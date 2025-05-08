Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Make Red Carpet Debut, Worries Rise About “Unhinged” Fan
Timothu00e9e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner pose together on the red carpet amid concerns about an unhinged fan.
Celebrities, News

After Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Make Red Carpet Debut, Worries Rise About “Unhinged” Fan

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut on Wednesday at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards, setting social media abuzz with fan reactions. However, there was one fan in particular everyone seemed to be focused on.

The lovebirds, who have been romantically linked since 2023, arrived hand in hand at the Rome event, where Timothée was honored with the David for Cinematic Excellence.

Highlights
  • Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walked the red carpet hand in hand at the 70th David di Donatello Awards.
  • This marks their first red carpet appearance as a couple, two years after they began dating.
  • Although the couple attended the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs, they chose not to walk the red carpet together at those events.

“Just saw Club Chalamet fall to her knees outside of Timmy’s house,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“Club Chalamet is in shambles right now. I love it,” another said.

RELATED:

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have finally made their red carpet debut as a couple

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at red carpet event, raising concerns about unhinged fan behavior.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024

    Even Snow White and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler commented, “is Club Chalamet gonna be okay.”

    Club Chalamet is a fan account run by a woman on X (formerly Twitter) that has reportedly accused Timothée and Kylie of being in a PR relationship and made dozens of posts demonizing Kylie.

    When the couple was rumored to have broken up last year, the account, which has over 46,000 followers, tweeted, “There was never a relationship, but, ok…”

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner holding hands on red carpet during their debut amid fan concerns.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

    Some people have accused the LA-based fan of “stalking” the actor over the years. “She’s in her 50s!! she’s been stalking Timmy since he was a teenager and she was in her 40s!!!” one person shared, with some even going as far as to call them “unhinged”.

    The prominent account was also mentioned by Vanity Fair when the magazine shared photos of the couple, writing, “Club Chalamet, our heart goes out to you. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 70th David Di Donatello in Italy on Wednesday.”

    The 29-year-old Dune actor received the David award for Cinematic Excellence


    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner smiling together at a formal event amid fan safety concerns.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

    On her X account, Club Chalamet responded: “Hey, @VanityFair, I’m fine, I’m always here for Timothée. Always!” sharing a photo of the actor posing solo at the event. She also blurred out Kylie’s name in a post referencing the Vanity Fair comment.

    Kylie and Timothée put on a loved-up display at the awards, with the Oscar-nominated star putting his hand around Kylie’s hip as she held his.

    The mom of two donned a curve-hugging dress with a plunging neckline from the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025 collection. 

    Meanwhile, Timothée looked dapper in a velvet suit decorated with a boutonniere and a white flower on his jacket lapel.

    After seeing the photos, many users, including Vanity Fair, referenced Club Chalamet, a prominent fan account known for criticizing Kylie

    Vanity Fair tweet announcing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s red carpet debut as a couple in Italy.

    Image credits: VanityFair

    Tweet from Cosmopolitan announcing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s red carpet debut, sparking fan concerns.

    Image credits: Cosmopolitan

    “Don’t know why, but Timothée’s actually older than her and she still looks way older than him. It’s givin’ mama and her son vibes lol,” one person joked. The Wonka star is 29 years old, while Kylie is 27.

    “Red carpet debut at a smaller event.. honestly smart,” a separate fan pointed out.

    Timothée Chalamet accepting an award on stage with large portraits behind, spotlight on celebrity and fan concerns.

    Image credits: RaiPlay

    A third said: “They look in love!! As a casual pop culture fan, I do sometimes forget she has two kids. She’s so young!!! People are going to lose their minds when/if she gets pregnant again.”

    Another user mentioned a hilarious video that showed Timothée using his girlfriend’s thigh to clap at the award show.

    One user noted that Timothée “used his girlfriend’s thigh to clap”

    Kylie Jenner at a red carpet event, surrounded by audience members, amid rising worries about an unhinged fan.

    Image credits: RaiPlay

    The couple’s high-profile date night comes just days after Kylie’s appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, which she attended solo while the actor stayed home to watch a New York Knicks game.

    At the fashion event, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a custom Ferragamo gown featuring a thigh-high slit and a sheer corset bodice.

    A source told the Daily Mail that Timothée did consider joining his girlfriend at the Met Gala but did not want to miss the basketball game.

    “He is a huge Knicks fan and Kylie knows this,” the insider said.

    “Kylie didn’t bother him to go with her and that’s something he appreciates about her. She allows him to do his own thing.”

    However, most people focused on Club Chalamet, who has been accused of “stalking” the actor

    Tweet discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s red carpet debut in Italy and related fan reactions.

    Image credits: elfideviland

    Timothée Chalamet smiling wearing sunglasses with a woman in blue glasses at an outdoor event.

    Image credits: clubchalamet

    They also felt like they wouldn’t enjoy all eyes being on them at the Met and attending would have felt “more like a chore” than a “fun date night.”

    “If it was Kylie’s first Met Gala, or an event where she was being honored for something then he would have been there 100%, but they decided to do their own thing,” the source added.

    “And with the Knicks’ performance, Timothée was ecstatic that he watched the game.”

    After Vanity Fair poked fun at them, Club Chalamet fired back, censoring Kylie Jenner’s name, and said she was “fine” with the photos

    Screenshot of Vanity Fair tweet about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner making their red carpet debut as a couple.

    Image credits: clubchalamet

    Screenshot of a tweet supporting Timothée Chalamet amid concerns about an unhinged fan after red carpet debut.

    Image credits: ClubChalamet

    The New York-born actor is said to have asked his girlfriend not to appear on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians, because he doesn’t want to be a “prop” in her life.

    To be taken seriously in Hollywood, Timothée doesn’t want to be known for his relationships, so the two decided to limit their public appearances to events.

    Timothée and Kylie have been romantically linked since 2023

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner posing on red carpet amid worries about unhinged fan following debut event.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner amid concerns about an unhinged fan.

    Image credits: nanuushka

    Though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, the young couple previously attended the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and the Oscars this year, as Timothée was nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

    They previously attended the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and Oscars, though they chose not to walk the red carpet together then

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share a kiss at a red carpet event amid rising fan concerns.

    Image credits: RaiPlay

    “Kylie is truly his biggest fan,” a source toldPeople. “She would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career.

    “When they are in LA together, he spends time with her kids too. Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest.”

    The beauty mogul shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with rapper Travis Scott.

    “I really like them together. I think they complement each other very well,” one fan said of the couple

    Screenshot of a comment praising a couple’s natural chemistry, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner fan concerns.

    Text message conversation showing a comment about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner amid unhinged fan concerns.

    Comment about a Kardashian pregnancy announcement reflecting fan worries after Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner red carpet debut.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a couple and mentioning grounding and glimmer, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner fan concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising comfort and happiness between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner fan reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s red carpet debut and fan concerns.

    Text comment on social media by Colleen Camara Souza expressing the sentiment about traveling and childcare.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner after their red carpet debut and fan concerns.

    Comment discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's age difference and fan reactions after red carpet debut.

    Comment on social media expressing opinion about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner red carpet debut fan concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship amid unhinged fan concerns.

    Comment expressing doubt about a couple, mentioning concerns related to an unhinged fan after Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's red carpet debut.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
