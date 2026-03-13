Hollywood Rumor About Kylie Jenner Has Her Boyfriend’s Peers Whispering ‘Behind Her Back’

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Kylie Jenner’s growing interest in Hollywood has reportedly become a source of quiet concern among some people in her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet’s, professional circle.

Her career shift followed a recent Vanity Fair interview where the beauty mogul revealed that she has been seriously considering acting after making a cameo in The Moment. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2026.

Highlights Kylie Jenner revealed her serious desire to pivot into Hollywood acting, specifically eyeing the comedy and action genres.

Insiders revealed that Timothée Chalamet’s professional circle was "laughing" at the news, with insiders dismissing her ambitions.

Sources claimed that while her boyfriend’s connections might land her guest spots, the industry remains doubtful of her leading-lady potential.

However, according to industry sources, not everyone is convinced that her career transition will be taken seriously.

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Hollywood insiders reportedly have doubts regarding Kylie Jenner’s acting ambitions

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In her Vanity Fair interview, Jenner appeared genuinely interested in exploring acting opportunities.

“I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more,” she said.

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“Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!” she added.

Beyond action, Jenner added that comedy is the genre that interests her the most.

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Her brief appearance in The Moment marked her first on-screen role.

However, an industry insider told Daily Mail that “many are laughing at the Vanity Fair interview.”

The source noted, “If she thinks she is going to be an actress, especially in comedy films, the joke is actually on her.”

According to the insider, Jenner’s connection to Chalamet could still open doors, but likely for smaller roles rather than major projects.

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“She will get some stuff sent her way due to her connection to Chalamet, and whatever people like Ryan Murphy will throw at her,” the source said.

“But she’ll likely fill a small part or guest star, so some project gets the ‘Kardashian social media bump.’”

The insider further drew a harsh comparison to her sister, Kim Kardashian’s, critically panned role in the 2008 spoof Disaster Movie.

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“Look, her sister Kim was in the comedy spoof Disaster Movie. If Kylie were to do something, it would be a real-life disaster movie.”

They added that Jenner has “a very big hill to climb” if she hopes to convince Hollywood she deserves more substantial roles.

Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothee Chalamet has placed her close to Hollywood

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Jenner’s cameo in The Moment apparently happened unexpectedly.

Director Aidan Zamiri, who also collaborated with Chalamet on social media projects, admitted he initially wasn’t sure Jenner was serious about acting.

“I remember Kylie mentioning that she was interested in acting, and I wasn’t sure if she was being totally serious or not,” Zamiri said.

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Jenner ultimately pitched her own scene in the film, appearing as an exaggerated version of herself.

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Beyond that, she has maintained a key media presence by accompanying Chalamet to major awards ceremonies.

The couple, who were first linked in 2023, have kept their relationship largely private but have appeared together at events including the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and BAFTA Film Awards.

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During the Critics’ Choice Awards, Chalamet publicly acknowledged Jenner while accepting the award for Best Actor.

“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for your foundation, I love you,” he said. “I couldn’t do this without you.”

Jenner, seated in the audience, was seen mouthing back, “I love you.”

Kylie Jenner has explored other creative ambitions before acting

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In 2025, Jenner revealed that music had been a long-standing dream of hers.

“This is my dream, ever since I came out of the womb, I wanted to be a pop star,” Jenner said during a YouTube Q&A about the song Fourth Strike, which featured her vocals.

“But I just never had the confidence.”

Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

While she joked that she isn’t “like Adele or anything,” Jenner said she wanted to experiment creatively without regrets.

“I’m going to be 30 soon, and I don’t want to look back on life and have any regrets,” she explained.

At the same time, Jenner continues to run a growing business empire that includes Kylie Cosmetics, the fashion label Khy, and her canned vodka soda brand Sprinter.

“Sounds like Kylie’s ready to shine on screen,” wrote one netizen

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