FOR IT!" This meme humorously highlights a creative trick-or-treating setup for both kids and adults.

#12

“Dear Ghosts...”

A Halloween meme showing a ghost draped in a sheet, holding a mop and cleaning the floor in a dimly lit room. The caption above reads, "Dear ghosts, if you can move stuff around and flicker lights then you can use a mop," humorously implying that ghosts should help with chores.

#13

“Spooky Season Is Coming”

A Halloween meme featuring a four-panel cartoon of a pumpkin transforming into a jack-o'-lantern. The first panel shows a happy pumpkin holding a carving tool and spray bottle, the second shows the pumpkin getting foamy soap, the third shows it being cleaned and prepped, and the final panel reveals the carved jack-o'-lantern with a spooky face. The caption above reads, "Spooky season is coming," humorously anticipating Halloween preparations.

#14

“Me, Trying to Understand the Hype Around Halloween”

A Halloween meme featuring a sad-looking cat wearing a party hat, sitting in front of a small candle and some cat food. The text on the cat reads, "Me, from a country where we don't celebrate Halloween," and the text by the candle and food reads, "Halloween." The meme humorously portrays the feeling of missing out on Halloween festivities.

#15

“There Will Be Signs...”

A Halloween meme showing a house with an extravagant display of giant skeletons, a scarecrow, and a creepy clown. The caption above reads, "I won't tell anyone I won the lottery but there will be signs...." humorously implying that winning the lottery led to over-the-top Halloween decorations.

#16

Haunted House

A Halloween meme with text above showing a conversation between a son and a dad. The son asks, "Can we go to a haunted house this year?" and the dad replies, "What's wrong with the one we live in?" The son responds, "WHAT?!" and the dad finishes with, "Goodnight son." Below is an image of a father tucking in his son, humorously implying their home is haunted.

#17

Haunting Decor

A Halloween meme showing a creepy clown decoration pressed against the glass of a front door. The caption above reads, "The wind ended up blowing my Halloween decoration in front of my door, this was the result..." humorously highlighting the unintentional scary effect.

#18

Sad Welcome Party

A Halloween meme showing a pit bull wearing red devil horns, looking sad. The caption above reads, "My dog's been greeting trick or treaters all night and they are scared to pet him and he's so sad," humorously portraying the dog's disappointment at being avoided.

#19

A Snake

A Halloween meme featuring a child in an elaborate snake costume, with the body coiled around her and detailed snake-like face paint. The caption above reads, "Check out this awesome snake costume my wife made for our daughter," highlighting the impressive and realistic costume design.

#20

Daryl the Cat

A Halloween meme featuring a cat dressed up as Daryl, wearing a wig with messy hair and a small vest resembling a character's outfit. The caption above reads, "My friend's cat dressed as Daryl," humorously showing the cat's Halloween costume.

#21

Shadow Costumes

A Halloween meme featuring three children dressed entirely in black bodysuits as shadows. One child is holding a trick-or-treat bucket, another is crawling, and the third is wearing a tutu. The caption above reads, "Kids dressed as SHADOWS for Halloween," humorously highlighting their creative costumes.

#22

“The Moment You Discovered Your Love for Horror”

A Halloween meme featuring an ultrasound image with a horror clown edited into it. The caption above reads, "'How old were you when you discovered your love for horror?' Me:" humorously suggesting a lifelong love for horror starting in the womb.

#23

“Abolish the Valentines!”

A Halloween meme featuring a tweet from user @ThyArtIsMemes that reads, "Abolish valentines days and replace it with winter Halloween." The humorous post suggests replacing Valentine's Day with a Halloween-themed celebration in the winter, reflecting a love for the spooky season.

#24

Less Is More

A Halloween meme featuring a simple pumpkin with two small round eyes and a small mouth carved into it. The caption above reads, "I work in an animation studio with some of the best artists I've ever met and this is the pumpkin that won our carving contest yesterday," humorously showcasing the minimalist pumpkin carving.

#25

Pet Costume Awards

A Halloween meme featuring a cat dressed as a mermaid, complete with a shiny fish tail and a red wig. The caption above reads, "My mom sent me an email yesterday with the subject 'She won the contest.' This is what she sent.." humorously showing the cat in a costume as the contest winner.

#26

Burger King Dressed as McDonald’s

A Halloween meme featuring a Burger King sign covered with a ghostly sheet, labeled "McDonald's" to imitate McDonald's as a ghost. The caption above reads, "This Burger King dressed up as a McDonald's ghost. Savage level 10/10." The sign humorously says, "BOOOOO! Just kidding, we still flame grill our burgers. Happy Halloween," mocking their competitor.

#27

Teacher Kakashi

A Halloween meme featuring a biology teacher dressed as the character Kakashi from Naruto, complete with spiky white hair, a mask, and ninja attire. The caption above reads, "One of the biology teachers was dressed up as Kakashi," humorously showing the teacher's commitment to the costume.

#28

Hidden Razor

A Halloween meme featuring an apple with a razor handle comically stuck into it. The caption reads, "PSA: Make sure you check the candy on Halloween, If you look closely there is a razor hidden in this apple," humorously playing on Halloween safety warnings.

#29

“How to Make Me Happy”

A Halloween meme featuring SpongeBob SquarePants wearing a purple witch hat, holding a Halloween-themed lollipop, with bats flying around and a jack-o'-lantern next to him. The caption above reads, "How to make me happy," humorously depicting how much joy Halloween brings.

#30

Halloween Decor

A Halloween meme featuring a close-up image of a character with disheveled hair, dark eyeshadow, and a creepy grin, excitedly looking ahead. The caption above reads, "My face when I walk into a store and see the Halloween decor," humorously expressing the joy of seeing Halloween decorations in stores.

#31

“Already Missing the Halloween”

A Halloween meme featuring a Christmas tree decorated with skeletons and skulls, with the top of the tree resembling a ghost and wearing a Santa hat. The caption above reads, "When it's Christmas, but you miss Halloween," humorously showing a spooky twist on Christmas decor.

#32

Halloween Pineapples

A Halloween meme featuring a carved pineapple lit from the inside like a jack-o'-lantern. The caption above reads, "So there's a rule against pumpkins in my dorm but it doesn't say anything about pineapples," humorously showing a creative workaround to dorm rules.

#33

“Freak in the Sheets”

A Halloween meme featuring a character wearing a Michael Myers mask standing among clotheslines with hanging sheets. The caption above reads, "When you're a freak in the sheets," humorously playing on the double meaning of "sheets" and the eerie scene from a horror movie.

#34

2 Types of Halloween Girls

A Halloween meme showing two women dressed in Snow White costumes. One is wearing a traditional full-length costume, while the other is wearing a shorter, more revealing version. The caption reads, "There are 2 types of girls on Halloween," humorously contrasting different styles of Halloween costumes.

#35

“What I'd Rather Be Doing”

A Halloween meme featuring a pink cartoon dog at a table using a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter to make Halloween-themed cookies. The caption reads, "What I'd rather be doing most of the time," highlighting the fun of Halloween activities.

#36

“So Many Skeletons, So Little Accuracy”

A Halloween meme featuring a salesperson in a cartoon-style illustration slapping a shelf of Halloween decorations, mainly skeletons, while saying, "This bad boy can fit so many inaccurate skeletons on it." The scene takes place in a store aisle filled with Halloween decorations.

#37

“It's Almost Time”

A Halloween meme featuring a character with long black hair and red lipstick, smiling mischievously while holding food. The text above reads, "Me watching the Easter decor section getting taken down like," and below it says, "It's almost time," referencing the anticipation for Halloween.

#38

“Waiting Around”

A Halloween meme featuring two skeleton characters in a restaurant setting. One skeleton is sweeping the floor while the other is sitting at a counter. Cobwebs and a sign that reads "Order Here" are in the background. The text above the image reads, "Just sitting around waiting for Halloween."

#39

“What's on Your Mind”

A Halloween meme featuring a drawing of a skull with its top opened, revealing candy corn, a slice of pumpkin pie, a jack-o-lantern, autumn leaves, and horror characters inside. The text above the image reads, "what's on your mind?" and "Me:" indicating an obsession with Halloween.

#40

“Minion-O-Lantern”

A Halloween meme showing a glowing pumpkin carved to resemble a Minion character with a single eye and overalls. The text above reads, "Minion-O-Lantern."

#41

“We Bet Those Are Dirty Pumpkin Spice Lattes”

A Halloween meme showing two people in horror movie masks, one dressed as Ghostface and the other as Michael Myers, sitting outside at a table and toasting coffee cups. The text above reads, "Cheers to another day closer to Halloween."

#42

“Distracted by Halloween”

A Halloween meme featuring Squidward looking annoyed while standing beside a shopping cart in a store, as SpongeBob excitedly holds a Halloween decoration. The text above reads, "Me getting distracted by Halloween stuff when we came for groceries."

#43

Pumpkin with Braces

A Halloween meme showing a carved pumpkin with crooked teeth and makeshift braces. The text above the image reads, "My son claimed my pumpkin had crooked teeth. Garage Dentistry."

#44

Hibernation Plans

A Halloween meme showing a man sleeping under a Halloween-themed blanket with bat patterns. The text above the image reads, "I wish I could just hibernate until spooky season like."

#45

“Can’t Wait for Halloween”

A Halloween meme featuring a person in a ghost costume with the text on the costume saying, "it's almost Halloween." The caption above reads, "Me, the first week of summer."

#46

“Get It All”

A Halloween meme featuring a grinning, sinister-looking pumpkin character with sharp teeth. The text above reads, "My intrusive thoughts when I'm Halloween shopping," and below, "GET IT ALL!"

#47

Halloween Girls’ Night

A Halloween meme featuring a group of people dressed in black plague doctor costumes, standing in a row. The text above reads, "Girls night, but instead of going out to the bar we roam the town in this."

#48

“People Who Give Out Full-Size Candy Bars”

A Halloween meme featuring a group of aristocratic figures in fancy period clothing. The text above reads, "People who give out full size candy bars on Halloween."

#49

“Who Needs AC When You’ve Got Pennywise Offering Cool Temps?”

A Halloween meme featuring a clown's face peeking out from a storm drain with the text "It's 60 degrees down here." Below, images show a person playfully crawling into the drain.

#50

“Riding Into Spooky Season Like...”

A Halloween meme featuring the Headless Horseman riding a black horse while holding a jack-o'-lantern. A ghost hovers behind, with the text "Me riding into spooky season like."

References


  1. Lark Allen. "15+ Fun-Sized Halloween Statistics [2024]." Drive Research, October 1, 2024. | https://www.driveresearch.com/market-research-company-blog/2022-fun-sized-halloween-statistics/#:~:text=Spending+for+Halloween+2024+is,to+celebrate+Halloween+in+2024.
  2. Sneha Mali. "Halloween Costumes Market Report 2024 (Global Edition)." Cognitive Market Research, August 2024. | https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/halloween-costumes-market-report
  3. National Confectioners Association. "NCA survey shows 93% Americans celebrate Halloween." International Confectioners, October 2, 2023. | https://in-confectionery.com/nca-survey-shows-93-americans-celebrate-halloween/
  4. Ipsos. "Less Than Half of Americans Believe Ghosts Are Real." October 25, 2019. | https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2019-10/topline-ipsos-halloween-102519_0.pdf
  5. Shawn M. Burn. "Why It's Normal to Believe in the Paranormal." Psychology Today, October 24, 2023. | https://www.psychologytoday.com/intl/blog/presence-of-mind/202310/why-its-normal-to-believe-in-the-paranormal?amp
