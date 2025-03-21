We want to celebrate Australia and all its wild weirdness and glory, so, we've got you a collection of the newest pics from the subreddit dedicated to this wonderful country. Scroll down and find out, Pandas, if it's only spiders and other critters you should be worried about when coming to Australia.

Some call it The Land Down Under , others call it The Lad of 'Nope'. Yet however you refer to Australia, it's a pretty good place to live in. After all, according to the 2025 World Happiness rankings , it's the 11th happiest country in the world!

#1 I Love That We Do This Share icon

RELATED:

#2 My Wife Came Home And Found This Guy At Our Front Door Share icon

#3 I Never Used To Check, Now I Look Everytime Share icon

Every country and its people have at least one stereotype about them. That's just our human nature; we find it easier to categorize people and things according to traits. Australia is no exception: people think they know what and how Australians drink and eat, what's nature really like over there, and what the most popular slang phrases are. In 2024, Preply polled over a thousand Australians and asked them their opinion about the way folks from other countries stereotype them. 66% think that stereotypes about Australians and Australia are mostly positive. Yet they have two that they really dislike: that all Australians love 'putting shrimp on the barbie' and say 'G'Day Mate'.

#4 Nullarbor, Australia Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Aussie Farmer Uses Tractor To Create Australia Day Tribute Share icon

#6 Red Necked Wallabies Are Returning To Our Property That We Have Been Reforesting Since 2013 Share icon

Yet not all stereotypes are bad. Some paint Australia and its people in a good light, and Australians are way more likely to like those. In fact, at least 42% of the Australians Preply surveyed said they liked people thinking that Australians are laid-back people. They also like the stereotype that Aussies abbreviate words (37%), and I have to agree. 'Brekkie' is a way better way to refer to breakfast. ADVERTISEMENT Only 19% of Australians also agree with the stereotype that all Australians are fearful of animals. It's probably just because they grow up there and know which ones are safe to pet and which ones they'd better avoid. In fact, most local Australians will tell you that the wildlife is more scared of you than you are of them!

#7 Inflation Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Fairy Snag Share icon

#9 This Is My Reminder To You All To Use Sunscreen. The Sun Ain’t Messing Around This Year Share icon

Contrary to popular belief, Aussies don't go around getting into punching fights with kangaroos. And they don't ride them, either. Kangaroos often get a bad rap: if we were to believe that one video online, all 'roos' are out to get you and your dog. But, in reality, kangaroos are pretty chill animals if they're not being disturbed.

#10 Welcome To Australia Share icon

#11 Peak Vicroads Humour Share icon

#12 Every Morning Without Fail, This Bugger Sits Here And Taps The Window Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people make the mistake of trying to keep kangaroos as pets. However, they've never been domesticated, and keeping a kangaroo as a pet can be incredibly dangerous. Graeme Coulson, professor at the University of Melbourne, calls kangaroos 'vegetarian gladiators'. He explains that kangaroos only attack when provoked or cornered. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Uluru In The Rain Share icon

#14 Can You See The Rip? If You Can’t Then Don’t Swim Unless There Are Flags Share icon

#15 It Can Feel Overwhelming Sometimes [oc] Share icon

Large pets and dingoes are the main predators of kangaroos, and that's why the cornered animals may feel the need to defend themselves when faced with a human and their dog. "Domestic dogs and kangaroos do not mix," Coulson writes. "Many attacks on people occur when a kangaroo defends itself against a dog, then the owner tries to intervene."

#16 First Visit To Austrlia In My Life Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Someone Riding Their Small Motorcycle With Their Belongings In A Blue Plastic Bag And Spare Fuel Canister Strapped Onto The Bike Across The Nullarbor Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 My Mum Cleaner Their Bathroom And This Happened Share icon

For those who wish to see a kangaroo, it's best to do so from a distance. 'Roos' roam in grasslands, outback plains, vineyards, and islands. In Western Australia, some kangaroos even hang out at beaches. "Their favourite spot seems to be at the western end of the beach just next to the campground where they laze around and feed on the seaweed that’s washed up," travel blogger Mark Fitz writes.

#19 Complaint About Dog In Public Park Share icon So the young fulla reported today that about 10:30AM some guy came up and told him he needed to leave the park because the other dogs were going off. He's got autism and has his little route that he always takes, and the parks around us have no signed restrictions around dogs (though when this guy came up he was apparently on the bench and doggo was with him. He is very well trained and as far as I know this guy was walking a pair of Daschunds).



Reckon this note is fair enough? No idea who this guy is; I had more choice words for him but didn't want to rev him up when it was very likely just going to be the lad.



ADVERTISEMENT

#20 How Not To Exit A Roundabout Share icon

#21 Crocodile Cruising In The Suburbs During Flood In Townsville Share icon

If you ever have the chance to visit Australia, Pandas, you'll probably hear that no Aussies ever say the phrase "shrimp on the barbie". That's actually a phrase from American ads popularizing tourism to Australia, titled "Come and say G'Day". In the ads, Australian actor Paul Hogan says "I'll slip an extra shrimp on the barbie for you", but Australians don't even call them shrimp! They say 'prawns'.

#22 These Are Ghost Mushrooms, Omphalotus Nidiformis, Bioluminescent Mushrooms Native To Australia. They Come Out On A Dead Tree On My Farm Each Year After A Rainy Season Share icon

#23 We Have Spent 13 Years Of Hard Work Regenerating An Old Cattle Property Into Natural Bushland. The Return Of Wildlife, Including Echidnas, Bandicoots And Lyre Birds And This Sunset After A Clearing Storm Makes It All Worthwhile Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Wtf Is This And Should I Destroy It? Share icon

'Brekkie', 'avo', and 'mozzies' (mosquitoes!) aren't the only diminutive nicknames Aussies use. They even have a unique way of referring to McDonald's and call it "Macca's". For Australia Day in 2013, most restaurants in the country sported the abbreviated name for a day: on their website, menus, drive-thrus, and on even signs outside selected stores. The most-ordered item might surprise you as well: as it turns out, Australians really like their Macca's hash browns! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 This Little Guy Likes To Come Sit On The Fence Every Evening Share icon

#26 Poor Guy Trapped In Coles For About A Week Now Share icon

#27 Found This Massive To Gum Leaf Today In Adelaide Share icon

Another thing people often assume about Australia is its weather. Contrary to popular belief, it's not always a sun-soaked paradise. In fact, if you're in Melbourne, you might experience four seasons in one day. The Australian Alps near the capital Canberra even experience snowfall, and sometimes more than Switzerland during the peak of winter.

#28 Sign Spotted In Rural Queensland. In Australia, We Drive On The Left, Just So You Know Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 I Thought I Was In Hay, Australia, Not Hay, America Share icon

#30 Only In Australia Can You Find Mittagong Road Leading To Bowral And Bowral Road Leading To Mittagong Share icon

What do you think about this wonderful country, Pandas? Have you ever been? Share your experiences from the Land Down Under with us in the comments! Also, if you're up for more awesomeness from the r/Australia subreddit, check out our previous articles here, here, and right here!

#31 I Visited Your Beautiful Country And Had A Wonderful Time. But I Didn't Know How The Fuck To Piss On This Thing. Apologies If I Gave Anyone Pissy Feet Share icon

#32 Delivery Attempted Share icon

#33 Something Needs To Be Done About This Share icon

#34 Local Woolies Stocking Eggs Section With Easter Eggs Due To Egg Shortage Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 My Daughter Accidentally Poured The Perfect Slurpee Share icon

#36 The Beach Is Gone (Broadbeach, Gold Coast) Share icon

#37 Viscous (Aka Vegemite) By Nathan Pyle Share icon

#38 No Wonder Cost Of Living Is Biting Us Every Time We Shop When Coles Does Shady Things Like This Share icon

#39 Woolies Australia Day Display Share icon

#40 Hight Of Aussie Culture Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Police Dusting For Prints On A Poster Saying ‘Israel Kills Kids. Hold Them Accountable.’ Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Proposed States Of Australia, 1838 Share icon

#43 Anyone Know Fat Pizza? Share icon

#44 I Don't Know What I Was Expecting When I Opened It, But It Wasn't This Share icon

#45 Had The Pleasure Of Experiencing Melbournes Happiest Tram Driver. This Guy Genuinely Made The Whole Tram Riders Super Fun! Share icon

#46 Legend Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I Knew It Wouldn’t Be Worth The Money But…this?! This Is $9 Of Onion Rings From Dominos Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 This Is What Counts As 4 Tenders At KFC Now? Share icon

#49 What Do You Recommend We Do About This On A National Scale? Share icon

#50 Avalon Airport: Minutes From Being A Flight From Hell Share icon

#51 39m I Just Bought These For The First Time Since I Was Kid. Still As Good As I Remember. Already 4 Down Share icon

#52 Trees Poisoned In Bayside Council (Nsw) For The View - Council Responds With Old Shipping Container And Signage Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 The Entitlement Of Drivers Towards Disabled Pedestrians Is Absolutely Revolting Share icon