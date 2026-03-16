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Emma Stone’s Oscars Look Raises Eyebrows As Talk Of ‘Hollyweird’ Beauty Norms Intensifies
Emma Stone at the Oscars wearing a shimmering silver dress highlighting Hollywood beauty norms discussion.
Awards & Events, Entertainment

Emma Stone’s Oscars Look Raises Eyebrows As Talk Of ‘Hollyweird’ Beauty Norms Intensifies

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Emma Stone is the latest actress to be accused by netizens of falling into the “Hollyweird” trend after stepping onto the red carpet at the 2026 Academy Awards.

“What’s going on with her face?” one commenter asked as images from the carpet spread across social media.

The trend has been described as the tendency for actresses to, either through cosmetic surgeries or dietary treatments, change their appearance to achieve an increasingly homogenized ideal.

Highlights
  • Emma Stone’s appearance at the 2026 Oscars sparked online debate, with viewers questioning changes to her facial features.
  • The actress is nominated for Best Actress and Best Picture for 'Bugonia,' marking her seventh career Oscar nomination.
  • Some viewers and experts linked the discussion to a wider trend involving cosmetic procedures and extreme thinness in Hollywood.

“She looks like Margot Robbie in the face now,” a viewer wrote. “I’m not sure how that happens, but just what it looks like to me.”

RELATED:

    Viewers couldn’t help but notice Emma Stone’s allegedly different appearance at the 2026 Oscars

    Emma Stone in shimmering silver gown at Oscars event sparking talk of Hollyweird beauty norms and fashion choices.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty

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    Stone attended the ceremony wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a fitted bodice, shimmering silver skirt, structured shoulders, and a square neckline, continuing a partnership with the French fashion house that dates back to 2017, when she became one of the brand’s ambassadors.

    The shimmering silver dress featured structured shoulders and a square neckline, consistent with the sleek silhouettes she has worn throughout the Bugonia awards campaign.

    Emma Stone with styled short hair and makeup at Oscars event, sparking talk of Hollyweird beauty norms and looks.

    Image credits: Los Angeles Times/Getty

    But the dress itself became secondary to the discussion surrounding her face.

    The moment Stone’s photos appeared online, viewers began focusing on her facial features rather than the outfit. TikTok and X erupted with side-by-sides showing her fuller lips, sharper cheekbones, and lifted brows.

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    The changes were first flagged during her vampire role in Bugonia.

    “She looks so different and it bothers me that I can’t figure out what it is,” one person wrote.

    Others tried to describe the change by comparing Stone’s appearance to other celebrities, particularly Margot Robbie and Lindsay Lohan.

    Stone’s appearance at the ceremony comes during one of the most significant awards seasons of her career

    Emma Stone smiling with wavy red hair, wearing a striped top, highlighting Oscars look amid Hollyweird beauty norms discussion.

    Image credits: Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty

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    The actress is competing in two categories tied to Bugonia. She is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in the film and is also nominated for Best Picture as one of the movie’s producers.

    The dual recognition marks a milestone for Stone, whose nomination represents the seventh Oscar nod of her career.

    Emma Stone with red hair and glasses highlighting Oscars look amid discussion on Hollyweird beauty norms.

    Image credits: Disney+/Cruella

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    With that achievement, she has broken Meryl Streep’s record as the youngest woman to reach seven Academy Award nominations.

    At the same time, Stone is up against Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value.

    Industry watchers consider Buckley the current frontrunner after dominating several precursor awards earlier in the season.

    Surgeons have argued that Stone has undergone several procedures around her eye area

    Fashion Week, when photos of the actress posing alongside K-pop group BLACKPINK’s Lisa began circulating online.

    Viewers quickly began dissecting her look.

    One commenter described her as looking like a “yassified version of herself,” while others compared her facial proportions to those of Bratz dolls.

    Medical professionals have also weighed in on Stone’s appearance.

    In late January, plastic surgeon Dr. Hazan told The Daily Express that Stone’s cat-eye-like appearance could be the result of a brow lift or Botox.

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    Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Dadvand offered a similar assessment in comments to The Sun, saying the actress may have undergone a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, and lower eyelid surgery.

    Emma Stone at an event wearing a shimmering dress, sparking conversations about Oscars look and Hollyweird beauty norms.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

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    Stone has not addressed the speculation surrounding her appearance.

    Online users have expressed concern about the impact the trend toward slimmer physiques may have on younger audiences, particularly girls.

    “The effect of this extreme thinness on the heads of girls and teenagers is a tragedy,” a viewer said.

    “Looks like a face filter.” Viewers debated Stone’s appearance on social media

    Tweet from user Bennet questioning Emma Stone’s Oscars look, highlighting discussion around Hollywood beauty norms and public reaction.

    Image credits: ug__mm

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    Emma Stone at the Oscars wearing a bold outfit, sparking conversations about Hollyweird beauty norms and styling choices.

    Image credits: MapleSyrupYummo

    Tweet by user Yene expressing criticism with facepalm emoji, referencing Emma Stone’s Oscars look sparking Hollyweird beauty norms debate.

    Image credits: yeneluv

    Tweet criticizing Emma Stone’s Oscars look mentioning botox and lip fillers amid Hollyweird beauty norms debate.

    Image credits: Meche_Corta

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    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting critically on Emma Stone’s Oscars look amid discussions on Hollyweird beauty norms.

    Image credits: samvbee

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    Emma Stone at Oscars event, sparking discussion on Hollywood beauty norms and changing appearance expectations.

    Image credits: Leisha_17

    Social media reaction to Emma Stone’s Oscars look as discussions around Hollyweird beauty norms grow.

    Image credits: Chungusnation5

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Emma Stone’s Oscars look and the ongoing debate around Hollyweird beauty norms.

    Image credits: IrishDawg04

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    Tweet discussing Emma Stone’s Oscars look and the unusual beauty norms in Hollywood culture.

    Image credits: titopalmerjr

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    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Emma Stone’s Oscars look sparking talk of Hollyweird beauty norms.

    Image credits: PokerJermz

    Social media reaction to Emma Stone’s Oscars look sparking debate on Hollyweird beauty norms and industry standards.

    Image credits: allegriaishere

    Tweet showing a user reacting to Emma Stone’s Oscars look amid discussions on Hollyweird beauty norms.

    Image credits: Tannocchio

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    Tweet questioning changes in Emma Stone’s Oscars look amid discussions on Hollyweird beauty norms in a social media thread.

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    Image credits: avionhallu

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
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