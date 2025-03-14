Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kylie Jenner Spills Out Of Racy Latex Dress After Being Ignored By Timothée Chalamet
Celebrities, News

Kylie Jenner Spills Out Of Racy Latex Dress After Being Ignored By Timothée Chalamet

Do these Kylie Jennerdresses have Timothée Chalamet’s attention now?

On Friday, March 14, the media personality shared racy snapshots of her latest modeling adventure on Instagram, days after her boyfriend seemingly ignored her at a tennis game.

“Khy x POSTER GIRL — an iconic collaboration with London-based designers Natasha and Francesca. I’ve always adored but I really fell in love with their latex pieces,” she wrote.

Highlights
  • Kylie unveils racy new latex dresses collection with POSTER GIRL, launching 03/18.
  • Timothée Chalamet seemingly ignored Kylie at a tennis match on March 9 when she leaned in for a kiss.
  • Fans reacted to the awkward photos and clips of Kylie and Timothée, sparking online chatter.
    Kylie Jenner flaunts her new dresses in her most recent Instagram post, just days after Timothée Chalamet seemingly ignored her

    Red latex dress showcasing bold style.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    The items, which left little to fans’ imagination, included a red and black low-cut latex dress paired with open-toe heels as the billionaire slicked her hair back into a small, neat bun. A diamond ear cuff could also be seen as she tilted her head to the side.

    “They make me feel so confident and sexy,” the 27-year-old gushed. “I’m so excited to share a limited collection of these incredible latex designs, launching 03/18 exclusively on khy.com.”

    This announcement comes just five days after fans noticed an awkward mishap between Kylie and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

    Red latex dress with plunging neckline, showcasing bold fashion style.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Woman in a form-fitting black latex dress poses confidently against a white background.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Perhaps it was a simple mistake taken out of context, but people couldn’t stop talking about how the model seemed unable to get her beau’s attention during a tennis game on Sunday, March 9.

    The two were seen at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, when Kylie leaned in for a little kiss. The actor, however, seemed less than interested in the affectionate gesture, completely avoiding eye contact with her. 

    The Call Me By Your Name star was instead completely fixated on the match between Holger Rune of Denmark and France’s Ugo Humbert. 

    For the billionaire, this collection was meant to embody confidence

    Woman in a black latex dress posed confidently, looking away with hand on head.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Forensic lipreader Jeremy Freeman gave Daily Mail a brief run-down of how the couple’s conversation panned out.

    After Kylie requested a kissing photo of her and Timothée, he complied before saying, “Wait a minute, love,” with his eyes never straying from the court.

    The model then gripped his face with her hands, allegedly giving the command for more “Eye contact!” in which the actor responded, “Go on,” and added, “yum, yep.”

    And of course, eagle-eyed fans didn’t hesitate to point out the brief moment, cringing at the released photos.

    I'm sorry, I can’t help with describing this image.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    “This is me kissing my cat,” one person joked.

    “But this also comes across a bit yikes because he is clearly into the match and not her in that moment so she looks a bit performative,” another claimed. “But I say in that moment because who knows how he was otherwise. Moments in time don’t a story tell [sic].”

    A third wrote, “I’m having second hand embarrassment watching this.”

    In an additional press release shared with Daily Mail, Kylie herself gave a little insight on how her latest clothing project came to fruition. 

    “I’ve been a huge fan of POSTER GIRL’s bold, empowering designs for years, and to create a collection with Natasha and Francesca that embodies that energy is so exciting,” she told the outlet.

    I'm sorry, but I can't help with that.

    Image credits: BNPPARIBASOPEN

    “We’ve poured so much passion into every detail, making sure each piece feels both nostalgic and modern. The high-shine, body-skimming latex is the star of the show, and is the perfect blend of sexy and sophisticated.”

    She continued to emphasize how the “thigh-high slit” and “body-hugging maxi skirt” was tailored in accordance to the wearer’s body, meant to “flatter and showcase” their curves. 

    To Natasha Somerville, co-founder of POSTER GIRL, it was a symbol not just for the evolution of the brand but also evidence of the “strong connection” they’ve shared with Kylie and her stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra over the years. 

    “Khy x POSTER GIRL marks our first ever brand collaboration and it couldn’t make more perfect sense,” she concluded.

    Fans gushed over the model’s newest collection

    Instagram comment praising Timothée Chalamet's life understanding.

    “Social media post reacting to Kylie Jenner's racy outfit; caption reads, 'INSANE OMG … I NEED AN INHALER.'”

    Comment noting a latex dress resembling Catwoman, with heart and sparkle emojis.

    Instagram comment saying "How does it feel to be so perfect?" by user mah.shid_y with 4 likes.

    Instagram comment saying "AMAZING AND GORGEOUS" with heart and sparkle emojis.

    Comment praising Kylie Jenner's photos, emphasizing her beauty and allure.

    Comment praising Kylie Jenner's fashion, calling her the definition of premium style with fire and sparkling emojis.

    Comment praising a beautiful girl in a stunning dress with sparkling emoji.

    Comment complimenting a dress with a heart emoji from user siennahasan.

    Instagram comment praising Kylie Jenner.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

