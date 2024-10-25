Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West
Celebrities, News

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Kourtney Kardashian served up some serious sass when a fan compared her to her 11-year-old niece, North West.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum stirred up some Halloween fun online by flaunting a chic black dress and giving fans a teaser for the spooky season.

Fans showered her look with praise, with one calling her “so pretty.”

Highlights
  • Kourtney Kardashian humorously responded to a fan comparing her to niece North West.
  • Her sassy retort came after she posted a series of Halloween-themed photos online.
  • Fans praised Kourtney's chic black dress, calling her the 'Queen of Halloween'.
  • “Why does she look like North West???” one fan asked.
Kourtney Kardashian gave a sassy retort to a fan, who compared her to her 11-year-old niece, North West

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Image credits: kourtneykardash

“Words can’t describe how beautiful you are!” one said, while another gave her the title of the “Queen of Halloween”

“I can’t believe you’re in your 40s,” said another.

But it wasn’t just her outfit that caught people’s attention. A keen-eyed follower couldn’t help but comment, “Why does she look like North West???” referencing the 45-year-old’s niece and the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-hubby Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

North West is one of four children born to Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kourtney’s to-the-point response was a classic mix of humor and family pride.

“We may be related,” she drily said.

The family pride truly runs in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Case in point: another Instagram post that Kourtney recently shared of herself lounging with a drink in her hand.

“We may be related,” Kourtney clapped back after someone pointed out the resemblance

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Image credits: kimandnorth

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Image credits: kourtneykardash

“Don’t ever say I’m not ikonik,” she wrote in the caption.

The post triggered a response from her sister, Khloé Kardashian, who wrote: “Does everyone know what Ikonik means? Like is this a universal thing.”

That’s when Kris Jenner, the family matriarch, chimed in with, “Yes, Khloe it’s universal.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan recently gathered together for an early screening of Wicked

Earlier this month, most of the Kardashian-Jenner family members were pictured enjoying an early screening of the upcoming film Wicked together. The movie’s leading stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, also made an appearance.

Hosted at Kim’s house, the screening included her children North, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5.

Kylie Jenner, 27, was also pictured alongside them with her 6-year-old daughter, Stormi, and 2-year-old son, Aire.

Momager Kris also showed up, along with Kourtney and her 12-year-old daughter, Penelope.

Khloé was present with her 6-year-old daughter, True, her 2-year-old son, Tatum, and her brother Rob Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter, Dream.

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Kourtney Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Comment About Her Looking Like North West

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just don't let the kid perform a musical ever again.

biache34 avatar
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, she's just a kid. If she wants to sing she should take classes and learn, but she doesn't needs to be mocked by fully grown adults on the internet !

jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just don't let the kid perform a musical ever again.

biache34 avatar
Ellinor
Ellinor
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, she's just a kid. If she wants to sing she should take classes and learn, but she doesn't needs to be mocked by fully grown adults on the internet !

