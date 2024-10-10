Sis Knows Bride Will Give Late Mom’s Jewelry To Stepmom, Refuses To Lend Her Any, Faces Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

I find the famous dialogue by Sirius in Harry Potter, “The ones who love us never really leave us, you can always find them in you”, very relatable. As humans, we attach ourselves to the objects that these people once used before they passed away, and I think it’s quite endearing.

Even the original poster (OP) held on to her late mom’s jewelry and refused to give it to her stepmother, as opposed to her younger sister. However, the sister demanded their mother’s necklace to wear at her wedding, but knowing full well that she might give it to the stepmom, the poster refused.

It’s only natural to be attached to the objects that your late parents leave you

The poster’s mom left all her jewelry to her and her sister after she passed away, but after their dad remarried Jane, the sister gave away all her jewelry to her

The poster refused to do so, and with no jewelry left, the sister borrowed a bracelet from her for graduation, but gave it to Jane and it took ages to get it back

When the sister demanded mom’s necklace to wear at her wedding, the poster refused as she might give it to Jane, but then she called her awful and selfish

In today’s story, Reddit user Valuable-Charge9683 tells us how she got caught up in family drama all because of her late mom’s jewelry. The mom’s will stated that she and her sister be given all her jewelry when she passed away 20 years ago. A year after, their dad remarried and stepmom, Jane, and stepsister, Norah, entered the story.

The poster’s younger sister felt that they were like her own mom and sister, so she gave away all the jewelry she inherited to them. OP refused to do that because she didn’t like how Jane claimed that she was their real mom while the one before was just a “stand-in”. Ouch, that must’ve been hurtful to hear; no wonder OP didn’t like it, but the stepfamily said that she was the one rejecting them.

After giving away everything to Jane and Norah, the sister didn’t have anything to wear at her graduation, so she asked OP if she would lend mom’s bracelet to her. Well, our protagonist didn’t really think much of it and agreed, just telling her to return it after usage, but lo and behold, she went and gave it to Jane! Can’t even imagine how betrayed the poster must have felt.

It took her quite some time to get it back, and the whole family was furious with her for demanding it back. Now, having learned her lesson, the poster downright refused to lend her sister mom’s necklace which she demanded for her wedding.

This piece of jewelry was really special as not just OP, but even their mom had worn it during their weddings. There was no way that the poster would lose that precious thing to Jane, as she knew the sister would give it to her.

The sister didn’t take this well, threw a fit, and yelled at OP, stating that she was selfish, awful, and purposely ruined her wedding, while also bursting into tears. Probably feeling torn about the whole situation, the poster vented online and sought people’s advice.

People online were quite shocked when the poster said that her sister was only 10 years old when she started giving away her mom’s jewelry to Jane. As per Estate Planning, “A family conflict amid loss appears to be pettiness, but it is really a symptom of survivors’ struggle to feel loved and important.”

People argued that the sister was young then, but she should’ve realized things later as they pointed out that Jane just sounded like a gold digger. Another thing that people highlighted was how Jane inserted herself on OP claiming she was rejecting a mom and sister, which they found absurd as it was all about jewelry for her.

In an article by Parents.com, it has been stated that “Stepkids face challenges like accepting someone new in a parenting role and potentially feeling like the new stepparent is trying to replace their other parent. These dynamics set up a web of boundaries that stepparents would be wise not to cross.”

“Whether the re-partnering is a result of divorce or death, you can never replace the child’s other parent and should not attempt to try and take their place. And you should respect the child’s need to love that parent.” Jane was doing exactly what she shouldn’t have done, so it’s understandable why OP didn’t want to bond with her.

Netizens were also appalled by the lack of action from the dad’s side while all this drama was going on, but OP clarified that they had never been close, and he would always take Jane’s side. Some people also called Jane a stepmonster and advised the poster to never give any of the jewelry to her sister.

Do you think OP made the right decision? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!

Folks online claimed that Jane was just a gold digger and they advised the poster to never give any of the jewelry to her sister

