Halloween 2024 Is Going to Be a Blast

Up to 94% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween in 2024, so we’re in for one festive scare-fest, according to Lark Allen of the market research company Drive Research (1).

According to the company, spending for Halloween 2024 is expected to reach a high of $11.6 billion this year, with shoppers keen on spending big dollars — estimated at $103.63 million — on Halloween decorations alone.

Cognitive Market Research is also projecting an uptake in the global Halloween costumes market this year with an expected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% (2). With the US’s penchant for the haunting holiday, North America accounts for 40% of the projected spending on costumes.

This comes as no surprise because the US Halloween costume market is booming, and many people of all ages dress up in various costumes to represent characters, creatures, or themes they love.

Cognitive Market Research also reports that the impact of North American pop culture, such as movies, TV series, and celebrities, stimulates a wide range of costume choices worldwide, significantly driving significant spending on Halloween costumes.