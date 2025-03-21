ADVERTISEMENT

Some call it The Land Down Under, others call it The Lad of 'Nope'. Yet however you refer to Australia, it's a pretty good place to live in. After all, according to the 2025 World Happiness rankings, it's the 11th happiest country in the world!

We want to celebrate Australia and all its wild weirdness and glory, so, we've got you a collection of the newest pics from the subreddit dedicated to this wonderful country. Scroll down and find out, Pandas, if it's only spiders and other critters you should be worried about when coming to Australia.

More info: Reddit

#1

I Love That We Do This

Pathway on a sunny Australian beach, leading to the ocean with people swimming and relaxing.

olyroo94 Report

    #2

    My Wife Came Home And Found This Guy At Our Front Door

    Turtle resting near a glass door, showcasing surprising Australian wildlife.

    Late-Professor-5038 Report

    #3

    I Never Used To Check, Now I Look Everytime

    Two clothespins on a wire, one pink and one green, with a small frog clinging to the green one in Australia.

    det_jperalta Report

    Every country and its people have at least one stereotype about them. That's just our human nature; we find it easier to categorize people and things according to traits. Australia is no exception: people think they know what and how Australians drink and eat, what's nature really like over there, and what the most popular slang phrases are.

    In 2024, Preply polled over a thousand Australians and asked them their opinion about the way folks from other countries stereotype them. 66% think that stereotypes about Australians and Australia are mostly positive. Yet they have two that they really dislike: that all Australians love 'putting shrimp on the barbie' and say 'G'Day Mate'.
    #4

    Nullarbor, Australia

    Aerial view of Australian coastline with a camper van on the cliff edge, overlooking the ocean waves below.

    PeloTiger Report

    jenwil
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That water is gorgeous from a safe distance.

    #5

    Aussie Farmer Uses Tractor To Create Australia Day Tribute

    Aerial view of a field with a large "Happy Australia Day" design carved into the ground, showcasing Australian creativity.

    Epistaxis_section Report

    #6

    Red Necked Wallabies Are Returning To Our Property That We Have Been Reforesting Since 2013

    Australian wallaby standing alert in its natural habitat.

    hairy_quadruped Report

    Yet not all stereotypes are bad. Some paint Australia and its people in a good light, and Australians are way more likely to like those. In fact, at least 42% of the Australians Preply surveyed said they liked people thinking that Australians are laid-back people. They also like the stereotype that Aussies abbreviate words (37%), and I have to agree. 'Brekkie' is a way better way to refer to breakfast.

    Only 19% of Australians also agree with the stereotype that all Australians are fearful of animals. It's probably just because they grow up there and know which ones are safe to pet and which ones they'd better avoid. In fact, most local Australians will tell you that the wildlife is more scared of you than you are of them! 
    #7

    Inflation

    Australian $20 note encased in ice on a textured surface, part of a surprising community post.

    Clear-Living-2158 Report

    #8

    Fairy Snag

    Australian snack with sprinkles on bread and chocolate-topped banana, highlighting the quirky culinary style.

    WatermelonLad Report

    jenwil
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have heard of sh*t on a shingle but I have never heard of poop on sprinkles.

    #9

    This Is My Reminder To You All To Use Sunscreen. The Sun Ain’t Messing Around This Year

    Sunburned shoulder with peeling skin, displaying an Australian summer misadventure.

    KRONIC_OVERDOSE Report

    lil-lauzie-10
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    well that poor person won't get any sleep for a few days.... ouch

    Contrary to popular belief, Aussies don't go around getting into punching fights with kangaroos. And they don't ride them, either. Kangaroos often get a bad rap: if we were to believe that one video online, all 'roos' are out to get you and your dog. But, in reality, kangaroos are pretty chill animals if they're not being disturbed.
    #10

    Welcome To Australia

    Colorful world map highlighting temperature variations, with Australia prominently displayed in red, symbolizing high temperatures.

    DrMarathon Report

    lilgand
    Phoebe Bean
    Community Member
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last summer the whole world looked that very same color...

    #11

    Peak Vicroads Humour

    Roadside signs in Australia with humorous messages: "Who you gonna call?" and "No one, you're driving!"

    kvalness Report

    #12

    Every Morning Without Fail, This Bugger Sits Here And Taps The Window

    Australian magpie perched on a balcony chair outside a window.

    Powermonger_ Report

    Some people make the mistake of trying to keep kangaroos as pets. However, they've never been domesticated, and keeping a kangaroo as a pet can be incredibly dangerous. Graeme Coulson, professor at the University of Melbourne, calls kangaroos 'vegetarian gladiators'. He explains that kangaroos only attack when provoked or cornered.

    #13

    Uluru In The Rain

    Misty landscape in Australia with red rock formations and green vegetation.

    MartiniPlusOlive Report

    #14

    Can You See The Rip? If You Can’t Then Don’t Swim Unless There Are Flags

    Sandy beach with gentle waves under a clear blue sky in Australia.

    Kangaroo-Poo Report

    #15

    It Can Feel Overwhelming Sometimes [oc]

    Cartoon about surprising news in Australia, with characters reacting humorously to a news broadcast.

    Unlikely_Talk8994 Report

    Large pets and dingoes are the main predators of kangaroos, and that's why the cornered animals may feel the need to defend themselves when faced with a human and their dog. "Domestic dogs and kangaroos do not mix," Coulson writes. "Many attacks on people occur when a kangaroo defends itself against a dog, then the owner tries to intervene."
    #16

    First Visit To Austrlia In My Life

    City street in Australia with modern skyscrapers and parked cars, showcasing urban architecture.

    UltimateScrubXL Report

    #17

    Someone Riding Their Small Motorcycle With Their Belongings In A Blue Plastic Bag And Spare Fuel Canister Strapped Onto The Bike Across The Nullarbor

    Motorcyclist travels down an empty Australian road with camping gear and supplies.

    Hi-kun Report

    #18

    My Mum Cleaner Their Bathroom And This Happened

    Ants crawling on bathroom tiles near a toilet, typical of the Australian landscape.

    Powermonger_ Report

    For those who wish to see a kangaroo, it's best to do so from a distance. 'Roos' roam in grasslands, outback plains, vineyards, and islands. In Western Australia, some kangaroos even hang out at beaches. "Their favourite spot seems to be at the western end of the beach just next to the campground where they laze around and feed on the seaweed that’s washed up," travel blogger Mark Fitz writes.
    #19

    Complaint About Dog In Public Park

    Handwritten letter from an Australian community member discussing a dog park issue.

    So the young fulla reported today that about 10:30AM some guy came up and told him he needed to leave the park because the other dogs were going off. He's got autism and has his little route that he always takes, and the parks around us have no signed restrictions around dogs (though when this guy came up he was apparently on the bench and doggo was with him. He is very well trained and as far as I know this guy was walking a pair of Daschunds).

    Reckon this note is fair enough? No idea who this guy is; I had more choice words for him but didn't want to rev him up when it was very likely just going to be the lad.

    quixote87 Report

    #20

    How Not To Exit A Roundabout

    Police officer and shirtless man with a dog beside an overturned vehicle at night, Australia.

    darkelf921 Report

    #21

    Crocodile Cruising In The Suburbs During Flood In Townsville

    Flooded street in an Australian neighborhood, with a car parked on the driveway and a potted plant in the foreground.

    amelie_v Report

    jenwil
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Visiting parts of Florida will feel just like home.

    If you ever have the chance to visit Australia, Pandas, you'll probably hear that no Aussies ever say the phrase "shrimp on the barbie". That's actually a phrase from American ads popularizing tourism to Australia, titled "Come and say G'Day". In the ads, Australian actor Paul Hogan says "I'll slip an extra shrimp on the barbie for you", but Australians don't even call them shrimp! They say 'prawns'. 
    #22

    These Are Ghost Mushrooms, Omphalotus Nidiformis, Bioluminescent Mushrooms Native To Australia. They Come Out On A Dead Tree On My Farm Each Year After A Rainy Season

    Glowing green fungi on a tree in Australia's wilderness at night.

    hairy_quadruped Report

    #23

    We Have Spent 13 Years Of Hard Work Regenerating An Old Cattle Property Into Natural Bushland. The Return Of Wildlife, Including Echidnas, Bandicoots And Lyre Birds And This Sunset After A Clearing Storm Makes It All Worthwhile

    A scenic Australian landscape with a dirt path, surrounded by trees and a colorful sky.

    hairy_quadruped Report

    #24

    Wtf Is This And Should I Destroy It?

    Cluster of small spiders on textured white wall in Australia.

    Septemberk Report

    'Brekkie', 'avo', and 'mozzies' (mosquitoes!) aren't the only diminutive nicknames Aussies use. They even have a unique way of referring to McDonald's and call it "Macca's". For Australia Day in 2013, most restaurants in the country sported the abbreviated name for a day: on their website, menus, drive-thrus, and on even signs outside selected stores. The most-ordered item might surprise you as well: as it turns out, Australians really like their Macca's hash browns!

    #25

    This Little Guy Likes To Come Sit On The Fence Every Evening

    Kookaburra perched on a glass surface in the Australian landscape, showcasing its distinctive plumage.

    crazybananas123 Report

    lilgand
    Phoebe Bean
    Community Member
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is the name of this gorgeous bird, fellow Australians?

    #26

    Poor Guy Trapped In Coles For About A Week Now

    Bird perched on a scale in an Australian grocery store.

    brisstlenose Report

    thesquidness
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to say: Not one magpie? The sound of Australia.

    #27

    Found This Massive To Gum Leaf Today In Adelaide

    Large eucalyptus leaf beside a pen and smaller leaf, showcasing Australia’s unique flora.

    Cognac_Clinton Report

    jenwil
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They say everything is bigger in Texas but Australia is the king of go big or go home!

    Another thing people often assume about Australia is its weather. Contrary to popular belief, it's not always a sun-soaked paradise. In fact, if you're in Melbourne, you might experience four seasons in one day. The Australian Alps near the capital Canberra even experience snowfall, and sometimes more than Switzerland during the peak of winter.
    #28

    Sign Spotted In Rural Queensland. In Australia, We Drive On The Left, Just So You Know

    Australian road sign indicating to "Drive on Left" amidst trees and grass.

    DVAus Report

    #29

    I Thought I Was In Hay, Australia, Not Hay, America

    Australian truck with a "Trump 2024" flag parked behind a fence under a cloudy sky.

    ForgetfulLucy28 Report

    #30

    Only In Australia Can You Find Mittagong Road Leading To Bowral And Bowral Road Leading To Mittagong

    Road signs in Australia showing directions to Bowral and Mittagong surrounded by greenery.

    99centcheeseburger Report

    What do you think about this wonderful country, Pandas? Have you ever been? Share your experiences from the Land Down Under with us in the comments! Also, if you're up for more awesomeness from the r/Australia subreddit, check out our previous articles herehere, and right here!
    #31

    I Visited Your Beautiful Country And Had A Wonderful Time. But I Didn't Know How The Fuck To Piss On This Thing. Apologies If I Gave Anyone Pissy Feet

    Stainless steel urinal with water flow in an Australian restroom, featuring a dark tiled background.

    CitizenPremier Report

    #32

    Delivery Attempted

    Australia Post note humorously mentions curlews causing delivery issues.

    The_Duc_Lord Report

    #33

    Something Needs To Be Done About This

    Large black pickup driving down an Australian street under cloudy skies, showcasing 'Nope' community sights.

    RsRenee Report

    #34

    Local Woolies Stocking Eggs Section With Easter Eggs Due To Egg Shortage

    Australian grocery aisle with shelves full of chocolate eggs and treats under an eggs sign.

    kamidrgn Report

    My Daughter Accidentally Poured The Perfect Slurpee

    Bright orange ice cream in a cartoon-themed cup at an Australian shop, highlighting quirky local finds.

    Talkingbeard87 Report

    #36

    The Beach Is Gone (Broadbeach, Gold Coast)

    People climbing sand cliff at an Australian beach, with city skyline in the background.

    ozroller Report

    #37

    Viscous (Aka Vegemite) By Nathan Pyle

    Two aliens discussing spreading food from a jar marked "viscous" on toast, highlighting an Australian experience.

    smatizio Report

    #38

    No Wonder Cost Of Living Is Biting Us Every Time We Shop When Coles Does Shady Things Like This

    Australian price tag discrepancy for peanut butter, showing $6.90 vs $6.40.

    RookieMistake2021 Report

    #39

    Woolies Australia Day Display

    Australian-themed display with Vegemite, Milo, and flag at a store counter.

    queenoftheceos Report

    #40

    Hight Of Aussie Culture

    Australian sausage on white bread with grilled onions and sauces, representing unique local cuisine.

    mafistic Report

    Police Dusting For Prints On A Poster Saying ‘Israel Kills Kids. Hold Them Accountable.’

    Police officers inspecting controversial posters on a utility pole in Australia.

    TheRealLylatDrift Report

    #42

    Proposed States Of Australia, 1838

    Old map showing Australia with proposed divisions, illustrating a unique historical perspective of the land.

    Homesanto Report

    #43

    Anyone Know Fat Pizza?

    Man in chef hat on red phone, menu board background; funny moment from 'Nope' community in Australia.

    IntelligentFish8715 Report

    #44

    I Don't Know What I Was Expecting When I Opened It, But It Wasn't This

    Old Australian insect spray can on stained fabric, highlighting unique finds from the land of 'Nope'.

    noisymime Report

    #45

    Had The Pleasure Of Experiencing Melbournes Happiest Tram Driver. This Guy Genuinely Made The Whole Tram Riders Super Fun!

    Two men in an Australian bus, one making a peace sign through a glass divider, sharing a moment.

    FickleEgg Report

    #46

    Legend

    People in a room talking, one wearing a bold shirt, illustrating the Australian community vibe.

    SydneyTom Report

    I Knew It Wouldn’t Be Worth The Money But…this?! This Is $9 Of Onion Rings From Dominos

    Fried onion rings arranged on foil inside a pizza box, reflecting an Australian community's surprising food arrangement.

    hitemplo Report

    This Is What Counts As 4 Tenders At KFC Now?

    Fried chicken pieces and dipping sauces on a white plate, shared by an Australian community.

    mydoghasnotail Report

    #49

    What Do You Recommend We Do About This On A National Scale?

    Nighttime street view in Australia with lit billboards and headlights illuminating the road.

    cricketmad14 Report

    #50

    Avalon Airport: Minutes From Being A Flight From Hell

    Sydney airport sign with skyline and public transport imagery, viewed from inside the terminal.

    JellyBelly00012 Report

    #51

    39m I Just Bought These For The First Time Since I Was Kid. Still As Good As I Remember. Already 4 Down

    Carton of Yogo Choc Rock dessert with cartoon character, featuring nutrition details from Australian community post.

    chuckiechap33 Report

    #52

    Trees Poisoned In Bayside Council (Nsw) For The View - Council Responds With Old Shipping Container And Signage

    Shipping container on Australian foreshore with warning about vandalism and efforts to preserve natural views.

    swiftnissity92 Report

    The Entitlement Of Drivers Towards Disabled Pedestrians Is Absolutely Revolting

    White car parked on a sidewalk in Australia, near a tall pole and construction fencing.

    ameliacarmen Report

