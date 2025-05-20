ADVERTISEMENT

“Think before you speak,” “Words once spoken cannot be taken back,” “Silence is golden”—we have ample phrases that remind us to be mindful of what we say, as our words have an impact that often can’t be reversed. However, some just never learn and happen to share their rash and silly wisdom with others online for everyone to judge.

We gathered some of these instances in the list below for your pain or entertainment, hoping it’s the latter. To find it, all you have to do is scroll down.

PS. Beware of the cringe!

#1

I'm Amphibious

Person in bright green jacket using a chainsaw on a tree while commenters debate chainsaw safety and usage.

GMCloudRunner Report

    #2

    Seems Fair Enough

    Man wearing a t-shirt claiming no vaccine needed, making a peace sign, showcasing bacteria don’t exist mindset.

    usopp_yonko_level Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love when the crazy ones self identify so I know who to stay away from.

    #3

    For Anyone Wondering It’s Supposed To Be Heterochromia

    Cat with heterochromia in an outdoor setting, illustrating unusual traits linked to brain and bacteria misconceptions.

    lovesickdoe Report

    #4

    I Just… What?

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing immunity and mistaken beliefs related to bacteria don’t exist.

    MattWalshBlog Report

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am immune to ivy, oak, and sumac. So was my brother, until he wasn't. Apparently some people have a limit of how much exposure they can have until one day, immunity gone.

    #5

    So Many Countries Older Than USA

    Social media thread shows someone claiming no nation lasts over 250 years, with a reply about a local pub older than a country.

    Complex-Region-7553 Report

    #6

    Water

    Twitter post questioning atheists about cities near water sources, highlighting a misconception related to bacteria and human life.

    morallawwithin Report

    nuberiffic avatar
    nuberiffic
    nuberiffic
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...because of exactly that reason? We settle near water because we need water. How do religious folks explain stupidity like this when they were supposedly created by a perfect being?

    #7

    I'd Need More Than 300 Words To Express My Dissapointment

    Screenshot of an online argument about measurement systems showing people struggling with basic facts and logic.

    reddit.com Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sigh...I'd like to apologize on behalf of all the Americans who actually DO have brains.

    #8

    Moon Is Not Real. We Made It Up

    Reddit post questioning the moon's existence with skepticism, highlighting people's failure to think, related to bacteria don't exist.

    Lucky-Aerie4 Report

    #9

    "I Dipped This Bowl In Liquid, Therefore The Earth Is Flat"

    Person holding a moon model over water showing changing reflections, illustrating a flat Earth misconception.

    Yunners Report

    #10

    Wireless Pcs Don't Exist

    Text post from r/Showerthoughts discussing wireless PCs and productivity, highlighting a humorous misunderstanding.

    the123king-reddit Report

    resetgame avatar
    Reset Game
    Reset Game
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really need someone to confirm this was at least 10 years ago 🤦

    #11

    Why Don’t Tattoo Places Just Euthanize Their Clients

    Text post highlighting bizarre thinking shared under general advice about euthanizing clients, reflecting on unusual brain fails.

    endlesscosmichorror Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No need to k**l people in order to tattoo them. It doesn't hurt THAT badly. :)

    #12

    The Irony Of Everything In That Tweet

    Screenshot of a humorous social media exchange showing a misconception about DNA and a funny reply, highlighting brain fails.

    DontWorryBoutB Report

    #13

    This Interaction On A TikTok About Making Pickles

    Comments on a video discussing cucumbers and pickles, highlighting a misunderstanding related to bacteria.

    mmorrgss Report

    #14

    The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are

    Screenshot of a social media thread where users debate the meaning of the prefix tri, highlighting people’s brain glitches.

    thegovtknows Report

    #15

    Dire Rear, Wrong But Still Somehow Right

    Reddit comment humorously misunderstanding bacteria, showing why "bacteria don’t exist" is a popular misunderstood concept.

    HattusCattus Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL! This one is unintentionally hilarious. One of my cats farts a lot and definitely has a dire rear. :)

    #16

    Overly Confident

    Screenshot of an online discussion showing confusion about the median income concept, illustrating brains giving up on thinking.

    i-am-a-passenger Report

    #17

    Guy Who Has Never Seen An Orchestral Performance Before Is Mad About A Woman Conductor

    Orchestra members distracted by conductor's gestures, illustrating moments when bacteria don’t exist in logical thinking.

    nwbrown Report

    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The way I like to think about an orchestra is that whilst each member plays their own instrument, the conductor is playing the orchestra. Why else would the same piece sound different according to who's waving the wand?

    #18

    Vienna, Australia

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing confusion about Vienna’s location with a map of Austria, highlighting mistaken thinking.

    onablanketwithmybaby Report

    #19

    How To Improve Mental Health?

    Text post about remote jobs affecting mental health and socializing, illustrating people’s brains giving up on thinking.

    snowpie92 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WFH is the best possible thing that could have happened to my mental health! Never going back to an office again.

    #20

    Someone Needs To Review European (And North African) History

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting a humorous comment involving Spain and people's brains giving up on thinking.

    winterneuro Report

    cordellhirbe avatar
    Aunt E
    Aunt E
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one expects the Spanish I*********n. Onward, Christian soldiers!

