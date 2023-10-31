ADVERTISEMENT

A positive outlook, daring, and some creativity are the perfect combination for a killer Halloween costume. And no one embodies this idea better than comedian, motivational speaker, and former US Paralympian Josh Sundquist.

He creates brilliant Halloween costumes each year, utilizing the fact that he has been one-legged since the age of nine. Instead of giving up, he turns his disability into a key component of the outfit. This year, his leg is a firefighter’s pole, while the rest of him is the fireman descending it on the way to save some lives.

More info: Facebook | JoshSundquist.com

Every year, Josh Sundquist creates a Halloween costume incorporating his disability

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Here you can see some of his work from previous years

2010

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2012

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2013

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2014

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2015

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2016

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2017

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2018

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2019

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2020

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

2021

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Sundquist (@joshsundquist)

2022

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

The creative costumes are just one way he gets folks to have a nice chuckle

Last year, Josh shared that he really couldn’t get enough of making other people laugh “As addictions go, this is a pretty good one. It has very few side effects. And it’s free (other than the annual cost of building a Halloween costume),” he shared during a previous interview with Bored Panda.

At the same time, he has been very open about the struggles people often go through, as he is no exception. “Like any good millennial, I’ve had to work through a standard quota of mental health issues. But mental health, of course, is never finished cured or overcome. It’s managed. It’s ongoing. It’s in progress,” he said.

“If you’re carrying a heavy burden, you have three options: You can hold on a little longer, you can find someone to share the load, or you can decide it’s time to let go. All three are equally valid. Wisdom is choosing the best one for this particular moment,” he told Bored Panda.

He also dressed as a human Christmas tree during the holidays

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

This year, he has created a dynamic costume, as a firefighter going down a pole

2023

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

It also doubles as a fantastic couple’s costume

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Josh also has a show and book based on his life experiences

Alongside his motivational speaking, costumes, and comedy, Josh managed to write a book based on his experiences, which has now been turned into a show. “I’m proud to be one of the executive producers and writers on Best Foot Forward, a heartwarming family comedy inspired by my childhood. It’s now streaming in over 100 countries on Apple TV+ so I hope Bored Panda fans can check it out,” he shared.

“It’s inspired by my book Just Don’t Fall and follows young Josh and his family as he transfers from homeschool to public school, making new friends and taking on the many exciting adventures of seventh grade. I hope the new series reaches kids who maybe have never seen someone like them authentically depicted on screen and just shows young people with disabilities on screen having fun. When I was growing up, I think something like Best Foot Forward would have been really meaningful and encouraging to me.”

Josh shared some behind-the-scenes moments

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

Image credits: Josh Sundquist

You can see the costume in action here

Halloween can be a hard time for people with disabilities

If you are able-bodied, you may not know that a staggering 16% of the entire world’s population has some form of disability. That’s about 1.3 billion people, which is more than the population of nearly every country. People with disabilities tend to enjoy trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities as much as the next person, even though participating can be a lot harder.

So if you are handing out candy, it can be worth going over your property at least once to see if a person with mobility difficulties can actually reach your door. Also, consider a few candy alternatives and make sure the items you are handing out have clear labels, as people with allergies or dietary restrictions often can’t take a lot of standard Halloween fare.

If you have a steep driveway, put your candy station closer to the street or have a way for trick-or-treaters to actually signal their presence. Inclusivity can be incredibly easy and can really make someone’s day. And if you want to see some great examples of Halloween costumes created by other disabled people, look no further. Check out Bored Panda’s article on the most clever and creative costumes that integrate people’s disabilities.

