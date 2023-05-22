Ever since the recent beauty trend "Look what a doll I would be" took the internet by storm, I couldn't resist creating a similar compilation that showcases beloved pop stars from the early 2000s.

Utilizing an AI generator called Restyle, I crafted an array of captivating images, immersing myself in a wave of nostalgia. How ecstatic I would have been to possess such a remarkable collection of dolls at my age of 8!