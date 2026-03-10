ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone makes mistakes, to err is human, after all, but, as with everything, some folks out there manage to surpass the rest of us. So we’ve gathered some breathtakingly dumb examples of stupidity that netizens have shared, from social media posts that really should have stayed in one’s drafts, to painfully expensive errors.

Get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare something to protect yourself from intermittent facepalming, upvote your favorites and be sure to recant your own fails in the comments section down below.

#1

Just Turn It Off

A tweet showing an example of people operating at 1 percent brain capacity with controversial menstrual leave views.

MulhollandL0ver Report

    #2

    Eat Local

    Two containers of Crumbl cake deodorant with bites taken out, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    McGJGlen Report

    #3

    Idiot Of The Week Award Goes To This Lady

    Car with windshield covered in snow visible in a side mirror, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    lesstaller Report

    #4

    I May Not Be A Smart Man, But I Know What Stupid Is

    Hand holding scissors trying to cut electrical tape stuck to the blade, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    Smirkz_XIX Report

    #5

    I Honestly Have No Idea Why My Mother Has Done This

    Two red kitchen canisters labeled incorrectly, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity humorously.

    Icy-Book2999 Report

    #6

    There Was An Attempt To Buy A Ticket To The Ariana Grande Concert

    Screenshot of social media post showing mistaken purchase of Ariana Grande general admission parking ticket.

    notearstilda Report

    #7

    There Was An Attempt To Correctly Calculate A 10% Pay Increase

    Screenshot of a pay raise confirmation with incorrect percentage calculation, showing people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    It could be worse.

    They could be in accounting instead of HR.

    snacktivism Report

    #8

    So That's How You Make A Convertible Car

    Car carrier truck stuck under low bridge, illustrating examples of people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    shaishoo Report

    #9

    My Wife Bought This To Get Some Hydrogen Into Our Water

    Hydrogen water generator with glowing green light inside a clear glass on a black countertop surface.

    unexpected_hulk Report

    #10

    Native Americans Aren’t American Apparently

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing people operating at 1% brain capacity with confusing comments about being American.

    Reasonable_Crazy3825 Report

    #11

    Maybe Not The Dad You Want To Hug

    White car parked over two lines in crowded lot, an example of people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    spaceraingame Report

    chris_116
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How to take up four parking spaces with a Corolla

    #12

    Clueless Idiots Who Walk Down The Middle Of The Road To Their Car. This Has Gone On For Over A Minute

    Two women walking in a parking lot outside a store ignoring multiple white lines painted across the driving lane, showing 1% brain capacity.

    reddit.com Report

    #13

    Didn’t Think To Put Something On The Carpet When Ironing Large Banner

    Carpet with wet footprints around an unattended plugged-in iron and scattered toys, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    Kielynn2198 Report

    #14

    Wanted Some Hash Browns For Breakfast But One Of My Idiot Housemates Scrubbed Off The Oven Markings

    Oven knobs with red indicator lights and a yellow quilted mitt hanging on the handle, illustrating 1% brain capacity moments.

    wrongblackkid Report

    #15

    Love Her Confidence

    Comments on a social post showing confusion and math errors about dropping 10,000 pennies, illustrating low brain capacity.

    IndependentNext8230 Report

    #16

    Apparently Frogs Are Mammals Now

    Screenshot of social media comments showing people operating at 1% brain capacity with incorrect facts about mammals and Kermit.

    robopilgrim Report

    #17

    Drying Undies On A Plane

    Person operating at 1% brain capacity trying to close an airplane overhead bin incorrectly on a crowded flight.

    Empty_Row5585 Report

    #18

    In Argentina's Congress, A Deputy Claimed The Covid Vaccine Gave This Guy Magnetism

    Man operating at 1 percent brain capacity standing shirtless during a public demonstration in a formal panel setting.

    4pigeons Report

    #19

    I Don't Think They Can Read

    Two people walk a dog past a sign saying area closed for revegetation in a forest, showing 1% brain capacity example.

    babygirl_8 Report

    #20

    A Little White Stuff And We All Forget How To Drive

    Bus displaying Museum of S*x sign blocked by parked Audi, illustrating examples of people operating at 1 percent brain capacity.

    NYCBikeLanes Report

    #21

    Putting Your Infant At Risk And Making A Hazard For Others If There Was An Emergency

    Empty aisle space at crowded event with baby car seat and bags blocking seats, showing examples of people operating at 1% brain capacity

    pokebikes Report

    #22

    Passenger Left Her Baby In My Suv To Make Sure I Didn’t Leave At Her Stop

    Baby car seat installed facing rear in front passenger seat of car, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    TheWizardry90 Report

    #23

    The Refrigerator In My Office Most Mornings

    Fridge packed with bags and containers, showing an example of people operating at 1% brain capacity with no food inside.

    SwissMaestro95 Report

    #24

    Found This On A Community Page

    Person operating at 1% brain capacity loading large containers of liquid into the back of an SUV.

    cafeteriastyle Report

    chris_116
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Is that a storage bin full of urine?

    #25

    An Incredibly Stupid And Verified Facepalm

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a person questioning basic calculator functions, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    #26

    It Always Amazes Me When People Are So Confident In Their Stupidity

    A ruler measuring a dog collar with a misleading width, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    puppersandcoffee Report

    #27

    Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything

    Person bending into a dense cloud of vapor outside by a brick wall, with online comments about cloud weight visible.

    YaBoiJones Report

    marsom1103
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    It's smoooooke on the water

    #28

    First Class Be First Classin

    Passenger on airplane sitting normally next to another person with legs raised against the cabin wall.

    bigfootray06 Report

    #29

    Dude Deep Frying A Turkey In Bare Feet

    Man in a pink shirt frying a whole chicken outdoors, demonstrating unusual behavior related to 1 percent brain capacity.

    Scott_A_R Report

    #30

    Don't Worry, The World Will Soon Be Bug-Free

    Long sticky tape trap hanging from an outdoor light fixture covered in insects, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    Dot_Logic Report

    #31

    I Love When This Happens

    View from construction vehicle showing person standing next to a car on a dirt road, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    GraderDaddyInTheMask Report

    #32

    Biologically?

    Whiteboard explaining the ideal age to get married, with colorful text and graphics showing various social and legal ages.

    theglenlovinet Report

    samantha-hinson-sh
Helena
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Even biologically 15 is insane. That would not be good for her body.

    #33

    That’s Not A Turn Lane Bud

    Cars stopped at a red light on a sunny street intersection, illustrating people operating at 1 percent brain capacity.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    How Stupid Do You Have To Park There?

    Car parked improperly outside marked lines in a wet parking lot showcasing people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    Himansidlm Report

    #35

    My Parents Refuse To Take Down This Dehumidifier Setup No Matter How Dangerous And Stupid I Say It Is

    Improvised setup with a router placed on stacked furniture next to a computer on a wooden dresser in a room corner.

    rasterblaster1111 Report

    #36

    What Kind Of Stupid Parks Like This

    Two cars parked incorrectly, one overlapping a red no-parking line, showing people operating at 1 percent brain capacity.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    Climbing Egyptian Antiques

    Man humorously caught between ancient temple walls, showcasing unexpected talent in a 1% brain capacity moment.

    AccomplishedAd2155 Report

    #38

    So Stupid

    Toyota SUV with a spare tire cover and trailer hitch lock hanging from rusty chains, illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    Zerostar39 Report

    #39

    Internet Technician Figured This Was A Good Place For My New Router, On The Ground In My Dining Room

    Router and modem on carpet with tangled cords plugged into a wall outlet illustrating people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    Lord0fchaos-1 Report

    chris_116
    nottheactualphoto
    nottheactualphoto
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    You know, you can move to another location. Just sayin'.

    #40

    Shoutout To The Disgusting Neanderthal That Made This Mess, And Props To Every Janitor Who Have/Had To Clean Up After Similar Incidents

    Messy public restroom with trash can tipped over and paper towels scattered on floor showing people operating at 1% brain capacity.

    Impaling-Heads Report

    #41

    Stupid!

    White pickup truck improperly parked across multiple handicap spots in a parking lot, showing poor judgment and brain capacity.

    SiteTall Report

