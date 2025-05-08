After Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Make Red Carpet Debut, Worries Rise About “Unhinged” Fan

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut on Wednesday at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards, setting social media abuzz with fan reactions. However, there was one fan in particular everyone seemed to be focused on.

The lovebirds, who have been romantically linked since 2023, arrived hand in hand at the Rome event, where Timothée was honored with the David for Cinematic Excellence.

“Just saw Club Chalamet fall to her knees outside of Timmy’s house,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“Club Chalamet is in shambles right now. I love it,” another said.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024

Even Snow White and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler commented, “is Club Chalamet gonna be okay.”

Club Chalamet is a fan account run by a woman on X (formerly Twitter) that has reportedly accused Timothée and Kylie of being in a PR relationship and made dozens of posts demonizing Kylie.

When the couple was rumored to have broken up last year, the account, which has over 46,000 followers, tweeted, “There was never a relationship, but, ok…”

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Some people have accused the LA-based fan of “stalking” the actor over the years. “She’s in her 50s!! she’s been stalking Timmy since he was a teenager and she was in her 40s!!!” one person shared, with some even going as far as to call them “unhinged”.

The prominent account was also mentioned by Vanity Fair when the magazine shared photos of the couple, writing, “Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello in Italy on Wednesday.”

The 29-year-old Dune actor received the David award for Cinematic Excellence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Premi David di Donatello (@premidavid)

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

On her X account, Club Chalamet responded: “Hey, @VanityFair, I’m fine, I’m always here for Timothée. Always!” sharing a photo of the actor posing solo at the event. She also blurred out Kylie’s name in a post referencing the Vanity Fair comment.



Kylie and Timothée put on a loved-up display at the awards, with the Oscar-nominated star putting his hand around Kylie’s hip as she held his.

The mom of two donned a curve-hugging dress with a plunging neckline from the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Meanwhile, Timothée looked dapper in a velvet suit decorated with a boutonniere and a white flower on his jacket lapel.

After seeing the photos, many users, including Vanity Fair, referenced Club Chalamet, a prominent fan account known for criticizing Kylie

Image credits: VanityFair

Image credits: Cosmopolitan

“Don’t know why, but Timothée’s actually older than her and she still looks way older than him. It’s givin’ mama and her son vibes lol,” one person joked. The Wonka star is 29 years old, while Kylie is 27.

“Red carpet debut at a smaller event.. honestly smart,” a separate fan pointed out.

Image credits: RaiPlay

A third said: “They look in love!! As a casual pop culture fan, I do sometimes forget she has two kids. She’s so young!!! People are going to lose their minds when/if she gets pregnant again.”

Another user mentioned a hilarious video that showed Timothée using his girlfriend’s thigh to clap at the award show.

One user noted that Timothée “used his girlfriend’s thigh to clap”

i’m sorry… is that man using her thigh to clap? just ridiculous he could clap normally 🤣pic.twitter.com/7dyx77WSjW — star🧚🏽‍♀️ (@starsafairy) May 7, 2025

Image credits: RaiPlay

The couple’s high-profile date night comes just days after Kylie’s appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, which she attended solo while the actor stayed home to watch a New York Knicks game.

At the fashion event, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a custom Ferragamo gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a sheer corset bodice.

A source told the Daily Mail that Timothée did consider joining his girlfriend at the Met Gala but did not want to miss the basketball game.

“He is a huge Knicks fan and Kylie knows this,” the insider said.

“Kylie didn’t bother him to go with her and that’s something he appreciates about her. She allows him to do his own thing.”

However, most people focused on Club Chalamet, who has been accused of “stalking” the actor

Image credits: elfideviland

Image credits: clubchalamet

They also felt like they wouldn’t enjoy all eyes being on them at the Met and attending would have felt “more like a chore” than a “fun date night.”

“If it was Kylie’s first Met Gala, or an event where she was being honored for something then he would have been there 100%, but they decided to do their own thing,” the source added.

“And with the Knicks’ performance, Timothée was ecstatic that he watched the game.”

After Vanity Fair poked fun at them, Club Chalamet fired back, censoring Kylie Jenner’s name, and said she was “fine” with the photos

Image credits: clubchalamet

Image credits: ClubChalamet

The New York-born actor is said to have asked his girlfriend not to appear on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians, because he doesn’t want to be a “prop” in her life.

To be taken seriously in Hollywood, Timothée doesn’t want to be known for his relationships, so the two decided to limit their public appearances to events.

Timothée and Kylie have been romantically linked since 2023

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Image credits: nanuushka

Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, the young couple previously attended the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and the Oscars this year, as Timothée was nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

They previously attended the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Oscars, though they chose not to walk the red carpet together then

Image credits: RaiPlay

club chalamet after telling vanity fair she’s fine 💀 pic.twitter.com/VLYY3ySJLb — ✨boo✨ (@whatawaytodie13) May 8, 2025

“Kylie is truly his biggest fan,” a source toldPeople. “She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career.

“When they are in LA together, he spends time with her kids too. Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest.”

The beauty mogul shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with rapper Travis Scott.

“I really like them together. I think they complement each other very well,” one fan said of the couple

