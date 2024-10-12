ADVERTISEMENT

Many of you are probably big horror fans. There’s something weirdly captivating about everything macabre, bizarre, creepy, and uncomfortable. It entices us, doesn’t want to let us go, and sometimes even haunts us for days or weeks to come.

The ‘Horror Stories & Facts’ (@horrorsfs) account does exactly what it says on the tin. The curator of this Instagram project shares some of the scariest real-life stories and facts that might just give you goosebumps. We’ve collected the creepiest ones for you. They’re perfect for spooky season.

A small note of warning, Pandas: some of these stories might make you uncomfortable. Scroll down at your own peril. Don’t blame us if you have nightmares.