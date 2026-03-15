Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Did Anyone Look At Chalamet As A Sage Prior To This?”: Steven Spielberg Slams Timothée Ahead Of The Oscars
Steven Spielberg speaking at an event, wearing glasses and a vest, discussing Timothu00e9e Chalamet ahead of the Oscars.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Did Anyone Look At Chalamet As A Sage Prior To This?”: Steven Spielberg Slams Timothée Ahead Of The Oscars

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

29

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Spielberg has now weighed in on Timothee Chalamet’s controversial remarks about ballet and opera during a panel at the 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival on March 13.

The legendary filmmaker appeared to respond to the actor’s comments while discussing the importance of shared artistic experiences.

Chalamet had recently sparked backlash after saying during a February Variety Actors on Actors town hall that he would not want to work in art forms like ballet or opera that people try to “keep alive.”

Highlights
  • Steven Spielberg weighed in on Timothee Chalamet’s ballet and opera remark, adding its as essential communal experiences that must be "sustained forever."
  • Tony winner Nathan Lane didn't hold back, branding Chalamet a "schmuck".
  • The Metropolitan Opera and Seattle Opera responded with viral TikToks and "TIMOTHEE" discount codes.
  • The backlash comes at a critical time for Chalamet, who is a Best Actor frontrunner for Marty Supreme at 98th Academy Awards.

The remark quickly drew criticism from artists and celebrities, turning the moment into an ongoing debate across the entertainment world.

RELATED:

    Steven Spielberg subtly responded to Timothee Chalamet’s ballet and opera remark

    Steven Spielberg wearing glasses and a vest at SXSW event, ahead of Oscars controversy involving Timothée Chalamet as a sage.

    Image credits: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Spielberg became the latest industry figure to react to Chalamet’s controversial remarks.

    Speaking during an onstage conversation titled The Big Picture With Steven Spielberg, the three-time Oscar winner reflected on the importance of communal experiences in the arts.

    “But for me, the real experience comes when we can influence a community to congregate in a strange, dark space where all of us are strangers,” Spielberg said while discussing movie theaters.

    “At the end of a really good movie experience, we are all united with a whole bunch of feelings that we walk into the daylight with.”

    Timothée Chalamet in a white suit posing at the SAG Awards event against a gold background with SAG logo.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    Twitter reply discussing Spielberg slamming Timothée Chalamet, questioning if anyone saw him as a sage before this.

    Image credits: RahulUprite

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He then added a line that many in the audience interpreted as a clear reference to Chalamet’s earlier comments.

    “And there’s nothing like that. It happens in movies and in concerts. And it happens in ballet and opera, by the way.”

    The audience responded with laughter and applause, as Spielberg smiled and concluded, “We want that to be sustained. We want that to go forever.”

    Chalamet’s controversial comment also sparked backlash across the arts community

    Steven Spielberg and Timothée Chalamet seated in armchairs during an interview with audience in the background.

    Image credits: Variety

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The controversy began on February 24, 2026, during a Variety Actors on Actors town hall with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas at Austin.

    While discussing the future of movie theaters, Chalamet said, “I admire people… doing a talk show about how we’ve got to keep movie theatres alive.”

    But he then compared cinema to other art forms that rely on preservation campaigns.

    Timothée Chalamet speaking during an interview, wearing a tan shirt, with blurred audience members in the background.

    Image credits: Variety

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by C.J. Prince discussing Steven Spielberg shading Timothée Chalamet amid ongoing drama.

    Image credits: cj_prin

    “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera, or things where it’s like: ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though no one cares about this anymore.”

    Realizing the remark might land poorly, he quickly added, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason.”

    The clip quickly circulated online, drawing criticism from performers, arts organizations, and celebrities.

    Several artists publicly criticized Chalamet’s statement in the following weeks

    Steven Spielberg speaking into a microphone during SXSW panel, discussing Timothée Chalamet and film industry topics.

    Image credits: Julia Beverly/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Oscar-nominated actor and Tony winner Nathan Lane called the comment “a schmuck remark” during an appearance on The View.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “One doesn’t want to give this more attention than it deserves,” Lane said, “and yet it was kind of kaleidoscopic in its stupidity and insensitivity.”

    He also mocked Chalamet’s film, Marty Supreme, “If you think nobody cares about opera and ballet, I can’t tell you how much we don’t care about ping pong.”

    Steven Spielberg speaking into microphone during interview, discussing Timothée Chalamet ahead of the Oscars event.

    Image credits: amimoreband

    Opera star Isabel Leonard also criticized the actor. “Honestly, I’m shocked that someone so seemingly successful can be so ineloquent and narrow-minded in his views about art,” she said.

    Canadian mezzo-soprano Deepa Johnny echoed the sentiment, saying, “What a disappointing take. There is nothing more impressive than the magic of live theatre, ballet, and opera. The impact of these media is long-lasting and life-changing.”

    @brandontalks Steven Spielberg addresses Timothée Chalamets Ballet and Opera comment! #timotheechalamet#ballet#opera#stevenspielberg#sxsw @SXSW ♬ original sound – Brandon
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Clay Brice replying about Steven Spielberg’s comments on Timothée Chalamet before the Oscars ceremony.

    Image credits: clay_brice

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Steven Spielberg’s opinion on Timothée Chalamet and the ballet and opera debate ahead of the Oscars.

    Image credits: RachelLeishman

    Even television personalities weighed in. On The View, host Whoopi Goldberg said dismissing other art forms was misguided.

    “When you crap on somebody else’s art form, it doesn’t feel good,” she said.

    However, not everyone in the arts community took the comments as harshly

    Timothée Chalamet wearing a black tuxedo and bowtie at a film awards event with a serious expression.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    World-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli responded with a more diplomatic tone, telling People that Chalamet may simply need more exposure to those art forms.

    “I am convinced that a sensitive performer like Timothee… may one day discover that opera and dance draw from that very same source,” Bocelli said.

    “Should he ever be curious, I would be happy to welcome him as a guest at one of my concerts.”

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply from Hollywood Horror Museum commenting on Oscar votes and Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: horrormuseum

    Singer Adela, who previously trained as a ballerina, also suggested the backlash might be overblown.

    “I think people are maybe blowing it out of proportion,” she told TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He’s not wrong. It is kind of a dying art form… If anything, he just highlighted that.”

    Beyond celebrities and artists, several performing arts organizations joined the conversation in creative ways.

    The Metropolitan Opera posted a backstage video on TikTok captioned, “This one’s for you, @tchalamet.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older man with glasses in a navy jacket discussing Timothée Chalamet as a sage ahead of the Oscars in an interview setting.

    Image credits: theviewabc

    @theviewabc#NathanLane holds nothing back responding to Timothée Chalamet’s recent comments about ballet and opera. 👀 #TheView♬ original sound – The View

    Meanwhile, the Seattle Opera jokingly offered a discount code for tickets to Carmen, writing, “Timmy, you’re welcome to use it too.”

    At the same time, Chalamet’s former school also weighed in.

    Deepak Marwah, principal of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, where Chalamet studied performing arts, wrote in an Instagram statement:

    “At LaGuardia, we do not rank art forms. Timothee, you come from this world. We know your heart, and we know you know better.”

    Still, the conversation continued across social media, where reactions remained divided

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One commenter wrote, “Did anyone look to Chalamet as a sage prior to this?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Chalamet is a brilliant and talented actor. That doesn’t mean he is immune to sometimes saying stupid things,” another added.

    Others suggested the controversy may have unintentionally helped the very art forms he criticized.

    “The irony is, ballet and opera sales have probably spiked since he said that,” one user joked. “Thank you, Tim Tim.”

    The controversy comes at a sensitive moment for the actor.

    The 30-year-old is nominated for Best Actor at the 2026 Academy Awards for his role in Marty Supreme, a sports drama centered on competitive ping-pong.

    “When Spielberg talks, one listens,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Timothée Chalamet saga and anticipation before the Oscars.

    Image credits: clueless90sguy

    Comment from Alyce Stephens questioning if anyone saw Chalamet as a sage before recent events on social media.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Timothée Chalamet’s dedication to perfecting scenes and handling pressure in live performances.

    Comment from Randy Green discussing art and creativity in various forms, highlighting the value of all artistic expressions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Tonya J praising Steven Spielberg's impact on movies and the moviegoing experience before the Oscars.

    Comment by Robert Fiorent praising Spielberg as a maestro, related to Spielberg slamming Timothée before the Oscars.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment praising Timothée Chalamet as a brilliant actor despite occasional mistakes.

    Comment about AI impact on moviemaking by Tracy Tassie-Beer, emphasizing ballet and theatre for human engagement.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Mark Dehoux suggesting the Oscars 2026 honor ballet and opera's influence on film, mentioning Timothée Chalamet.

    Comment by Peter Stylianou discussing ballet and opera sales increasing after a remark about Timothée Chalamet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Garth von Buchholz, a top fan, discussing the importance of live performances as a unique human experience.

    Comment by Sara Lynn Treat praising the collective experience of movies, live music, ballet, and theatre.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Chris Tibiletti Cardenas discussing how opera or ballet can bring a person to tears, relating to acting emotions.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    29

    0

    29

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT