Halloween is the perfect time of year for people who love to get their hands dirty and make something creative. From an array of home decorations, and monument-like yard decorations to delicious fall baked goods, there is a little something for everyone. 

But at the top of most people’s minds are the Halloween costumes. From spooky to topical, each year brings out a collection of folks who make brilliant and creative outfits, either for good, old trick-or-treating, a party, or just for the fun of it. So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites from this year. 

#1

My Wife Is Bedbound So I Made Her This Halloween Costume

My Wife Is Bedbound So I Made Her This Halloween Costume

kitz2103 Report

#2

Last Minute Costumes. Lol. They Were A Hit!

Last Minute Costumes. Lol. They Were A Hit!

RadInternetHandle Report

#3

My 72 Yr Old Mom Having Fun Lol

My 72 Yr Old Mom Having Fun Lol

WoodpeckerVegetable1 Report

While Halloween or at least the North American interpretation of it comes from the Celtic tradition of Samhain (Calan Gaeaf in Wales and Cornwall,) many cultures have their own variant of a holiday based around dressing up and perhaps going over to the neighbors to demand treats or songs. 

In nearly all cases, these traditions had pagan roots, focusing on appeasing spirits, helping one survive winter and perhaps communicating with loved ones who had passed away. Post-Christianization, in many places, the church simply chose to “adopt” the ideas and shift them in a more “acceptable” direction. 
#4

I Made My Plant Costume

I Made My Plant Costume

9bombs Report

#5

Wheel Chair Costume

Wheel Chair Costume

Bird4416 Report

#6

Cat Scratches

Cat Scratches

onlybabyrxd Report

At the time, the equivalent of a trick-or-treat was the practice of guising, where a group of children would dress up and go door to door in search of treats. The term “guising” comes from the dis-guises the children would wear. As many a curmudgeonly adult has said, children these days have it too easy. Back in the day, getting a treat from a house would require at least a verse or a song. 

#7

My Office Costume Contest Entry This Year

My Office Costume Contest Entry This Year

feelin_raudi Report

#8

Chicken Cord On Blue

Chicken Cord On Blue

notevergreens Report

#9

Couples Costume | Predator & Thermal

Couples Costume | Predator & Thermal

Go_oma-da624 Report

On the other hand, the guisers had more responsibilities as well. Trick-or-treat was taken more literally, where a lack of a treat would lead to tricks, or, in other words, mischief from the costumed children. These days, you are a lot less likely to encounter a child who will vent their fury at not getting some candy, unlike the guisers of the past.
#10

My Homemade Halloween Costume This Year - I Was A Wine Bottle Opener

My Homemade Halloween Costume This Year - I Was A Wine Bottle Opener

ties_11 Report

#11

I Make My Own Costumes Every Year

I Make My Own Costumes Every Year

mixiq Report

#12

The Penguin! ('92 Danny Davito)

The Penguin! ('92 Danny Davito)

Logical_Door6704 Report

The form of trick-or-treating, as we know it today, was first recorded in Kingston, Ontario, in 1911, where it looked much like the guising described earlier. In general, at the time there was a resurgence in interest around Halloween activities, as costume parties began to become more popular again. 

#13

Bob Ross And Painting Costume

Bob Ross And Painting Costume

thedrakefenlon Report

#14

Come Play With Us... Forever + Ever, + Ever

Come Play With Us... Forever + Ever, + Ever

Tough_Run Report

lex_sandberg avatar
Lex Sandberg
Lex Sandberg
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me more about Fullmetal Alchemist. And if you know what I mean you will never get over the trauma😱

#15

I’m An Amputee. Here’s My Costume. The Terminator!

I’m An Amputee. Here’s My Costume. The Terminator!

DeadZeppelin011 Report

American historian Ruth Edna Kelley wrote in 1919 that "The taste in Hallowe'en festivities now is to study old traditions and hold a Scotch party, using Burn's poem Hallowe'en as a guide; or to go a-souling as the English used. In short, no custom that was once honored at Hallowe'en is out of fashion now,” which with some minor modifications could be said to be true of today as well.  
#16

This Halloween Costume

This Halloween Costume

Siderio Report

#17

The Shining

The Shining

Dlo455 Report

#18

Home Alone 2 Done With The Family!

Home Alone 2 Done With The Family!

bgavinski Report

Soon after, the more common “trick-or-treat” demand emerged as standard. The Sault Daily Star, also based in Ontario, wrote that “Almost everywhere you went last night, particularly in the early part of the evening, you would meet gangs of youngsters out to celebrate. Some of them would have adopted various forms of "camouflage" such as masks, or would appear in long trousers and big hats or with long skirts.”

#19

Happy Halloween From Your Friendly Neighborhood Wild Thing!

Happy Halloween From Your Friendly Neighborhood Wild Thing!

Adherentsofher Report

#20

"Hello Mah Baby, Hello Mah Honey, Hello Mah Ragtime Gaaaaal!" Should Have Had The Soup!

"Hello Mah Baby, Hello Mah Honey, Hello Mah Ragtime Gaaaaal!" Should Have Had The Soup!

PixieFurious Report

#21

What's Up Everyone?

What's Up Everyone?

ethanwc Report

“But others again didn't..."Tricks or treats" you could hear the gangs call out, and if the householder passed out the "coin" for the "treats" his establishment would be immune from attack until another gang came along that knew not of or had no part in the agreement,” the newspaper reported in 1917. 
#22

My Daughter’s Halloween Costume

My Daughter’s Halloween Costume

Any-Commercial5590 Report

#23

This Year I’m Going As My Biggest Childhood Fear For Halloween. I Think I Nailed It

This Year I’m Going As My Biggest Childhood Fear For Halloween. I Think I Nailed It

josiemarcellino Report

#24

Sophie And Howl

Sophie And Howl

ybbababy Report

Some alternative theories even argue that the tricks came first, and treats existed as a means to pacify them. Louise and Gary Carpentier, editors of Halloween Postcards Catalog, wrote, in 2007, that “"There are cards which mention the custom [of trick-or-treating] or show children in costumes at the doors, but as far as we can tell they were printed later than the 1920s and more than likely even the 1930s.”

#25

My Jack Sparrow Costume ( Ps I Am A Girl Lol)

My Jack Sparrow Costume ( Ps I Am A Girl Lol)

yunoookumura Report

#26

Headless Horseman Halloween Costume

Headless Horseman Halloween Costume

SinjiOnO Report

#27

My Sister’s Husky Has A Fantastic Costume This Year

My Sister’s Husky Has A Fantastic Costume This Year

Huntarantino Report

“Tricksters of various sorts are shown on the early postcards, but not the means of appeasing them," so perhaps it was simply people treating these folks as another racket. In the US, it was also not exclusively seen as a Halloween activity, as an older part of the Thanksgiving celebrations also involved going around in a costume. 
#28

My Kid Won Her Elementary School Costume Contest!

My Kid Won Her Elementary School Costume Contest!

No-Effective-6222 Report

#29

Frida Kahlo 👩🏽‍🎨🖼️

Frida Kahlo 👩🏽‍🎨🖼️

popcorniabaniqued Report

#30

This Year’s Family Costume Fun!

This Year’s Family Costume Fun!

RiverLover27 Report

Either way, these days, costume making has been elevated to an art form, as one can see here. If you still want to see other, brilliant and creative costumes, Bored Panda has got you covered. Check out our article on folks with disabilities who made awesome costumes. Or see what outfit one-legged comedian, motivational speaker, and former US Paralympian Josh Sundquist made this year.

#31

Our Fight Club Costumes: Tyler And Marla

Our Fight Club Costumes: Tyler And Marla

collinwade Report

#32

We’re Creepy And We’re Cooky

We’re Creepy And We’re Cooky

Kdilla77 Report

#33

My DIY Slenderman Costume

My DIY Slenderman Costume

FNCreates Report

samjuan_1 avatar
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks more like the Silence from Doctor Who, in my opinion

#34

Myrtle And Harry

Myrtle And Harry

riff_rat Report

#35

Kiwi’s Halloween Costume

Kiwi’s Halloween Costume

Bubbly_Fish29 Report

#36

This Years Costume

This Years Costume

Babydeer27 Report

#37

I Made My Friend A Opossum Costume

I Made My Friend A Opossum Costume

SaveBandit91 Report

#38

Wendigo

Wendigo

CorrectBread33 Report

#39

Our Skywalker Family Costume This Year

Our Skywalker Family Costume This Year

savvycrist Report

#40

Barbenheimer - An Atomic Duo

Barbenheimer - An Atomic Duo

chasickle Report

#41

Wazowski… You Forgot To Hand In Your Paperwork… Again.. 😑

Wazowski… You Forgot To Hand In Your Paperwork… Again.. 😑

ScrabbappleBeret Report

#42

Til The UK Doesn’t Dress Up For Halloween Like Americans Do

Til The UK Doesn’t Dress Up For Halloween Like Americans Do

TheLaughingForest Report

#43

Bela Dimitrescu Costume For Halloween! Done By Me

Bela Dimitrescu Costume For Halloween! Done By Me

Weird-Doughnut7002 Report

#44

Well My Freaky Tiki Won The Costume Contest Last Night

Well My Freaky Tiki Won The Costume Contest Last Night

Vanilla_the_Hun Report

#45

Mr. And Mrs. Potato “Heads”

Mr. And Mrs. Potato “Heads”

Turbulent_Train_6628 Report

#46

Makeup Test For My Clicker Halloween Costume

Makeup Test For My Clicker Halloween Costume

MetallicMarshmellow Report

#47

E.t. This Year

E.t. This Year

Beetlejuicex3babe Report

#48

Happy Halloween! We’re Going To Need A Bigger Boat

Happy Halloween! We’re Going To Need A Bigger Boat

czarzareh Report

#49

Couldn't Decide Which One To Be This Year

Couldn't Decide Which One To Be This Year

jared531 Report

#50

My Daughter As Ellie From Tlou1

My Daughter As Ellie From Tlou1

a3p4lesca Report

#51

I’ve Wanted To Be Twd’s Michonne For Over A Decade. I Finally Did It! Happy Halloween It’s The Best Day Of The Year!

I’ve Wanted To Be Twd’s Michonne For Over A Decade. I Finally Did It! Happy Halloween It’s The Best Day Of The Year!

trischelle Report

#52

My Full Size (9'5", 2.9m) Enderman Costume With Stilts For Halloween

My Full Size (9'5", 2.9m) Enderman Costume With Stilts For Halloween

Hacker1MC Report

#53

My Son As Doc Ock

My Son As Doc Ock

Independent-Ring-877 Report

#54

I’ll Never Let Go, Jack 🧊

I’ll Never Let Go, Jack 🧊

_callieflower Report

#55

Where's Sen? I'm Hungry!

Where's Sen? I'm Hungry!

snakeskin1982 Report

#56

My Payphone Costume

My Payphone Costume

bleakerblank Report

#57

Pretty Proud Of My Costume This Year

Pretty Proud Of My Costume This Year

comrade_thotsky Report

#58

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween

chucks_n_charge Report

#59

It’s Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus

It’s Just A Bunch Of Hocus Pocus

EmmaRose0280 Report

#60

We’re Evil Clowns! I Think My Wife Did An Amazing Job On Our Make-Up/ Paint

We’re Evil Clowns! I Think My Wife Did An Amazing Job On Our Make-Up/ Paint

ParanoidDecoy Report

#61

Omg Shoes

Omg Shoes

BugzMcGugz Report

#62

Over The Garden Wall

Over The Garden Wall

m0nzar Report

#63

My Art The Clown Costume For This Year! Never Been So Much Excited For Halloween

My Art The Clown Costume For This Year! Never Been So Much Excited For Halloween

VachonQC Report

#64

My Girlfriend And I As The King And Queen Of The Underworld

My Girlfriend And I As The King And Queen Of The Underworld

Kostini Report

#65

My Moth Costume

My Moth Costume

ViscousScientist Report

#66

Ready To Terrify Children

Ready To Terrify Children

Kbeau937 Report

