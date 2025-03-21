Explore The Land Of ‘Nope’: 53 Surprising Posts Shared By This Australian Community (New Pics)
Some call it The Land Down Under, others call it The Lad of 'Nope'. Yet however you refer to Australia, it's a pretty good place to live in. After all, according to the 2025 World Happiness rankings, it's the 11th happiest country in the world!
We want to celebrate Australia and all its wild weirdness and glory, so, we've got you a collection of the newest pics from the subreddit dedicated to this wonderful country. Scroll down and find out, Pandas, if it's only spiders and other critters you should be worried about when coming to Australia.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
I Love That We Do This
My Wife Came Home And Found This Guy At Our Front Door
I Never Used To Check, Now I Look Everytime
Every country and its people have at least one stereotype about them. That's just our human nature; we find it easier to categorize people and things according to traits. Australia is no exception: people think they know what and how Australians drink and eat, what's nature really like over there, and what the most popular slang phrases are.
In 2024, Preply polled over a thousand Australians and asked them their opinion about the way folks from other countries stereotype them. 66% think that stereotypes about Australians and Australia are mostly positive. Yet they have two that they really dislike: that all Australians love 'putting shrimp on the barbie' and say 'G'Day Mate'.
Nullarbor, Australia
Aussie Farmer Uses Tractor To Create Australia Day Tribute
Red Necked Wallabies Are Returning To Our Property That We Have Been Reforesting Since 2013
Yet not all stereotypes are bad. Some paint Australia and its people in a good light, and Australians are way more likely to like those. In fact, at least 42% of the Australians Preply surveyed said they liked people thinking that Australians are laid-back people. They also like the stereotype that Aussies abbreviate words (37%), and I have to agree. 'Brekkie' is a way better way to refer to breakfast.
Only 19% of Australians also agree with the stereotype that all Australians are fearful of animals. It's probably just because they grow up there and know which ones are safe to pet and which ones they'd better avoid. In fact, most local Australians will tell you that the wildlife is more scared of you than you are of them!
Inflation
Fairy Snag
I have heard of sh*t on a shingle but I have never heard of poop on sprinkles.
This Is My Reminder To You All To Use Sunscreen. The Sun Ain’t Messing Around This Year
well that poor person won't get any sleep for a few days.... ouch
Contrary to popular belief, Aussies don't go around getting into punching fights with kangaroos. And they don't ride them, either. Kangaroos often get a bad rap: if we were to believe that one video online, all 'roos' are out to get you and your dog. But, in reality, kangaroos are pretty chill animals if they're not being disturbed.
Welcome To Australia
Last summer the whole world looked that very same color...
Peak Vicroads Humour
Every Morning Without Fail, This Bugger Sits Here And Taps The Window
Some people make the mistake of trying to keep kangaroos as pets. However, they've never been domesticated, and keeping a kangaroo as a pet can be incredibly dangerous. Graeme Coulson, professor at the University of Melbourne, calls kangaroos 'vegetarian gladiators'. He explains that kangaroos only attack when provoked or cornered.
Uluru In The Rain
Can You See The Rip? If You Can’t Then Don’t Swim Unless There Are Flags
It Can Feel Overwhelming Sometimes [oc]
Large pets and dingoes are the main predators of kangaroos, and that's why the cornered animals may feel the need to defend themselves when faced with a human and their dog. "Domestic dogs and kangaroos do not mix," Coulson writes. "Many attacks on people occur when a kangaroo defends itself against a dog, then the owner tries to intervene."
First Visit To Austrlia In My Life
Someone Riding Their Small Motorcycle With Their Belongings In A Blue Plastic Bag And Spare Fuel Canister Strapped Onto The Bike Across The Nullarbor
My Mum Cleaner Their Bathroom And This Happened
For those who wish to see a kangaroo, it's best to do so from a distance. 'Roos' roam in grasslands, outback plains, vineyards, and islands. In Western Australia, some kangaroos even hang out at beaches. "Their favourite spot seems to be at the western end of the beach just next to the campground where they laze around and feed on the seaweed that’s washed up," travel blogger Mark Fitz writes.
Complaint About Dog In Public Park
So the young fulla reported today that about 10:30AM some guy came up and told him he needed to leave the park because the other dogs were going off. He's got autism and has his little route that he always takes, and the parks around us have no signed restrictions around dogs (though when this guy came up he was apparently on the bench and doggo was with him. He is very well trained and as far as I know this guy was walking a pair of Daschunds).
Reckon this note is fair enough? No idea who this guy is; I had more choice words for him but didn't want to rev him up when it was very likely just going to be the lad.
How Not To Exit A Roundabout
Crocodile Cruising In The Suburbs During Flood In Townsville
If you ever have the chance to visit Australia, Pandas, you'll probably hear that no Aussies ever say the phrase "shrimp on the barbie". That's actually a phrase from American ads popularizing tourism to Australia, titled "Come and say G'Day". In the ads, Australian actor Paul Hogan says "I'll slip an extra shrimp on the barbie for you", but Australians don't even call them shrimp! They say 'prawns'.
These Are Ghost Mushrooms, Omphalotus Nidiformis, Bioluminescent Mushrooms Native To Australia. They Come Out On A Dead Tree On My Farm Each Year After A Rainy Season
We Have Spent 13 Years Of Hard Work Regenerating An Old Cattle Property Into Natural Bushland. The Return Of Wildlife, Including Echidnas, Bandicoots And Lyre Birds And This Sunset After A Clearing Storm Makes It All Worthwhile
Wtf Is This And Should I Destroy It?
'Brekkie', 'avo', and 'mozzies' (mosquitoes!) aren't the only diminutive nicknames Aussies use. They even have a unique way of referring to McDonald's and call it "Macca's". For Australia Day in 2013, most restaurants in the country sported the abbreviated name for a day: on their website, menus, drive-thrus, and on even signs outside selected stores. The most-ordered item might surprise you as well: as it turns out, Australians really like their Macca's hash browns!
This Little Guy Likes To Come Sit On The Fence Every Evening
What is the name of this gorgeous bird, fellow Australians?
Poor Guy Trapped In Coles For About A Week Now
Found This Massive To Gum Leaf Today In Adelaide
They say everything is bigger in Texas but Australia is the king of go big or go home!
Another thing people often assume about Australia is its weather. Contrary to popular belief, it's not always a sun-soaked paradise. In fact, if you're in Melbourne, you might experience four seasons in one day. The Australian Alps near the capital Canberra even experience snowfall, and sometimes more than Switzerland during the peak of winter.
Sign Spotted In Rural Queensland. In Australia, We Drive On The Left, Just So You Know
I Thought I Was In Hay, Australia, Not Hay, America
Only In Australia Can You Find Mittagong Road Leading To Bowral And Bowral Road Leading To Mittagong
What do you think about this wonderful country, Pandas? Have you ever been? Share your experiences from the Land Down Under with us in the comments! Also, if you're up for more awesomeness from the r/Australia subreddit, check out our previous articles here, here, and right here!