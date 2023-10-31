One-Legged Man Dresses Up In An Epic Halloween Costume Every Year, And Here’s His Reveal In 2023
A positive outlook, daring, and some creativity are the perfect combination for a killer Halloween costume. And no one embodies this idea better than comedian, motivational speaker, and former US Paralympian Josh Sundquist.
He creates brilliant Halloween costumes each year, utilizing the fact that he has been one-legged since the age of nine. Instead of giving up, he turns his disability into a key component of the outfit. This year, his leg is a firefighter’s pole, while the rest of him is the fireman descending it on the way to save some lives.
Every year, Josh Sundquist creates a Halloween costume incorporating his disability
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Here you can see some of his work from previous years
2010
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2012
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2013
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2014
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2015
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2016
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2017
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2018
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2019
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2020
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2021
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
2022
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
The creative costumes are just one way he gets folks to have a nice chuckle
Last year, Josh shared that he really couldn’t get enough of making other people laugh “As addictions go, this is a pretty good one. It has very few side effects. And it’s free (other than the annual cost of building a Halloween costume),” he shared during a previous interview with Bored Panda.
At the same time, he has been very open about the struggles people often go through, as he is no exception. “Like any good millennial, I’ve had to work through a standard quota of mental health issues. But mental health, of course, is never finished cured or overcome. It’s managed. It’s ongoing. It’s in progress,” he said.
“If you’re carrying a heavy burden, you have three options: You can hold on a little longer, you can find someone to share the load, or you can decide it’s time to let go. All three are equally valid. Wisdom is choosing the best one for this particular moment,” he told Bored Panda.
He also dressed as a human Christmas tree during the holidays
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
This year, he has created a dynamic costume, as a firefighter going down a pole
2023
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
It also doubles as a fantastic couple’s costume
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Josh also has a show and book based on his life experiences
Alongside his motivational speaking, costumes, and comedy, Josh managed to write a book based on his experiences, which has now been turned into a show. “I’m proud to be one of the executive producers and writers on Best Foot Forward, a heartwarming family comedy inspired by my childhood. It’s now streaming in over 100 countries on Apple TV+ so I hope Bored Panda fans can check it out,” he shared.
“It’s inspired by my book Just Don’t Fall and follows young Josh and his family as he transfers from homeschool to public school, making new friends and taking on the many exciting adventures of seventh grade. I hope the new series reaches kids who maybe have never seen someone like them authentically depicted on screen and just shows young people with disabilities on screen having fun. When I was growing up, I think something like Best Foot Forward would have been really meaningful and encouraging to me.”
Josh shared some behind-the-scenes moments
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
Image credits: Josh Sundquist
You can see the costume in action here
Halloween can be a hard time for people with disabilities
If you are able-bodied, you may not know that a staggering 16% of the entire world’s population has some form of disability. That’s about 1.3 billion people, which is more than the population of nearly every country. People with disabilities tend to enjoy trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities as much as the next person, even though participating can be a lot harder.
So if you are handing out candy, it can be worth going over your property at least once to see if a person with mobility difficulties can actually reach your door. Also, consider a few candy alternatives and make sure the items you are handing out have clear labels, as people with allergies or dietary restrictions often can’t take a lot of standard Halloween fare.
If you have a steep driveway, put your candy station closer to the street or have a way for trick-or-treaters to actually signal their presence. Inclusivity can be incredibly easy and can really make someone’s day. And if you want to see some great examples of Halloween costumes created by other disabled people, look no further. Check out Bored Panda’s article on the most clever and creative costumes that integrate people’s disabilities.
Really creative! I loved the microscope and the Pixar lamp.
Seeing this guy is even more of a tradition than actual Halloween itself. Really cleaver ideas
I love these, they're so cute! So is the guy hahah
