Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Kourtney Kardashian served up some serious sass when a fan compared her to her 11-year-old niece, North West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum stirred up some Halloween fun online by flaunting a chic black dress and giving fans a teaser for the spooky season.

Fans showered her look with praise, with one calling her “so pretty.”

“Why does she look like North West???” one fan asked.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Image credits: kourtneykardash

“Words can’t describe how beautiful you are!” one said, while another gave her the title of the “Queen of Halloween”

“I can’t believe you’re in your 40s,” said another.

But it wasn’t just her outfit that caught people’s attention. A keen-eyed follower couldn’t help but comment, “Why does she look like North West???” referencing the 45-year-old’s niece and the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-hubby Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

North West is one of four children born to Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West

Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney’s to-the-point response was a classic mix of humor and family pride.

“We may be related,” she drily said.

The family pride truly runs in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Case in point: another Instagram post that Kourtney recently shared of herself lounging with a drink in her hand.

“We may be related,” Kourtney clapped back after someone pointed out the resemblance

Image credits: kimandnorth

Image credits: kourtneykardash

“Don’t ever say I’m not ikonik,” she wrote in the caption.

The post triggered a response from her sister, Khloé Kardashian, who wrote: “Does everyone know what Ikonik means? Like is this a universal thing.”

That’s when Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, chimed in with, “Yes, Khloe it’s universal.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan recently gathered together for an early screening of Wicked

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the Kardashians watching ‘Wicked’ at a private screening tonight. pic.twitter.com/kgkC3VzB1b — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 23, 2024

Earlier this month, most of the Kardashian-Jenner family members were pictured enjoying an early screening of the upcoming film Wicked together. The movie’s leading stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, also made an appearance.

Hosted at Kim’s house, the screening included her children North, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5.

Kylie Jenner, 27, was also pictured alongside them with her 6-year-old daughter, Stormi, and 2-year-old son, Aire.

Momager Kris also showed up, along with Kourtney and her 12-year-old daughter, Penelope.

Khloé was present with her 6-year-old daughter, True, her 2-year-old son, Tatum, and her brother Rob Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter, Dream.

