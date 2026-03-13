2026 Oscar Winners: Live Results And 98th Academy Awards Updates

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest night in film has arrived as the 98th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, return to Los Angeles, bringing together Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, filmmakers, and storytellers.

Taking place at the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Monday, March 16, the 2026 ceremony honors the movies, performances, and creative talent that defined the past year in cinema.

Live Reporting Sort by: Newest Sort by: Newest Oldest Most upvoted Bored Panda’s Crystal Ball: 2026 Oscar Predictions Based On Our Community Trends The 98th Academy Awards are right around the corner, but uncertainty still surrounds the frontrunners in the big four categories. An uneven awards season with different winners across major precursors has only added to the drama. Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Michael B. Jordan appear locked in a three-way battle for Best Actor. With a record-breaking sixteen nominations, Sinners leads the field, but the Best Picture race remains wide open. Meanwhile, the introduction of a new award for Best Casting has raised the stakes by expanding the event to 24 categories. Final voting closed on March 5, 2026, ahead of the ceremony on March 15. But before the Academy announces the winners, BoredPanda readers can lock in their predictions for the biggest night of the awards season. Here are all the nominees across 24 categories for the 98th edition of the Oscars. ADVERTISEMENT “This Is Ridiculous”: Here’s What’s Inside The Jaw-Dropping $346k Oscars Gift Bag For Nominees 2026 Oscar nominees will walk away with a staggering $346,621 luxury gift bag featuring everything from private island stays to cosmetic surgery. Awards & Events, Entertainment Read full article ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Biggest Snubs In Oscar History: Movies That Should Have Won At the beginning of each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces the year’s nominations, and the mood splits fast. One minute, fans celebrate the nominees for the best categories. Next, they start compiling their own lists of Oscar snubs when a movie that felt undeniable gets left outside the room. The 98th Academy Awards nominations have already sparked loud debate among critics and audiences, and if you want the full rundown first, our 2026 Oscar Nominations breaks down who made the cut. From there, we look at this year’s biggest omissions and the historic losses that still sting decades later. Read full article ADVERTISEMENT

Organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the awards spotlight achievements across acting, directing, writing, and technical crafts that shape the art of filmmaking.

Image credits: James A. Molnar/Unsplash

As the evening unfolds, stars will first grace the red carpet in their most dazzling and, at times, eyebrow-raising fashion moments before heading inside for the awards ceremony.

The arrivals often set the tone for the night, offering fans a first glimpse of the glamour and creativity surrounding Hollywood’s biggest celebration.

The ceremony will once again be hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, marking his second consecutive year.

The broadcast will air live on ABC and stream in real time on Hulu for U.S. audiences.

Image credits: Oscars

This year also marks the debut of the Best Casting award, the first new competitive category since 2001.

And breaking from tradition, only two Best Original Song nominees, Golden from KPop Demon Hunters and I Lied to You from Sinners, will be performed live on stage.

Check out the full list of Oscar 2026 winners (updating live).