When Reddit user Klaasiker asked netizens, “How do you lose weight?” they reacted with some amazing solutions that actually helped them turn their lives into healthy and peaceful ones. Well, we have compiled the best ones for you to peruse, so just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

People often think that losing weight is about becoming skinny and adhering to the body type that is currently “trending” amongst celebs. What they fail to realize is that it’s not about such superficial aspects but more about giving yourself a physically and mentally healthy life.

#1 Divorce, then took up boxing. I’d previously spent a lot of money on personal training and gym membership, turns out I only needed to go through my wife’s phone.

#2 Eating less, eating better, and walking every time I get a chance. I also switched careers from a desk job one that has me on my feet all day and I walk a mile to work every day instead of driving. I’ve lost a total of 80lbs.

#3 I got Invisalign because I wanted my teeth straightened, but it made me lose a lot of weight too. Every time I ate I had to remove the Invisalign, then clean my teeth before I put them back in. This was a nuisance and quite time-consuming so I stopped eating between meals, whereas before the Invisalign I used to snack quite a lot. The weight started to come off pretty rapidly.



Also I took up running shortly before I finished the Invisalign treatment and I've been running regularly ever since, so I've kept the weight off.

As you scroll through the list, you will realize that many of these methods sound quite healthy and look like they would make a difference. To get more insights about the much-talked-about weight-loss journey, Bored Panda interviewed sports and fitness instructor Burzin Engineer, the founder of Tyro Transformation. He believes a proper diet and regular workouts are the most important factors that fuel the weight-loss journey. He stressed that self-care plays a pivotal role as you need to take care of yourself, what you eat, how you sleep, and how you keep yourself fit. As per him, all these things will be easily affected if you don't care for yourself. "If you sleep less, or do not eat properly, you might not have the energy to exercise and this will hamper your weight-loss journey. Likewise, if you don't take care of your mental health and stress over things, it can also equally have an adverse impact on your journey, so you must regard both things properly," he added.

#4 Counting calories. Intermittent fasting helps me stay in a deficit.

#5 Keto. lost 120 lbs in about a year. now i'm bodybuilding and do low carb/high protein for bulking and go back to strict keto for cutting. almost 50 now and in the best shape of my life.

#6 The truth is I was never able to keep it off until I started focusing on the habits instead of my weight.



Old me: I should have a small salad but I’d love pizza and wine. It won’t hurt much? I’ll have the salad tomorrow. I was good this week. I had a stressful day…. The list is endless



New me: I want a salad and fish because I know pizza and wine is going to make me feel bloated and tired . I had a stressful day, don’t I want food that makes me feel good?



You need to make healthy eating the rule, not the exception and learn that those high calorie foods aren’t making you feel as good as you think.

Speaking about the biggest challenges that people face during their weight-loss journey, Burzin emphasized that the youth is becoming lazy and forgetting the importance of sports. He claims that back in the day, people played more sports and were more active, but today's youth is plagued with laziness. He explained, "Doing some exercise for one day a week is not enough. Just like the way that you sleep, the way you eat, or the way you drink, you need to religiously exercise every day. Overcoming this laziness and making fitness a permanent part of your life along with a proper diet is the only way to lose weight." At times, he said that you might feel like your progress is slow, but remember that results are never overnight. "You are not Superman that things will go your way at the click of a finger. Losing weight takes time and patience, and even if your progress is slow, it's fine as long as you keep at it," mentioned Burzin.

#7 Lost 25 kg



Logistically: Finally accepting that to lose weight, I had to eat less.



Emotionally/Mentally: Coming to terms with my body and the underlying reasons why I felt uncomfortable.

#8 I swear by the Mediterranean diet for keeping a nice figure, being heart healthy, and helping your skin. What I especially like about it is the emphasis on olive oil. The loud flavor combined with healthy fats make it an easy diet to maintain imo. It's a diet that doesn't lock you into a certain lane of food like keto or Atkins. It allows variety. I think it's probably one of the more user friendly diets out there.

#9 I cut out all processed/junk food, combined with eating less and exercise. Lost about 40 pounds in 4 months. Faster than I expected tbh. As you lose weight make sure you feel good and healthy too!

When we inquired about setbacks that people might have in their weight-loss journey, Burzin calmly explained that not every journey is perfect but comes with its ups and downs. In fact, he believes that setbacks are part of everyone's journey, but in the end, you can overcome them as long as you bounce back. ADVERTISEMENT "I want to be very realistic here. We are all human and we are going to have cravings and wants, or might go stagnant. But hey, that's totally fine. The most important thing is how you bounce back. Don't go too harsh on yourself, but try and maintain a balance." "If you want to go out to a party and eat sugar, do it! However, make sure that you work out extra hard the next day. So, it's important that you maintain the balance between enjoying your life, while also ensuring your fitness," Burzin advised.

#10 Understand why you eat/drink too much. Is it stress, is it boredom, is it lack of understanding of how to make healthy meals or a process to be prepared, is it that you eat mindlessly, etc etc.



Everyone knows calories in calories out, eat less move more, but to be frank if it was truly that simple to execute no one would be fat. It’s like telling an alcoholic ‘umm you just not to not drink, duh’.

#11 It's most likely been said in here many times over, but counting calories and walking.



I was 420lbs at the end of 2022 and as of writing, i'm currently 225lbs, purely from counting calories (1750-2000 per day) and walking, i started walking 1 mile a day, which killed me to begin with, but i had the philosophy of "this will be the hardest time i'll have to walk x amount of miles, it'll get easier and easier with each day" - i kept increasing the distance and now i walk 10 miles a day and throughout the whole process, i've always had 1 cheat day.



Also, switched soda for water/semi-skimmed milk.

#12 Want my honest answer? Not the healthy way. I starved myself often and ate rarely and when I did it was really low calories. I also tried to work out enough to burn away the calories I ate. I still don’t really eat because I know if I do I’ll gain weight again and that’s something I don’t want to face.



Edit: I should specify that I have anorexia, diagnosed. Do NOT do what I did. It almost [ended] me and I’m still trying to recover. Please follow healthy advice for weight loss.

While concluding the interview, we debunked a few weight-loss myths with Burzin. While there are many out there, the first one that he stressed was that you can eat anything and everything as long as you work out. "That's the biggest myth ever! People eat just junk food thinking they will work out later, but that's not the case as you can't lose weight until you follow a particular diet. Another big myth is that you will get abs if you do a core or abdomen workout. You can work out however much you want but never get abs. Abs are always made in the kitchen, not while working out," our expert narrated. Lastly, Burzin stressed that a calorie-deficit diet accompanied by a proper workout that's appropriate for your body is the only way to lose weight.

#13 I went backpacking for two weeks in Iceland, putting in 7-10 miles a day on 1000 calories. Lost almost 20lbs in that time. I seriously would not recommend this. .

#14 Cancer did the trick for me. Down over 70lbs!

#15 Ozempic.

Well, that does sound like some wonderful advice from the expert, doesn't it? Well, it definitely motivated me to never skip out on a perfect combination of diet and exercise! What about you? Were you able to relate to any of the things that the people online or our expert mentioned? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

#16 I had gastric bypass surgery after failing every diet and other attempt I tried - I was big from age 5 onward and nothing ever stuck no matter how many sports I played in school, diets, etc. I was also an emotional eater and therapy/registered dietitian also helped.



I lost 220 lbs and have maintained the majority of that weight loss for 8 years. I did regain a bit during COVID and I’m working on losing it again by prioritizing protein & veg and taking lots of walks.

#17 I hiked 2,650 miles in 5 months.

#18 I have a chronic illness and have been unable to exercise, I started the 16:8 diet on January 2nd. Basically I eat breakfast just after 10am, lunch around 1pm and eat my dinner by 6pm. Then I fast for 16 hours until 10am the next morning. I can drinks as much water as I like in those fasting hours with cup of tea ect… as long as it’s all sugar free, since January 2nd I’ve lost 34 pounds so far and my plan is another 28 pounds by Xmas.

#19 Multiple Sclerosis- 200lb to 160lb to 240lb to 150lb now at 175lb. In 5 years MS+Steroids, do not recommend.

#20 Therapy and exercise. Also many mental health meds. Turns out it's much easier to not have an eating disorder and other mental health issues ruling your life. A lot of it depends on doing what works best for YOU. I can't do intermittent fasting and sometimes even calorie counting because A - I have ADHD and B - it triggers food trauma responses. (I grew up very poor and food insecure)



I've still got aways to go. But at my highest I was over 455 and now I'm 379.

#21 Low carb diet and exercise daily (mostly just walking) I’m down 50lbs in the span of a year.

#22 I have a warehouse job.

#23 Two things:



1) Started walking a minimum of a mile a day- if I feel like doing more, great, but I get that mile in every day whether I want to or not.



2) De-emphasized meat and dairy. Didn't even give them up, just made them more occasional. A bowl of beans and rice, seasoned however you like it, makes a great meal.



It got me below 200 lbs. for the first time in decades.

#24 I use Tirzepitide. It's a stronger version on ozempic. some say maybe that's cheating, but when you're an obese alcoholic who needs to dry out, this was my route. Currenlty down 60 lbs and the desire to drink has vanished.

#25 Myfitnesspal. Calories in vs calories out.



Aim for high fibre, high protein foods. They keep you feeling more full.



Do both cardio and weight training. More muscle increases your metabolism. Cardio will burn more calories on the day.



I went slightly more vegetarian (so 4 vegetarian days a week). Vege protein is high fibre, low fat. Keeps you feeling very full. Things like lentils and chickpeas are perfect for weightloss. They taste like nothing, so can be added to nearly any sauce.



Lost 70lb in 6 months. 120lb total. And I've kept it off. My weight has gone up a bit, but only because I've started bulking up muscle now the fat is gone.

#26 Food scale, a diet tracking app, and planning my diet. I spent a few minutes figuring out how many calories I could eat and still be in a deficit, given my lifestyle. I then planned out some meals that would keep me in that range and I recorded what I ate to make sure I was sticking to it. I managed to lose almost 60lbs in a year this way. I was also exercising but the weight loss was very slow until I got the food scale and started tracking what I ate.

#27 During the pandemic, I got a cheap elliptical off Amazon. Started using it for 5 minutes a day, then 10, then 20, etc.



Then it broke (it was a very cheap elliptical). Decided to try jogging around the block instead, and just kind of stuck with it



Now a couple years later I'm doing 4 to 6 miles every other day. I feel way better, and I can eat more of the stuff I like without gaining weight back



I found out that I actually really like running, but I just didn't give it a chance in high school



I think the key is finding exercise that you enjoy; it's way easier to stick with if you like it.

#28 Gastric bypass to fix gastroparesis and uncontrollable reflux. All gut issues now gone and dropped 40kg. Drastic yes but life is worth living now.



People will say this way is cheating, but I did it for me, not for anyone else.

#29 Intermittent fasting. Also water fasting and dry fasting. Giving up sweets and alcohol as well as junk food (salty and sweet).

#30 Diet is a huge part of losing weight. Exercise is a small part, but also great for your overall health. You can be skinny and not be healthy.



When having meals, try to eat a ton of vegetables. Not only are they low in calories, but you will be stuffed eating them as they have lots of fiber. Make 75% of your plate vegetables.

