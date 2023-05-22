13submissions
10 Pop Stars Of The Early 2000’s If They Were Dolls, Made With Ai (13 Pics)
Ever since the recent beauty trend "Look what a doll I would be" took the internet by storm, I couldn't resist creating a similar compilation that showcases beloved pop stars from the early 2000s.
Utilizing an AI generator called Restyle, I crafted an array of captivating images, immersing myself in a wave of nostalgia. How ecstatic I would have been to possess such a remarkable collection of dolls at my age of 8!
Waka Waka Doll, The Embodiment Of Color And Shine
Shakira
Doll Madonna, The Queen Of Pop, Looks As Stunning As Ever
Madonna
The Doll Version Of Gwen Stefani, Complete With A Tattoo
Gwen Stefani
Guess Who's Here? It's Ken Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
Introducing The Rebellion And Charisma In The World Of Dolls – Piiiink!
Pink
Amazon Doll Britney With A Python
Britney Spears
Whitney, The Doll With Elegance And Charm, Would Become My Favorite
I Can Easily Imagine This Doll Singing "Sweet, Sugar, Candy Man"
Christina Aguilera
The Posh Spice Doll Would Catch Everyone's Eye
Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice)
Take A Look At Baby Spice And Her Progressive Makeup
Emma Bunton (Baby Spice)
Adding A Touch Of Ginger Spice Doll To The Mix
Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)
A Stylish Doll Straight From The 2000s – Rihanna
Rihanna
Avril, Can The Doll Be Rock Style?
Avril Lavigne
