One person asked the internet, “What improved your quality of life so much, you wish you did it sooner?”, and netizens were only too happy to share the life-changing hacks and habits that worked for them. Tuck into this list of our favorites.

There’s a lot to be said for quality of life, and sometimes, the tiniest changes can improve things dramatically. Ideally, these things shouldn’t cost much, require much sacrifice, or disturb your existing work-life balance.

#1 Saying “no” without an essay attached.

#2 Deleting insta, FB, X and TikTok.

#3 Plan something in the middle of week, don’t wait to live your life only on the weekends.

Quality of life isn’t just about money or luxury - it’s how you feel every day. From energy to relationships, the little things all add up to shaping your well-being. The good news? Your life doesn’t need a massive overhaul. Just a few tweaks to your daily routine can dramatically boost your mood, energy, and overall happiness. Let’s explore a few! Morning light is a secret weapon. Getting a dose of natural light in the morning helps reset your body’s internal clock, improves sleep, boosts mood, and even sharpens focus. Try opening your curtains first thing or taking a quick morning walk. Bonus fact: sunlight gives you a healthy hit of vitamin D, which can reduce the risk of depression.

#4 Cutting loose friends who were never really friends.

#5 Therapy and getting a bidet. (They’re unrelated).

#6 Go for a walk. Every day. Your mood will improve, just being outside.

Breathe like you mean it. Most people unwittingly breathe shallowly, fueling anxiety and fatigue. Five minutes a day of deep, intentional breathing can activate your parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes an enduring sense of calmness. It’s free, quick, and a total game-changer. ADVERTISEMENT Move your body. Exercise doesn’t have to be heavy to be effective. Stretching, walking, or even dancing in your kitchen improves circulation and releases endorphins. Just 10 minutes of movement can elevate mood and reduce stress. The key? Consistency. Find something you enjoy and do it regularly - even if it’s just a little bit every day.

#7 Don't be angry all the time. You waste so much time, energy and emotional maturity being angry.

#8 Living closer to my job. My commute is about 7 minutes. I have more time and more money.

#9 Running. I hated it for months. I was doing it because I wanted to pick up a hobby, but I have a bit of an [obsession with] things that give off adrenaline. I loved the feeling of finishing a few miles of a run and coming home, showering and that sit down right after. The mind clarity during and after is a game changer.

Sleep like it’s your job. Sleep is the cornerstone of a vital life, yet it's often sacrificed to distractions. Aim for 7–9 hours, and create a nighttime routine like no screens an hour before bed, dimmed lights, and a calming read. Better sleep improves memory, immune function, and emotional regulation - basically, everything you need to thrive. Take a digital detox. Constant notifications fracture your focus and increase stress. Try not to use mobile phones during meals or to use one screen-free hour before bed. Use “Do Not Disturb” or airplane mode generously. You’ll reap the rewards of more presence, deeper conversations, and less comparison-induced anxiety.

#10 Job/company change.



Companies aren’t out for your best interests, even if you have a genuinely great boss/manager.



I stayed in my first post-college job for far too long and massively stunted my savings potential.

#11 Stopped drinking.

#12 Money.

Gratitude isn’t just a buzzword. Writing down just three things you’re grateful for once a day can rewire your brain to focus on the positive stuff in your life. Proven to improve mental health and resilience, gratitude shifts your mindset from lack to abundance, and you’ll feel the benefits in just a few weeks. ADVERTISEMENT Finally, just say no. Your time and energy are limited. Learning to say “no” protects both. Overcommitting leads to burnout, resentment, and stress. Don’t think putting up boundaries is selfish - they’re necessary for a healthy, balanced life. It might be a little uncomfortable at first, but more freedom is waiting for you on the other side.

#13 Consistent workout routine.

#14 I Stopped allowing my family’s religious beliefs to restrict me and just lived the way I wanted to.

#15 Adopting cats. Who knew these fluffy bastards would make me so happy.

So, there you have it. Leveling up your quality of life can actually come down to simply adjusting some habits, and not one will cost you even a penny. What do you think of the lifestyle tweaks netizens shared in this list? Upvote your favorites and leave a comment on the ones you’re keen to try out yourself. ADVERTISEMENT Have you got your own hacks for squeezing more positive vibes out of life? Are there any you want to share? Let us know in the comments!

#16 Getting a decent mattress. Having insanely hot baths before bed.





I sleep so much better now. .

#17 Becoming a birder. Physically I get outside and walk more. Emotionally I feel connected with nature and it lifts my spirits instantly, no matter how blue I'm feeling. And mentally it helps to keep me sharp, identifying birds by sight and sound, researching species, learning and discovering their behaviors. Plus, I'm more aware of the need for conservation. And as a bonus I connect with other bird lovers here on reddit and through a membership to the pocadt The Science of Birds which has brought me hours of enjoyment and education. The hobby doesn't cost much at all, depending on how involved I choose to be. It's literally given me something to look forward to and focus on during some of the roughest days I've faced.

#18 Solo trips. to the beach, to the flea market, literally wherever. solo trips are just so freeing. just grab a coffee, play your favorite songs at full volume in the car and go wherever you want for however long you want, and it's just so ✨peaceful✨.

#19 Going no contact with toxic family.

#20 Hiring a monthly cleaner.

#21 LASIK eye surgery.

#22 Quitting a toxic job. I never knew just how much it could affect your mental health until I got a better job. I put up with SO much c**p for years because I thought that was how it was at all jobs. Now I’m so much happier. I don’t burst into tears before my shift. I don’t have daily panic attacks because I’m worried about my boss screaming at me in front of other people. It was so liberating to be rid of my old job.

#23 Therapy, my god. I wish I had started like 10 years earlier. I'd be so much less medicated and further ahead in my life.

#24 Coming out of the closet, I did so when I was 22, wish I came out at 13 when I realized I was gay.

#25 Daily bike riding. Also, quit eating in restaurants every day.

#26 Divorced my a*****e wife!

#27 Buying 3 Blahaj stuffed sharks from Ikea. I went from falling asleep in 20 minutes to 5.

#28 Stopped eating sugar/sugary things and drinking a lot more water. No more aching knee (I'm old lol) and no more acid reflux. Also haven't had a cavity in 8 years and don't get that weird 'furry teeth' feeling after food.

#29 I stopped wearing synthetic fabrics, for one. Didn’t matter what season it was, I was always uncomfortable, getting rashes, overheating…traded out every piece I owned for wool, linen, and silk, and have been comfortable ever since.