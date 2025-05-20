“Bacteria Don’t Exist”: 96 Times People’s Brains Gave Up On Thinking (New Pics)
“Think before you speak,” “Words once spoken cannot be taken back,” “Silence is golden”—we have ample phrases that remind us to be mindful of what we say, as our words have an impact that often can’t be reversed. However, some just never learn and happen to share their rash and silly wisdom with others online for everyone to judge.
We gathered some of these instances in the list below for your pain or entertainment, hoping it’s the latter. To find it, all you have to do is scroll down.
PS. Beware of the cringe!
I'm Amphibious
Seems Fair Enough
I love when the crazy ones self identify so I know who to stay away from.
For Anyone Wondering It’s Supposed To Be Heterochromia
I Just… What?
I am immune to ivy, oak, and sumac. So was my brother, until he wasn't. Apparently some people have a limit of how much exposure they can have until one day, immunity gone.
So Many Countries Older Than USA
Water
...because of exactly that reason? We settle near water because we need water. How do religious folks explain stupidity like this when they were supposedly created by a perfect being?
I'd Need More Than 300 Words To Express My Dissapointment
Sigh...I'd like to apologize on behalf of all the Americans who actually DO have brains.
Moon Is Not Real. We Made It Up
"I Dipped This Bowl In Liquid, Therefore The Earth Is Flat"
Wireless Pcs Don't Exist
I really need someone to confirm this was at least 10 years ago 🤦
Why Don’t Tattoo Places Just Euthanize Their Clients
No need to k**l people in order to tattoo them. It doesn't hurt THAT badly. :)
The Irony Of Everything In That Tweet
This Interaction On A TikTok About Making Pickles
The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are
Dire Rear, Wrong But Still Somehow Right
LOL! This one is unintentionally hilarious. One of my cats farts a lot and definitely has a dire rear. :)
Overly Confident
Guy Who Has Never Seen An Orchestral Performance Before Is Mad About A Woman Conductor
The way I like to think about an orchestra is that whilst each member plays their own instrument, the conductor is playing the orchestra. Why else would the same piece sound different according to who's waving the wand?
Vienna, Australia
How To Improve Mental Health?
WFH is the best possible thing that could have happened to my mental health! Never going back to an office again.