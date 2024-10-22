“I’m So Disheartened”: Ariana Grande Apologizes After Elvira Calls Her Worst Celebrity Encounter

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande waved the white flag following recent drama with the iconic Elvira, the Mistress of the Dark.

The singer apologized and cleared the air after Elvira—whose real name is Cassandra Peterson—mentioned the pop star’s name when she was asked about her worst celebrity encounters.

“I sincerely apologize for offending you so,” the Positions singer said.

Ariana Grande was named as Elvira’s worst celebrity encounter during a Q&A at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California

According to Elvira, her encounter with Ariana took place around 7 years ago when the hitmaker brought a staggering 20 friends and family members to one of her performances.

“She came and she brought 20 guests,” alleged the gothic glamor girl during a Q&A at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California on October 18.

“So she wanted 21 tickets. We’re like, ‘OK.’ We give her the tickets and she comes backstage,” she continued. “She asked if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought.”

Elvira then recalled posing with each member of the group and signing autographs for all of them. But when the self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween asked for a photo with Ariana, the singer allegedly declined.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Halloween said the thank u, next singer declined her request to click a picture with her

“I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’” she said. “And she goes, ‘No, I don’t really do that.’ And then she left before my show started. All her relatives stayed, and she took off.”

To people’s surprise, Ariana responded to Elvira’s accusations and politely ensured that her side of the story was also heard.

“i’m so disheartened to see this. i actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)…” the 7 Rings singer said.

“But if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so,” the 31-year-old singer said in the comments section

She also expressed her gratitude to the spooky sensation for being nice to her mother and said she will always be “our queen of halloween.”

“Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!)”

“Sending love always,” the pop star said. “You’ll always be our queen of halloween!”

Some fans thought Ariana "has way too much patience" and handled the situation "with so much grace"

