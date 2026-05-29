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Paul Rudd Reveals The Very Specific Philosophy Behind His Age-Defying Looks As Fans Call Him A “Vampire” At 57
Paul Rudd in a suit at an event, showcasing his age-defying looks that have fans calling him a vampire at 57.
Celebrities

Paul Rudd Reveals The Very Specific Philosophy Behind His Age-Defying Looks As Fans Call Him A “Vampire” At 57

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Paul Rudd has dropped some truth bombs about his appearance during a recent interview.

In recent weeks, fans have been pointing out how he has suspiciously looked the same for the last couple of decades, wondering whether it’s witchcraft or if he’s secretly a vampire.

Now, the 57-year-old actor dished some secrets in a new episode of the Therapuss podcast, including whether he has used Botox.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Paul Rudd showed up for a chat on the ‘Therapuss’ podcast this week.
    • The Marvel star dropped some truth bombs about his facial appearance on the show.
    • He also spoke about whether he uses Botox to maintain his look.
    • Fans recently called him a “vampire” as he celebrated his 57th birthday last month.

    Paul Rudd dropped some truth bombs about his appearance during a recent interview

    Close-up of Paul Rudd showcasing his age-defying looks at an event

    Image credits: Getty/Theo Wargo

    On the May 27 episode of the podcast, host Jake Shane outrightly asked Paul Rudd whether he uses Botox to maintain his facial appearance.

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    “No. Look at my face,” the Marvel star replied, making exaggerated expressions and moving his eyebrows around to show off his natural lines and wrinkles.

    Paul Rudd and co-host speaking into microphones during an interview

    Image credits: Netflix

    When Shane pointed out that it looked like he never ages, the actor gave a modest response in true Rudd-like fashion.

    “I do,” he said. “You’re kind for saying that, but I really do.”

    Fans have long pointed out that Rudd looks like he hasn’t aged a single day in years.

    Social media users jokingly called him a “vampire” when he celebrated his 57th birthday last month.

    Social media post about Paul Rudd's refusal to age with humor

    Image credits: PeopleOfTheInt

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    Tweet commenting on Paul Rudd's ageless appearance and dermatologist curiosity

    Image credits: PhuongYi9s

    During a 2020 joint interview with costars Jennifer Aniston and Chris Evans, he was interrogated by them about his flawless-looking skin.

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    “Why don’t you age? Are you drinking baby blood?” they asked. 

    The Marvel star has previously revealed his biggest wellness secret 

    Young Paul Rudd in a classic movie scene with a thoughtful expression

    Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive

    In the past, the Ant-Man star said his biggest wellness secret is sleep.

    “People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’” the actor toldMen’s Healthin 2023.

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    He called sleep the most important part of training, saying there was no point in people sleeping for four hours and getting up to train.

    “They’re doing themselves a disservice,” he added.

    Paul Rudd at premiere showcasing his age-defying looks and style in a checkered suit

    Image credits: Getty/Phillip Faraone/GA

    @netflix Jake takes a deep dive into the eternal youth that is Paul Rudd. #PaulRudd#ageless#Therapuss @octopusslover8 ♬ original sound – Netflix

    Tweet praising Paul Rudd's age-defying look as reverse aging

    Image credits: iTejasJagtap1

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    Tweet comparing Paul Rudd's age-defying look to fine wine

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    When it comes to the most important product in his skincare kit, he said he was a “big believer in sunscreen.”

    “I’m not one for tanning. I used to be, back when I was rocking the Depeche Mode look,” he told InStyle in 2015.

    He went on to say that he mainly wears sunscreen not to prevent wrinkles but because he doesn’t “want to get skin cancer.”

    Image credits: JatinTweets_

    The Friends alum revealed the one skincare product he uses because he doesn’t “want to get skin cancer”

    Close up portrait of Paul Rudd highlighting his maintained youthful appearance

    Image credits: People/Alexei Hay

    Rudd started acting in the early 1990s, with his debut role being a 1991 commercial for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. 

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    His first major movie was the 1995 cult classic Clueless, in which he shared the screen with Alicia Silverstone.

    Shirtless Paul Rudd displaying fit physique supporting his age-defying image

    Image credits: Marvel

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    He married wife Julie Yaeger in 2003 before they welcomed son Jack in 2006 and daughter Darby in 2010.

    During the Therapuss podcast episode this month, the Friends alum spoke about one of the most memorable nights he had with Yaeger while she was pregnant.

    On the podcast, Rudd reminisced a spontaneous trip he took with his wife to Atlantic City while she was pregnant 

    Paul Rudd posing with a friend indoors smiling casually

    Image credits: passthatpuss

    “When my wife was pregnant, we were watching TV,” he recalled. “We’re living in the West Village and we were watching, I think The Sopranos… and all of a sudden I said, ‘Do you want to go to Atlantic City?’ And she said, ‘Yeah.’” 

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    As he explained why it was his favorite night out ever, he said they just walked down the street, rented a car from Dollar Rent-A-Car, and then drove off to Atlantic City.

    After they arrived, “two randos” wound up giving them a suite, and they even got to watch the band Boston play live unexpectedly.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Paul Rudd 🐜 (@paulrudd_)

    Then, “we walk out, I go past that machine. I put in like $20 or something, and I hit it and I got like a royal flush,” he said.

    “I won a few thousand dollars. And then we went to the suite and, and then we just left,” he went on to say. “I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s a perfect [night]. This just kept going. It kept getting better and better and better. And it was an amazing night.”

    Paul Rudd at SXSW event wearing suit and tie

    Image credits: Getty/Chris Saucedo

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    Rudd also spoke about his kids during the same interview and mentioned how his son was “really traumatized” from seeing him in the Reno 911! Movie.

    “My son, when he was really little turned on the TV, and this Reno 911! movie was on television, and it was right at a moment when Patton Oswalt is — it’s ridiculous — he’s sh**ting me with a machine g*n,” he said.

    The actor said his son really didn’t like watching him lose his life in the “bloody” scene as a little kid.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Rudd’s comments about his facial appearance

    Social media comment praising Paul Rudd's looks

    Social media comment joking about Paul Rudd's age-defying looks

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    Old Friends sitcom scene featuring young Paul Rudd

    Comment appreciating Paul Rudd's age-defying looks as very attractive

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    Comment praising Paul Rudd's graceful aging

    Comment attributing Paul Rudd's age-defying looks to being unproblematic

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    Comment highlighting Paul Rudd addressing his age-defying looks for the first time

    Comment linking Paul Rudd's unproblematic nature to his age-defying looks

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    Comment praising Paul Rudd as an immortal zaddy with age-defying looks

    Comment confirming Paul Rudd does not age with age-defying looks

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    Comment calling Paul Rudd a nice vampire for his age-defying looks

    Comment joking about forehead wrinkles related to age-defying looks

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    Comment suggesting veganism worsens age-defying looks

    Comment praising Paul Rudd as a gorgeous man aging wonderfully

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    Comment stating kindness keeps people young

    Comment saying Paul Rudd is a favorite celebrity

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    Comment calling Paul Rudd the most humble man ever

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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