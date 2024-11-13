ADVERTISEMENT

We have that one relative in the family who spoils us rotten and showers us with love. For example, in my case, it was my grandmom. She could never say no when I asked her for sweets in my childhood—and mind you, she was a tough cookie.

Even the original poster (OP) is a loving uncle to his nephew and had planned a perfect night for him by feeding him salad and pizza bagels for dinner. Later, when the kid’s mom came over and found out, she totally flipped out on her brother!

Having a relative who pampers you during your childhood is a nice change, especially if you have strict parents

When the poster and his husband hosted his sister and brother-in-law, they booked a hotel room for them while they babysat their kids

The couple made a salad with their 12-year-old nephew and also had fun eating pizza bagels, enjoying a movie till the kid fell asleep

When the poster’s sister came over and found out about what they had eaten for dinner, she completely lost her mind and called it a “garbage snack”

She even insulted her brother, saying he was not a parent and it clearly showed, and she still acts coldly toward him

In today’s story, we meet the most fun uncle in the world, Born-Balance9568, who was called out by his sister, all because he had made the best evening for his nephew. So the story goes that OP and his husband were hosts for the day for his sister, brother-in-law, and their kids.

Since the couple couldn’t get alone time away from the kids, the poster became a hero in disguise, booking a hotel room for them while he and his husband babysat the kids. What a generous offer that is! Although the poster and his husband didn’t have any kids of their own, they felt they could manage the other couple’s toddler and 12-year-old son.

When it came to food, the baby was no problem at all as she ate baby food and had her bottles, but they had planned something fun for the nephew. Together, they all chopped vegetables, made a salad, and heated up pizza bagels for dinner.

The nephew probably had a blast with such food, camping in the TV room, and finally watching a movie till he fell asleep. Even the poster felt that it was a fun night, but little did he know of the drama that awaited him. When his sister came back from the hotel with her husband, she was scandalized to find out what her child had eaten.

She threw a fit, calling it a “garbage snack,” then got even more angry when she found out it was their dinner. Well, OP tried to calm her down and explained that many people had salad and bagels for dinner, but she would have none of it. In fact, she even insulted him, saying, “You’re not a parent and it shows.” Although his brother-in-law apologized for it, she is still cold toward him.

Research states that 9% of the US population, or 28.8 million Americans, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. The poster commented that his sister indeed had an eating disorder after many people pointed it out. He also expressed that it was “under control,” according to her, but he could see that it wasn’t, especially after she gained weight post-pregnancy.

Folks claimed that she was passing it on to her child, closely monitoring everything that he ate, and throwing a fit. It has also been observed that eating disorders are highly heritable and tend to run in families, so what the Redditors commented might be true.

According to Endeavor Health, “Children on restrictive diets, particularly those that restrict calories, feel excluded and may be at increased risk for eating disorders or problems with body image. Conclusively, restrictive diets can be harmful to children’s health and mental well-being.”

People online mentioned that the mom controlling what she eats is different, but monitoring every little thing that a 12-year-old eats is definitely not a good sign. Besides, Redditors said that the child needed such food once in a while if he always ate healthily. OP also commented that he was practically hogging it down, probably because he rarely got to eat it.

Some people even spoke about how mean the sister acted after her brother pulled such a generous gesture for her. They said that instead of being grateful for a child-free hotel stay, she was berating the poster over something completely unnecessary, and her statements to him were highly offensive.

Well, we have to agree with the Redditors here, after all, kids need to be kids sometimes, and honestly, eating salad and pizza bagels just once for dinner was not harmful. Don’t you think so? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens backed the poster and didn’t hesitate to say that his sister might give her kid an eating disorder if she controls everything he eats

