I’m excited to announce that the spooky season is upon us once again, dear Pandas! Have you already tried your first pumpkin spice latte of the year? Have you filled your home with the mouthwatering aroma of pumpkin bread? Have you stocked up on the candy for the trick-or-treaters? And most importantly, have you decorated for the occasion?

If the latter is still not checked off your to-do list, don’t fret. There’s still plenty of time to do so, and the Facebook group Halloween Graveyards and Displays is here to inspire you with some of the spookiest decorations out there. Scroll down to find them and be warned that these people aren’t playing around when it comes to skeletons, witches and ghouls.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Halloween decor enthusiast Marsh Moon, aka Halloween Home Maker, and Halloween decor collector Nicole from Halloween Finds, who kindly agreed to talk about us about spooky season decor!

#1

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

iHorror Report

#2

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Sezzarella Ruby Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just looking at the amazing amount of effort taken here

#3

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Meet Sharon Bone
She's flashing her sh1t for the whole town like she's Sharon Stone, but she's no Sharon Stone

David Van Horn Report

Halloween decor enthusiast Marsh Moon from Halloween Home Maker tells Bored Panda that her elaborate decorating for the occasion comes from her brain, which likes to do everything over the top.

“So when Halloween became my special interest, I was all in. It's always on my mind, and I really love creating magical, whimsical spaces to take a break from life's troubles.”
#4

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

FezToys Report

#5

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Colleen Christopherson-Cote Report

#6

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Esther the Crazy Cat Mummy

Amanda Trapp Wigfield Report

What Halloween decor collector Nicole from Halloween Finds enjoys the most about spooky season decor is the classic icons such as ghosts, Jack-o-lanterns, and witches that bring back many fond memories from her childhood. 

“They remind me of the fun and spooky times I had as a child. Although decorations may change over time, these icons remain timeless.”
#7

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Gina Sapia Report

#8

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Amber Middleton Report

#9

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Collins Ryon Report

We also asked these spooky season enthusiasts if they could share their decoration process and how long it takes them to display everything they’ve collected through the years. 

“I like to set a theme and build around that while keeping in mind what I already have. Once I've got an idea of how I want it to look, I start taking out my decorations. I always do Halloween trees to maximize vertical space with my pumpkin pail collection. Layering and small details are very important to my end results, so I add leaf garlands and then fill in the empty spaces with whatever matches my theme for the year,” Marsh tells us. 

#10

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Nathan Coleman Report

#11

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Lisa Lane Vampyre Lair Report

#12

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Elizabeth Adams Report

Marsh tries her best to mix it up each Halloween, some years adding faux ferns, others something silver and sparkly, and tying it all together with coordinating ribbon laced throughout. “Lighting also happens at this phase. String lights, icicle lights, blow molds, battery tealights, and projection lights all come together to create an atmospheric glow that makes it an experience rather than just decorations. I usually spend collectively about a month puttering around with all the details, but for me, it's the process that's the celebration as much as the final result,” she fondly shares. 
#13

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Tom P. Keller Report

#14

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Gwendolyn Saunders Report

#15

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

My fog rig is not demure or mindful, and certainly not modest

Wayne Allen Report

For Nicole, decorating for the spooky season is always an ongoing process. “I add pieces to my collection throughout the year from major retailers, small businesses, and antique shops. I decorate my front yard with lights and, of course, the iconic 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot. 

Decorating inside takes a couple of days to contemplate which decorations are going to be displayed and where to put them. I love to put all of my light-up blow molds around my TV in the living room, so I can experience the cozy orange glow from them while watching spooky programs. I have a cabinet of ghosts in my dining room, which stays up year-round. The cabinet consists of ceramic ghosts and ghost mugs that I've collected over the years.”
#16

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Crystal Espinal Report

#17

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Jeff Vance Report

#18

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Belinda Yandell Report

Having many years of Halloween decorating up her belt, Marsh believes that the secret to good spooky adornments is listening to your heart. “Following trends will just waste money and space and add to the landfill,” she says. “Focus on what you know you'll love long-term. Not everything needs to match to go together. The memories that carry through each year with each decor piece create something greater than a copy/paste collection from a store.”

According to her, what really brings the magic is lighting that adds a glow. “I like to add purple lights with orange ones to add interest. Green is also a great option. Black lights are really fun if you've got a Lisa Frank day-glo vibe to enhance the neon colors and any UV-reactive decor.”
#19

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Cliff Fitch Report

#20

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Stephanie Armstrong Report

#21

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

When a wind storm blows your 12’ Skelton over and his arm breaks off at the rib cage, you get creative

Jae Woo Report

Meanwhile, Nicole thinks that the secret to good Halloween decor is all in the display. “Creating scenes or a scape of items in an area keeps it interesting. I display my decor similar to how I would merchandise in retail, with larger items in the middle and smaller items on the sides to create an interesting balance and keep your eye moving when looking at all the pieces. I tend to like clusters of decor around the house—items around the TV and TV stand, items on the fireplace mantle, items in the middle of the dining table, items at the front entry, etc.”
#22

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

My madness has started

Michael Lakin Report

#23

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

My seance scene - all home made (except the skeletons of course )

Andrea Black Report

#24

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

My creation over the past few weeks

Tom Orange Report

For those who haven’t yet adorned their home with pumpkins and skeletons, Marsh recommends adding what they already have, especially if they’re on a budget. “Add googly eyes, paper witch hats, and bats, and use window paint markers to draw little ghosts onto the glass of framed photos and art for quick and easy transformations that are easy to undo after Halloween. Focus on lights to create the atmosphere. Everything is better with a cozy glow!” she says.
#25

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Here is the front of our castle walk through

Carrie Lever Report

#26

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Jamie Hopkins Report

#27

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Merwin Haight Jr Report

Nicole reassures those who have yet to decorate, saying that it’s never too late to get into the spirit. “Even if you have one item, place that piece in an area of the home you visit often and it will contribute to an amazing and spooky fall season.”
#28

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Kat Neel Williams Report

#29

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Newest additions to the graveyard

Scott Hereder Report

#30

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

I scored a Halloween prop for my roof!!

Shelly MacKenzie Report

#31

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

I finished getting my decorations up today

Bill Olsen Report

#32

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Here's part of my camping display

Bill Romash Report

#33

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

My shot at a haunted pirate theme display

Johnny Maggiore Report

#34

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Sean George Report

#35

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Doug Reece Report

#36

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Had a beetle juice tent last year have not had a chance to watch new movie any ideas to add to display to make it current

Erin Schoedel Hartman Report

#37

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Sonia Jan Danforth Cox Report

#38

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Tonny Verbinnen Report

#39

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Sharing our Halloween decorations from Cali

Flora Kehl Report

#40

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Lanette Vasquez Report

#41

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

How to support the spider? It’s not that heavy - made of a trash bag, filled with leaves, legs are pipe insulation and duct tape - but it’s too heavy for this very weak “rope” web.
It’s currently sitting on a laundry basket which is obviously very unsightly but I just wanted to get it outside since the kids and I have been working hard on it.

Nikki Restaino Report

#42

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Pat Hetherington Report

#43

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

We're about to get two 'Atmospheric rivers' of rain for the next 7-8 days in Seattle area, so bagging up and getting the props ready. 60 gallon clear bags, large clips. Most props I've already waterproofed but this is a longer stint than usual, even for Seattl

Rodney Miller Report

#44

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Jon McBride Report

#45

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

I finally got her done! Super proud of myself for pushing through the pain. I spent close to a year in bed with a spinal injury. I had spinal surgery in June and the recovery has been rough. I missed Halloween last year due to my injury and was so bummed. This is my first physically taxing thing to do since my surgery. She took a bit longer than I thought but I'm proud of myself for pushing through the pain. I can't stop sitting out front staring at her

Terasa Gregg Report

#46

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Dana Abbitt Report

#47

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Jacob Erica Robinson Report

#48

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Built the new addition for this year. Think it turned out good

Hopey Terrence Report

#49

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Ryan Allen-Page Report

#50

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Anna Stiros Report

#51

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Angie Martin Glass Report

#52

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Just about finished with my little set up for the year. Gotta love Halloween

Tory Crenshaw Report

#53

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Amanda Lynn Turner Report

#54

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Alisa Heeber Report

#55

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

How about a game of basketball for Halloween

Keith MacDonald Report

#56

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Made this guy over the weekend

Katie Totman Report

#57

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Matthew Egan Report

#58

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Sebastiao Silva Report

#59

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Liz Dorsett Report

#60

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Alisa Heeber Report

#61

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

HALLOWEEN GRAVEYARDS,and DISPLAYS Report

#62

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Kelvin Asahina Report

#63

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Cheryle Smith Eisen Report

#64

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Nikki Lynne Report

#65

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Sandy Plotke Report

#66

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Silky QueenBee Report

#67

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Lisa Mumford Report

#68

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Krista Jimenez Report

#69

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Matilda Wilson Report

#70

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Rachel Blanchette Report

#71

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Tracey Decker Fawcett Report

#72

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Danielle Kappel Report

#73

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Cheryl Keri Report

#74

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Steve Breeze Report

#75

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Belinda Yandell Report

#76

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Stacy Leigh Report

#77

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Susan Anderson Galloway Report

#78

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

When you just want a properly spooky yard but nature has other plans

Fox Hole Haunt Report

#79

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Richard Sutton Report

#80

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Ted Long Report

#81

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Cliff Fitch Report

#82

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Mary Weymouth Report

#83

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Freeman Rich Report

#84

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Mike Raymond Report

#85

Halloween-Graveyards-Displays-Pics

Shane Christopher Thornton Report

