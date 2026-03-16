Jeff Goldblum’s Wife Emilie, 43, Turns Heads With Pantsless Look For Oscars Afterparty

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The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is no stranger to daring fashion each year, and this time Jeff Goldblum’s three-decade-younger wife, Emilie Livingston, made sure all eyes were on her at the 2026 afterparty.

Stepping out alongside her actor husband, the 43-year-old stunned in a bold pantsless look that quickly set social media buzzing, though not for the reasons she might have hoped.

Highlights Emilie Livingston turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a racy pantsless look that instantly set social media buzzing.

Her bold outfit sparked intense debate online, with some viewers even comparing the moment to the risqué fashion choices of Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

While critics slammed the outfit as “cringe-inducing,” the appearance also highlighted Livingston and Jeff’s long-standing tradition of making stylish appearances at the star-studded afterparty.

Her daring outfit sparked intense backlash and controversy online, with many users harshly criticizing the Canadian dancer and even comparing her look to the controversial fashion choices of Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West.

“I’m blaming Kanye and Bianca for this, istg,” fumed one social media user. “I don’t have the energy for this, Emilie.”

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Jeff Goldblum’s wife, Emilie Livingston, drew significant attention at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with a daring pantsless look

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On Sunday night, the 73-year-old actor arrived at the star-studded afterparty alongside Emilie Livingston at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

It marked the first time in the party’s 31-year history that the event was hosted at LACMA, having moved from its previous venue at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The couple, who have attended the event several times since their marriage in 2014, spiced things up with their fashion choices this year.

Image credits: emiliegoldblum

Goldblum hit the gray carpet in a black tuxedo with wide-leg pants, paired with a dramatic black fur-trimmed trench coat draped over his shoulders.

Meanwhile, Livingston wore a glittery black ERL artisanal leotard paired with semi-sheer black tights, matching stiletto heels, and sunglasses.

To add even more drama to her all-black ensemble, she topped it off with a brown skunk-patterned fur scarf that perfectly matched her husband’s tuxedo collar.

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The 43-year-old was brutally dragged by netizens, with many saying her look was “giving Bianca Censori”

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While posing for cameras at the event, Emilie was photographed in several images with her back turned to the cameras, showing off her physique in the bold pantsless look alongside her husband.

However, the outfit failed to impress many social media users, with critics dubbing it a “cringe-inducing” fashion moment.

One person wrote, “Why are her booty cheeks all out?” while another replied, “I feel like more than her booty is out.”

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Another user commented, “I really hate to sound like I’m policing what us women wear, but I’m a bit burnt out on the sheer and bu** cheeks trends. I will say, I love that she doesn’t let age dictate how she dresses. Yes, she’s young, but we all know society expects us to dress frumpily once we hit our 30s.”

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A third netizen added, “I’m sick of it too. I think it’s because it feels performative and male gaze like. You never see celebrity men dressed like this. If being semi n*de like this is part of self expression, why are men not doing it?”

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Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

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Others expressed similar confusion, with one writing, “Sometimes it feels forced to push s*xuality, like here. If she wore a normal dress, I don’t think anyone would be like ‘she needs to show more a**’ lol. So it’s possible that she just wanted to, but I still don’t understand why.”

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“You can be comfortable with your s*xuality while wearing pretty much anything, it’s just a bad outfit overall because it feels gimmicky. Congrats on the bu**, I guess?”

Many disapproving viewers even labeled Emilie’s look as “giving Bianca Censori.”

“Are they trying to slowly pull a Kanye West,” questioned one user while expressing their disapproval of Livingston’s look

Uhhh Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party https://t.co/TDNpByJGC2 — Lunar Surfer (@TheLunarSurfer) March 16, 2026

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“Ugh, the male gaze… Why is everything so stupid?”

The couple’s outing also served as something of a victory lap for Jeff following a massive awards season for the 2025 film Wicked: For Good, in which he starred as the iconic Wizard.

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While the sequel in the Wicked franchise was shut out of the 2026 Academy Awards nominations, and Goldblum did not attend the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre earlier that evening, for the actor, the night appeared to be more about celebrating the franchise’s overall success than focusing on the sequel’s awards tally.

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Despite the lack of 2026 nominations, Wicked: For Good proved to be a commercial triumph, grossing more than $530 million and reportedly becoming the second-highest-grossing Oz-related film ever.

Prior to their eyebrow-raising fashion moment at the afterparty, Jeff and Emilie attended the Chanel and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner on Saturday, March 14.

Emilie attended the annual star-studded afterparty with her husband after the duo skipped the Academy Awards ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilie Goldblum (@emiliegoldblum)

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The intimate gathering was held at the The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Livingston later shared a carousel of images on Instagram, including a photo of herself wearing a halter-neck, sleeveless asymmetrical gray gown, while Goldblum sported an embellished black cardigan paired with matching pants.

She captioned the post, “17th annual Chanel and Finch pre-Oscar dinner. Always an honor to e*cort my handsome hubby and meet wonderful artists such as Lily Rose Depp and Nicole Kidman and many more! Thank you for having us. And lots of love to Amiri for dressing us up to look our best.”

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston say that their kids’ favorite movie is Isle of Dogs: “They watch it over and over again.” pic.twitter.com/VbKrzVUOFk — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

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Emilie and Jeff have been together for 15 years and have attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party for more than a decade.

Their first appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party as a married couple was in 2015.

They have attended nearly every year since, including notable appearances in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2024, 2025, and most recently in 2026.

“I thought we had gone past this kind of cheap exposure; seriously!” wrote one social media user

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