MIL Insists On Babysitting 3-Week-Old Baby, Boasts She Didn’t Feed It For 7 Hours, Couple Horrified

Newborns are probably the most delicate things ever, so they need vigilant caretakers; otherwise, things can go haywire pretty quickly. They are also the cutest and the most adorable in this stage, and everyone in the family wants to look after them or just be around them.

Even the original poster’s (OP) mother-in-law kept insisting on babysitting her newborn, so the couple finally gave in to her wishes. However, when the new mom woke up, she found the baby sleeping in a Boppy, while the grandma boasted how it hadn’t eaten for 7 hours, shocking the woman!

More info: Reddit

Newborns are the most delicate and they need vigilant caretakers who will complete all their requirements

The poster’s mother-in-law kept begging to babysit their 3-week-old baby, so they finally gave in to her wishes

However, when the poster woke up in the middle of the night, her baby was sleeping in a Boppy while the mother-in-law was also asleep

The new mom was completely horrified by this as the grandma also boasted that the baby had not eaten for 7 hours straight

Despite everything, the grandma refuses to accept that she did anything wrong, so the couple might suspend her babysitting rights for a long time

In today’s story, Reddit user fakemcbake tells us how her stubborn mother-in-law almost put her toddler’s life in danger. Well, after becoming a grandma, she had been begging the couple to let her babysit, so they finally complied, but realized what a huge mistake it was.

When the poster woke up, she found the 3-week-old baby sleeping in a Boppy while the older woman was sound asleep next to him. Terrified, the poster ran to check up on the baby and made sure it was alright, but the grandma couldn’t even read the room and went on to brag how the kid had slept for 5 hours and hadn’t eaten for 7 hours!

The mom was shocked as he’s just 3 weeks old and eats almost every 3 hours, so he had to have been starving at this point. However, the grandma simply couldn’t accept she had done anything wrong and started blabbering about how her mom sleep trained OP’s husband.

Completely baffled by her response, the poster couldn’t figure out what the urgency to sleep train such a newborn was and calmly tried to explain how she put her kid at risk by letting him sleep in a Boppy. Well, the stubborn grandma refused to listen to her at all and kept insisting that she had done nothing wrong, even when her son tried to reason with her.

Naturally, the couple took away all her babysitting privileges and might think twice before leaving their baby with her ever again! When the poster vented on Reddit, people couldn’t fathom how careless the grandma sounded and said that it looked like a typical case where she felt her parenting was better than the couple’s.

Many people also pointed out how scared they might have been if they found their baby sleeping in a Boppy, and they couldn’t understand how the poster could stay so calm in such an intense situation. When we look at the news about how these Boppy loungers have actually fatally harmed babies before, we can understand their frustration.

To get deeper insights about caretakers and safety practices around newborns, Bored Panda reached out to Gazala Khan, a mental health counselor at an NGO called New Morning.

She spoke about how psychological factors like fear of losing control, nostalgia, cognitive dissonance, and overconfidence in one’s parenting experience can make a grandparent dismiss modern safety practices. She mentioned that they may feel their own parenting methods, which worked for them decades ago, are being criticized.

Gazala also added, “Generational perspectives heavily influence parenting conflicts, as older generations often rely on outdated practices they believe to be effective. Modern parenting approaches are rooted in scientific research and guidelines, which may be seen as unnecessary or overly cautious to older caregivers/grandparents.”

According to our expert, such a clash can create tension, especially when grandparents perceive new practices as a critique of their parenting or a threat to their parental authority. Gazala also stressed that adherence to safe sleep practices is important so as to prevent risks and accidental suffocation.

Lastly, she concluded, “In order to convey this urgency to the older caregivers, parents need to communicate assertively, equipping themselves with evidence-based information, and have collaborative conversations with them. These modern safety practices need to be viewed as necessary precautions rather than criticisms to foster better understanding.”

Well, looks like the grandma needs to amp up her caregiving education and adapt to the changing times, instead of putting the baby at risk. Wouldn’t you agree? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Folks were baffled by how careless the grandma sounded and couldn’t fathom her obsession with “sleep training” such a new baby