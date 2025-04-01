ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us tell ourselves that we’re going to start our healthy lifestyle journey soon. Tomorrow, next week, maybe next month. In Australia, it’s the most popular New Year’s resolution, as 45.9% of Australians have vowed to live a healthier lifestyle in 2025 – up by 2.6% from 2024.

Sometimes, we just need a little push in the right direction. For this man, that push came in the form of a lost licence. After getting caught driving drunk and having his licence revoked for six months, the guy took up biking. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise as he completely turned his life around and became the healthiest he’s ever been.

A guy lost his licence for six months after getting caught drunk driving

He started to bike everywhere, which helped him get in shape and start leading a healthier life

Stories like Jeff’s are inspiring, but fitness goals should be attainable and relevant to the specific person

Jeff’s story is truly inspirational: not only to those who struggle to find motivation to finally start working out, but to those who find it hard to keep up with their fitness goals as well.

There can be many different reasons why people don’t spend enough time exercising. Lack of time is one of them. Experts say that inadequate time is one of the most common barriers to physical activity for Australians.

And even if they do start their fitness journies, many find it diffucult to keep them going. Excercise physiologist Dr. Angelo Sabag writes how gyms see a surge of newcomers every year in January. However, many abandon their fitness goals by the end of March. Only 4% persevere until the very end of the year.

While Jeff’s 40kg in six months surely sound impressive, it might not be attainable to everyone. Fitness goals, according to Dr. Sabag, need to be SMART: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timed. Starting out, he suggests, can look like adding 30-minute walks into your day twice a week.

Then, after four or six weeks, the frequence can be increased to three to five times per week. Dr. Sabag claims that such gradual progression will also improve speed, endurance, fitness level, and overall energy expenditure. The likelihood of sticking to your fitness goals improves if you treat it like a marathon and not a sprint, he says.

Health issues like being overweight can be a great motivator to start excercising. In fact, research shows that it has the second highest positive influence on mental health. If you’re exercising for your health, it also might lead to long-term commitment as it directly impacts your quality of life.

Australia has been experiencing a true fitness revolution since the early 2000s

If we were to believe stereotypes, we’d imagine Australia as the land of muscle-clad surfers and women with perfect bikini bodies. But obesity is a big problem in the Land Down Under. In fact, in 2022, Australia had the biggest proportionof overweight people aged 15% compared to other 21 OECD countries.

66% of Australian adults were either overweight or obese in Australia in 2022. And, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, only 24.7% of adults met the recommended physical activity guidelines.

However, Aussies are no strangers to hitting the gym. A whopping 61.1% of Australians get active at least three times a week, and 79.3% do so at least once a week. It wasn’t always that way. Back in 2002, only 28.8% of Australians would go to the gym regularly.

Experts attribute this surge of interest to go to the gym to the emergence of professional trainers and fitness experts. Instead of just doing sets and reps mindlessly, people now had personalized guidance, accountability, and motivation. Going to the gym simply wasn’t as intimidating anymore.

People cheered for Jeff in the comments: “Sometimes a crashout is what it takes to realise that you’re a mess”

