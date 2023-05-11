Back in 2020, I started a series of serene, dreamlike 3D landscapes designed to inspire tranquility, stillness, and a meditative state through their mesmerizing visuals.

Today, I am thrilled to share these new 20 pieces that embody the essence of serenity and calmness, inviting you to immerse yourselves in a world of visual meditation and tranquility.

