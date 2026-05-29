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Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: “Men Designed These”
Woman with glasses filming a video indoors, discussing customer feedback on Target pants design by men.
Fails, Funny

Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: “Men Designed These”

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marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A baffled Target customer has drawn attention to an awkward design flaw in a product marketed toward women.

The product has since been labeled “coochie pants” on Reddit, leaving hundreds of people in disbelief.

“I would like to know why,” the shopper, women’s health specialist Marcy Crouch, said as she held up a pair of beige track pants in her viral video.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Marcy Crouch, a doctor specializing in women’s health, has gone viral after highlighting a pair of oddly designed pants sold at Target.
    • The infamous beige pants feature a center pleat that resembles women’s privates.
    • In her funny video, Crouch asked designers to “do better,” drawing hundreds of hilarious reactions.

    A doctor was left stunned after discovering a bizarre design detail on a pair of women’s pants
    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Image credits: thedowntheredoc/TikTok

    Crouch asked the famous retailer, which operates more than 2,000 stores throughout the United States, why it was selling pants with a “center pleat.”

    To prove her point that the design was odd, the physical therapist tried on the pants in front of the camera.

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    The vertical center pleat was positioned right in the pelvic area, making it look like lady bits.

    “Why?” the doctor asked again.

    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Image credits: thedowntheredoc/TikTok

    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    “When I’m talking to you, this is what you see,” she joked, highlighting the eyebrow-raising detail and telling the designers to “do better.”

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    According to Crouch, the pants were part of Target’s collaboration line with sportswear brand Champion. The pants are reportedly listed for $30.

    “Wow, just wow Target and Champion, someone decided to make this, and then multiple people in various meetings approved it,” the unimpressed woman wrote in the caption. 

    People questioned how the viral “coochie pants” ever got approved
    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Image credits: thedowntheredoc/TikTok

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    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    The video was recently reposted on Reddit, with one user remarking, “Clearly no women were on the design or product testing team.”

    The post quickly drew hundreds of hilarious reactions.

    “Ma’am please ask your v*gina to stop staring at me,” one viewer joked.

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    “Those are just the new C*mel Toe Chinos. It’s called fashion sweetie. Look it up,” someone else said.

    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Image credits: thedowntheredoc/TikTok

    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    “Defeats the purpose of the pants if you’re just going to display the naughty bits where they’re at,” a separate viewer noted, while another claimed, “That was on purpose.”

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    Reddit users suggested the pants might be the result of AI-generated fashion design
    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Image credits: thedowntheredoc/TikTok

    One viewer suspected that AI was to blame for the peculiar pants.

    “Clothes designed by AI, no sober human designed that, prototyped it, approved it and put it in the catalogue.”

    Many fashion brands are reportedly using AI to help the design processes, with the technology allowing companies to visualize different materials and patterns.

    The consultancy McKinsey predicted that generative AI could add $150 billion, conservatively, and up to $275 billion to the apparel, fashion, and luxury sectors’ operating profits.

    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Image credits: thedowntheredoc/TikTok

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    Another Redditor argued that the design was flawed regardless of which gender it was marketed to.

    “I mean that’s not going to look good on men either,” someone quipped.

    Tbf this would be awkward on a man or woman and so many people are just bad and lazy at their jobs,” one critic echoed.

    “Is the color called camel?” a different user joked.

    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    Meanwhile, others labeled the woman a “Karen” for complaining about the beige pants and sarcastically thanked  her for focusing on the “real issues.”

    In the comments of Couch’s video, one individual asked her why she had purchased the awkwardly designed pants in the first place.

    “A friend of mine got them for her daughter, didn’t try them on obviously, and then immediately brought them to me. I was like, ‘I must have them,’” the doctor clarified.

    She joked that the next step would be to wear the beige pants publicly and film people’s reactions.

    Reviews on Target’s website echoed the same complaint about the “unflattering” design
    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Image credits: thedowntheredoc/TikTok

    Couch wasn’t the only one to complain about the pants’ strange design. Reviews on the Target website highlight the same issue, with some dissatisfied customers sharing photos of themselves wearing the pants.

    “The design in the cr*tch area is very unflattering and strange looking. Returning for sure,” one shopper fumed.

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    “Looked cute on the hanger, but the pleats are … horrible. Will return,”  shared someone else.

    “Absolutely terrible design!” read another review.

    A separate shopper said they found the “huge pleat cut at the cr*tch” to be “super unflattering” and explained that they would be returning the item. “We had a good laugh though,” they quipped.

    In an email to the Daily Dot, Crouch said she had never seen anything like the Target-Champion pants.

    “I help women prep for labor, delivery, and recover from everything that comes after…so trust me when I say I’ve seen it all down there. But Target’s pants pleat? That was a first.

    “And yes—it deserved a PSA. And clearly, no woman or v*lva owner was on the design team. Just. Wow.” 

    “Men designed these pants,” one person on X jokedCustomer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

    Image credits: tiredofthemall

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    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    Customer Hilariously Calls Out Target Pants After Noticing Awkward Detail: "Men Designed These"

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
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    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's clearly missing a button🤭

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
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    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the word "clitting" is OK?

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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's clearly missing a button🤭

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the word "clitting" is OK?

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