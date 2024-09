What’s the first thing that pops into your head when you hear “ Australia ”? Maybe it’s kangaroos, or perhaps the iconic Sydney Opera House. But there’s so much more to this vast, fascinating country. To discover what makes Australia truly special, let’s dive into the country’s popular subreddit . It’s packed with contributions from locals and travelers who share everything from stunning nature shots to quirky posters. Join us on a virtual adventure, Pandas.

#1 Every Country Should Pass This Law Share icon

#2 The Milky Way Core Above Uluru Share icon

#3 Of A Kangaroo Share icon

Australia is a land of contrasts and surprises, where breathtaking landscapes meet a rich tapestry of culture and history. From its iconic wildlife to its vibrant cities, there’s much more to this vast country than meets the eye. Whether you're dreaming of a trip down under or simply curious about what makes Australia special, these intriguing tidbits will give you a fresh perspective on this incredible destination!

#4 Til There Are Two Subspecies Of Koala Share icon How did I miss this? The southern koala looks like an actual drop bear. Absolutely terrifying.



#5 Aurora Australis While Walking My Dog This Morning Share icon

#6 Today, I Saw A Man Walking His Goat. Her Name Is Tilda And She Was Going To The Dog Wash Share icon

Do you know the capital of Australia? Many people mistakenly think it's Sydney, but the real answer is Canberra! Established in 1908 as a compromise between the rival cities of Sydney and Melbourne, Canberra was designed specifically to serve as the nation's capital. It’s not just a political hub; the city is home to stunning architecture, including significant government buildings like the Australian Parliament House, all set against beautiful landscapes.

#7 Not In My Backyard Share icon

#8 A Pod Of Dolphins In Australia Brought Gifts Of Coral To Shore Because They Missed Interacting With Visitors Amid Covid-19 Pandemic In 2020 Share icon

#9 Welcome To Australia Share icon

In a historic move, Australia became the first nation in the world to grant women the right to vote in federal elections back in 1902. This groundbreaking legislation was a significant step forward for gender equality, inspiring similar movements across the globe. ADVERTISEMENT Australia’s progressive stance not only empowered women at home but also set a powerful example for other countries striving for equal rights, highlighting the importance of inclusivity in democracy.

#10 Only In Australia: A Plant That Can Cause Severe Pains For Over A Year!! Share icon According to wild life officer Ernie Rider, who was slapped across the torso and the face in 1973:



“For two or three days the pain was almost unbearable; I couldn't work or sleep... I remember it feeling like there were giant hands trying to squash my chest... then it was pretty bad pain for another fortnight or so. The stinging persisted for two years and recurred every time I had a cold shower...There's nothing to rival it; it's ten times worse than anything else.”

#11 Mesh Drains In Australia Preventing Water Bodies Pollution Share icon

#12 Port Macquarie Football Share icon

The Dingo Fence, the longest fence in the world, built to keep kangaroos and dingoes away from crops, runs through Queensland and is approximately 5,600 kilometers long. It is not just a mere fence; the structure symbolizes the country’s lasting determination to effectively manage both its farm fires and wildlife.

#13 There's A Lake In Australia Named Lake Disappointment Because The Explorer Who Discovered It Was Expecting A Much Larger Body Of Water Share icon

#14 It’s So Bloody Hot Here In Australia At The Moment, And I Wondered Why Birds Weren’t Using Our Bird Bath Share icon

#15 Bloody Cockatoo Stole My Thong Share icon

While many of us are familiar with the iconic kangaroo, Australia is actually a treasure trove of unique wildlife you won’t find anywhere else in the world. Take the incredible platypus, for example—a truly fascinating creature and one of the few mammals that lays eggs! This quirky animal is just one of the many wonders that make Australia’s wildlife so special and captivating.

#16 People In Tassie Have Had Enough Of Colesworth Share icon

#17 If Someone Cuts Down A Tree For Their View In Australia, Government Installs Sign To Block The View Share icon

#18 Casper The Great White Shark, Neptune Islands, South Australia Share icon

When you think of wine, Italy might come to mind, but Australia is equally renowned for its exceptional vintages. Regions like Barossa Valley and Margaret River are famous for producing high-quality varieties, particularly Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon. Another great reason to visit down south, right?

#19 A Newborn Dolphin Riding On Mom’s Back Around Penguin Island, Near Perth, Off Western Australia's Coast - Photo By Mandy Wilson Share icon

#20 In Australia, This Costs The Patient Nothing. Doesn’t Matter If They Are A Citizen Or A Tourist Share icon

#21 Of A Cassowary From Queensland, Australia Named Romper Stomper Share icon

You might know that Australia is home to many snakes, but surprisingly, in places like Tasmania, you can stroll around without encountering any at all. If you’re a bit wary of reptiles, this makes Tasmania a fantastic spot for enjoying the great outdoors without the worry! ADVERTISEMENT

#22 This Was At My Local Hungry Jacks This Afternoon. How Sad It Is That These Signs Have To Go Up In The First Place Share icon

#23 Can A Local Please Tell Me If This Is A Joke Share icon

#24 Echidna's At My Dads Bush Block Share icon

Australia is home to one of the longest-standing uninterrupted cultures on the planet, thanks to Aboriginal Australians who have inhabited the land for over 65,000 years. Their rich cultural practices encompass a multitude of languages, art forms, music, and traditions that are deeply intertwined with the natural environment, which are inseparable from the natural environment.

#25 Average Australian Snake Share icon

#26 A Gang Of Robber Crabs Invade A Family Picnic In Australia Share icon

#27 I Love Aussie Pranksters Share icon The escalator at Ashfield Mall has been out of order for maybe 2 years, and someone posted this in our local group today and I can't stop laughing



#28 Does It Get Any More Aussie Than This? Share icon

It’s fascinating to see a country from a completely different perspective. Such posts offer a glimpse into the unique aspects of Australia that might go unnoticed. Which one of these posts did you enjoy the most? Tell us in the comments below what stood out to you!

#29 Australia Share icon

#30 Sydney, Australia Share icon

#31 Queensland, Australia - Sailfish Are Considered The Fastest Fish In The Sea, Reaching Top Speeds Of 70 Miles Per Hour (112km/H). Photo By Ben Bright Share icon

#32 Cash Is King Share icon

#33 Hillsong Founder X Post Thinking It Was Google Search Share icon

#34 The Worlds Largest Coin Which Is Legal Tender, Nominal Value Is $1 Million Aud Share icon It weighs 1 tonne (1012kg/2231lb) and is made from 99.99% pure gold valued at $53.5 million at the time of minting in 2012. It currently resides at the Perth mint in Australia.

#35 $78.80 "Shop" At Woolworths Today Share icon

#36 The Aurora Borealis? At This Time Of Year? At This Time Of Day? In This Part Of Bendigo, Victoria? Share icon

#37 One Bedroom, Flooded, Unlivable Shack For 250k, Where Do I Sign! Share icon

#38 The Real Threat Share icon

#39 Spider Man 2 Marketing In Sydney (Australia) Share icon

#40 Wi-Fi Routers In Australia Share icon

#41 Beachgoers Waiting For Trevor (Friendly Local Tiger Shark) To Finish His Turn At Mullaloo Beach In Western Australia Before They Go Back In Share icon

#42 Fisherman's Incredible Footage Proves Australia's Crocodiles Keep Getting Bigger Share icon

#43 This Is How Much Food You Can Get For The Cost Of A Pack Of Cigarettes In Australia Share icon

#44 Thank God For The Plastic Dollarydoo Share icon

#45 I Made An Australia Pizza, What Do Y’all Think? Share icon

#46 Has Anyone Seen Or Tasted This Before (Vegemite Noodles)? Share icon

#47 This Curious Yet Wild Maggie Decided To Sit On My Leg Share icon

#48 A Long 38h Drive In Western Australia Without Ever Leaving The State Share icon

#49 Cosplayers At Dragoncon Share icon

#50 Wittenoom, Australia’s Chernobyl. Will Be Deadly Dangerous To Humans Long After Chernobyl Is Safe Share icon

#51 Ring Tailed Possum (Australia) Moved In Share icon

#52 Sunset In Henley Beach, South Australia 24/8/24 Share icon

#53 Hey Australia... Found A Rock That Kinda Looks Like You In A Creek In The Middle Of The Us Share icon

#54 Anyone Remember Good Game Spawn Point Hosts, Bajo & Hex? Early 2010s Australia Media On Abc3 Is Pretty Surreal Share icon

#55 Thats A Chicken Burger. You Can’t Prove Me Otherwise Share icon

#56 Australia Is No.2 In The World For Share icon

#57 Australia (Bowen Basin) Share icon

#58 Australia, Most Expensive For A Bottle Of Water Share icon

#59 Does Anyone Know What This Snake Is? Was Just In My House And Now Can't Find It Scared To Go To Sleep. Far North Queensland Share icon

#60 You Know We’re In A Cost Of Living Crisis When The Deal Or No Deal “Jackpot” Is 100k Share icon

#61 And People Be Whinging About House Prices In Australia Share icon

#62 Funniest Thing Today Share icon

#63 Probably The Most Accurate Sign You’ll Ever See! Share icon

#64 Woolworths Total Amount Due Is More Than The Sum Of My Actual Purchases Share icon

#65 Job Posting For A Care Job In Victoria Share icon

#66 Australians Ranked The Third Most Adventurous Eaters After Filipinos And Singaporeans Share icon

#67 Free Tub Of Honey With Every Fan. I’m Dying Share icon

#68 Found An Old Rent Increase Letter From 2019 Share icon

#69 I Live And Work In Texas And Shared Our National Pride With Coworkers. I Bought Those Hundreds And Thousands From Back Home Share icon

#70 Sums It Up Really Share icon

#71 Til There Is A Village In Victoria Called "Smoko" (And It Actually Seems Pretty Nice) Share icon

#72 As A Young Australian, Genuinely Thank You For Supporting Ukraine Share icon

#73 Why Debate When You Can Have Both! Share icon

#74 Coles Price To Clear Share icon

#75 Why Were They This Price In The First Place? Share icon

#76 Can Someone Please Explain To Me What Script All These Men Are Following Share icon

#77 Ain't No Way Share icon

#78 State Of Village Cinemas In Melbourne Share icon

#79 Welcome To Sydney, Come See Our Tourist Attractions And Get Legally Robbed Share icon