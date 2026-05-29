Paul Rudd Reveals The Very Specific Philosophy Behind His Age-Defying Looks As Fans Call Him A “Vampire” At 57

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Paul Rudd has dropped some truth bombs about his appearance during a recent interview.

In recent weeks, fans have been pointing out how he has suspiciously looked the same for the last couple of decades, wondering whether it’s witchcraft or if he’s secretly a vampire.

Now, the 57-year-old actor dished some secrets in a new episode of the Therapuss podcast, including whether he has used Botox.

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Highlights Paul Rudd showed up for a chat on the ‘Therapuss’ podcast this week.

The Marvel star dropped some truth bombs about his facial appearance on the show.

He also spoke about whether he uses Botox to maintain his look.

Fans recently called him a “vampire” as he celebrated his 57th birthday last month.

Paul Rudd dropped some truth bombs about his appearance during a recent interview

Image credits: Getty/Theo Wargo

On the May 27 episode of the podcast, host Jake Shane outrightly asked Paul Rudd whether he uses Botox to maintain his facial appearance.

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“No. Look at my face,” the Marvel star replied, making exaggerated expressions and moving his eyebrows around to show off his natural lines and wrinkles.

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When Shane pointed out that it looked like he never ages, the actor gave a modest response in true Rudd-like fashion.

“I do,” he said. “You’re kind for saying that, but I really do.”

Fans have long pointed out that Rudd looks like he hasn’t aged a single day in years.

Social media users jokingly called him a “vampire” when he celebrated his 57th birthday last month.

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During a 2020 joint interview with costars Jennifer Aniston and Chris Evans, he was interrogated by them about his flawless-looking skin.

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“Why don’t you age? Are you drinking baby blood?” they asked.

The Marvel star has previously revealed his biggest wellness secret

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In the past, the Ant-Man star said his biggest wellness secret is sleep.

“People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’” the actor toldMen’s Healthin 2023.

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He called sleep the most important part of training, saying there was no point in people sleeping for four hours and getting up to train.

“They’re doing themselves a disservice,” he added.

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When it comes to the most important product in his skincare kit, he said he was a “big believer in sunscreen.”

“I’m not one for tanning. I used to be, back when I was rocking the Depeche Mode look,” he told InStyle in 2015.

He went on to say that he mainly wears sunscreen not to prevent wrinkles but because he doesn’t “want to get skin cancer.”

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My guy been in the quantum realm: Paul Rudd in 30s Paul Rudd in 50s pic.twitter.com/qsDJG6BBTy — Vishakha 🌟 (@MasalaaMinds) May 26, 2026

The Friends alum revealed the one skincare product he uses because he doesn’t “want to get skin cancer”

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Rudd started acting in the early 1990s, with his debut role being a 1991 commercial for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

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His first major movie was the 1995 cult classic Clueless, in which he shared the screen with Alicia Silverstone.

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He married wife Julie Yaeger in 2003 before they welcomed son Jack in 2006 and daughter Darby in 2010.

During the Therapuss podcast episode this month, the Friends alum spoke about one of the most memorable nights he had with Yaeger while she was pregnant.

On the podcast, Rudd reminisced a spontaneous trip he took with his wife to Atlantic City while she was pregnant

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“When my wife was pregnant, we were watching TV,” he recalled. “We’re living in the West Village and we were watching, I think The Sopranos… and all of a sudden I said, ‘Do you want to go to Atlantic City?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’”

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As he explained why it was his favorite night out ever, he said they just walked down the street, rented a car from Dollar Rent-A-Car, and then drove off to Atlantic City.

After they arrived, “two randos” wound up giving them a suite, and they even got to watch the band Boston play live unexpectedly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Rudd 🐜 (@paulrudd_)

Then, “we walk out, I go past that machine. I put in like $20 or something, and I hit it and I got like a royal flush,” he said.

“I won a few thousand dollars. And then we went to the suite and, and then we just left,” he went on to say. “I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s a perfect [night]. This just kept going. It kept getting better and better and better. And it was an amazing night.”

Image credits: Getty/Chris Saucedo

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Rudd also spoke about his kids during the same interview and mentioned how his son was “really traumatized” from seeing him in the Reno 911! Movie.

“My son, when he was really little turned on the TV, and this Reno 911! movie was on television, and it was right at a moment when Patton Oswalt is — it’s ridiculous — he’s sh**ting me with a machine g*n,” he said.

The actor said his son really didn’t like watching him lose his life in the “bloody” scene as a little kid.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Rudd’s comments about his facial appearance

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