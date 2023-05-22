Ever since the recent beauty trend "Look what a doll I would be" took the internet by storm, I couldn't resist creating a similar compilation that showcases beloved pop stars from the early 2000s.

Utilizing an AI generator called Restyle, I crafted an array of captivating images, immersing myself in a wave of nostalgia. How ecstatic I would have been to possess such a remarkable collection of dolls at my age of 8!

#1

Waka Waka Doll, The Embodiment Of Color And Shine

Shakira

wow! she's a queen! love it😍 what tool did you use?

#2

Doll Madonna, The Queen Of Pop, Looks As Stunning As Ever

Madonna

#3

The Doll Version Of Gwen Stefani, Complete With A Tattoo

Gwen Stefani

#4

Guess Who's Here? It's Ken Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias

#5

Introducing The Rebellion And Charisma In The World Of Dolls – Piiiink!

Pink

#6

Amazon Doll Britney With A Python

Britney Spears

#7

Whitney, The Doll With Elegance And Charm, Would Become My Favorite

#8

I Can Easily Imagine This Doll Singing "Sweet, Sugar, Candy Man"

Christina Aguilera

#9

The Posh Spice Doll Would Catch Everyone's Eye

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice)

#10

Take A Look At Baby Spice And Her Progressive Makeup

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice)

#11

Adding A Touch Of Ginger Spice Doll To The Mix

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)

#12

A Stylish Doll Straight From The 2000s – Rihanna

Rihanna

#13

Avril, Can The Doll Be Rock Style?

Avril Lavigne

