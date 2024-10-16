ADVERTISEMENT

I’m excited to announce that the spooky season is upon us once again, dear Pandas! Have you already tried your first pumpkin spice latte of the year? Have you filled your home with the mouthwatering aroma of pumpkin bread? Have you stocked up on the candy for the trick-or-treaters? And most importantly, have you decorated for the occasion?

If the latter is still not checked off your to-do list, don’t fret. There’s still plenty of time to do so, and the Facebook group Halloween Graveyards and Displays is here to inspire you with some of the spookiest decorations out there. Scroll down to find them and be warned that these people aren’t playing around when it comes to skeletons, witches and ghouls.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with Halloween decor enthusiast Marsh Moon, aka Halloween Home Maker, and Halloween decor collector Nicole from Halloween Finds, who kindly agreed to talk about us about spooky season decor!