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Hollywood Rumor About Kylie Jenner Has Her Boyfriend’s Peers Whispering ‘Behind Her Back’
Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend at a Hollywood event, capturing attention amid rumors among his peers.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Hollywood Rumor About Kylie Jenner Has Her Boyfriend’s Peers Whispering ‘Behind Her Back’

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Kylie Jenner’s growing interest in Hollywood has reportedly become a source of quiet concern among some people in her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet’s, professional circle.

Her career shift followed a recent Vanity Fair interview where the beauty mogul revealed that she has been seriously considering acting after making a cameo in The Moment. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2026.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner revealed her serious desire to pivot into Hollywood acting, specifically eyeing the comedy and action genres.
  • Insiders revealed that Timothée Chalamet’s professional circle was "laughing" at the news, with insiders dismissing her ambitions.
  • Sources claimed that while her boyfriend’s connections might land her guest spots, the industry remains doubtful of her leading-lady potential.

However, according to industry sources, not everyone is convinced that her career transition will be taken seriously.

RELATED:

    Hollywood insiders reportedly have doubts regarding Kylie Jenner’s acting ambitions

    Kylie Jenner posing at an event in a sheer dress, sparking Hollywood rumors and attention from boyfriend’s peers.

    Image credits: Getty/Stefanie Keenan

    In her Vanity Fair interview, Jenner appeared genuinely interested in exploring acting opportunities.

    “I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more,” she said.

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    “Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!” she added.

    Beyond action, Jenner added that comedy is the genre that interests her the most.

    Kylie Jenner smiling and gesturing while talking to a friend amid Hollywood rumor and boyfriend’s peers whispering.

    Image credits: a24

    Her brief appearance in The Moment marked her first on-screen role.

    However, an industry insider told Daily Mail that “many are laughing at the Vanity Fair interview.”

    The source noted, “If she thinks she is going to be an actress, especially in comedy films, the joke is actually on her.”

    According to the insider, Jenner’s connection to Chalamet could still open doors, but likely for smaller roles rather than major projects.

    Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend smiling at an event, sparking Hollywood rumors and whispers among his peers.

    Image credits: Getty/Phillip Faraone

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    “She will get some stuff sent her way due to her connection to Chalamet, and whatever people like Ryan Murphy will throw at her,” the source said.

    “But she’ll likely fill a small part or guest star, so some project gets the ‘Kardashian social media bump.’”

    The insider further drew a harsh comparison to her sister, Kim Kardashian’s, critically panned role in the 2008 spoof Disaster Movie.

     

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    Instagram comment by user maybeitsrue_ asking about winning best actress on what planet, with 88 likes, related to Hollywood rumor about Kylie Jenner.

    “Look, her sister Kim was in the comedy spoof Disaster Movie. If Kylie were to do something, it would be a real-life disaster movie.”

    They added that Jenner has “a very big hill to climb” if she hopes to convince Hollywood she deserves more substantial roles.

    Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothee Chalamet has placed her close to Hollywood

    Kylie Jenner posing indoors in black outfit with long dark hair, reflecting Hollywood rumor and boyfriend peers whispering behind her back.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

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    Jenner’s cameo in The Moment apparently happened unexpectedly.

    Director Aidan Zamiri, who also collaborated with Chalamet on social media projects, admitted he initially wasn’t sure Jenner was serious about acting.

    “I remember Kylie mentioning that she was interested in acting, and I wasn’t sure if she was being totally serious or not,” Zamiri said.

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    Jenner ultimately pitched her own scene in the film, appearing as an exaggerated version of herself.

    Young man sitting on vintage couch holding trophy, with shelves of trophies and papers on wall behind him.

    Image credits: tchalamet

    Beyond that, she has maintained a key media presence by accompanying Chalamet to major awards ceremonies.

    The couple, who were first linked in 2023, have kept their relationship largely private but have appeared together at events including the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and BAFTA Film Awards.

    Tweet from user wes occasionally encouraging someone to get an Oscar for her man amid Hollywood rumors about Kylie Jenner.

    Image credits: lonelylesbian42

    Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend at a glamorous event, capturing Hollywood rumor and boyfriend’s peers whispering.

    Image credits: Getty/Christopher Polk/2026GG

    During the Critics’ Choice Awards, Chalamet publicly acknowledged Jenner while accepting the award for Best Actor.

    “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for your foundation, I love you,” he said. “I couldn’t do this without you.”

    Jenner, seated in the audience, was seen mouthing back, “I love you.”

    Kylie Jenner has explored other creative ambitions before acting

    Woman in a gold dress smiling and holding a golden trophy, related to Hollywood rumor about Kylie Jenner and boyfriend’s peers.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    In 2025, Jenner revealed that music had been a long-standing dream of hers.

    “This is my dream, ever since I came out of the womb, I wanted to be a pop star,” Jenner said during a YouTube Q&A about the song Fourth Strike, which featured her vocals.

    “But I just never had the confidence.”

    Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend posing in matching orange outfits with Hollywood rumor stirring whispers among his peers.

    Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

    While she joked that she isn’t “like Adele or anything,” Jenner said she wanted to experiment creatively without regrets.

    “I’m going to be 30 soon, and I don’t want to look back on life and have any regrets,” she explained.

    At the same time, Jenner continues to run a growing business empire that includes Kylie Cosmetics, the fashion label Khy, and her canned vodka soda brand Sprinter.

    “Sounds like Kylie’s ready to shine on screen,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Hollywood rumors involving Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend’s peers whispering.

    Image credits: brightdio

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Hollywood rumor about Kylie Jenner with boyfriend’s peers whispering behind her back.

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    Screenshot of a tweet about Hollywood rumor involving Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend’s peers whispering behind her back.

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing a rumored Hollywood PR relationship involving Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend.

    Image credits: happiestscorpio

    Tweet showing a fan commenting on a Hollywood rumor about Kylie Jenner with boyfriend’s peers whispering behind her back.

    Image credits: h1gh0ctane

    Tweet about Kylie Jenner’s upcoming movie role, sparking Hollywood rumors and whispers among her boyfriend’s peers.

    Image credits: MomohHR

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Hollywood rumor involving Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend’s peers.

    Image credits: fashionistaera

    Tweet discussing a Hollywood rumor about Kylie Jenner with reactions from her boyfriend’s peers online.

    Image credits: MarcusEbky

    Screenshot of a tweet by Neutral Guy discussing a Hollywood rumor about Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend’s peers whispering behind her back.

    Image credits: NeutralGuy_

    Tweet from Unc Approved discussing Kylie Jenner’s plans for comedy amid Hollywood rumors about her and her boyfriend’s peers.

    Image credits: Unc_Approved

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a Hollywood rumor about Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend’s peers whispering behind her back.

    Image credits: mcrandomfaces

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about a Hollywood rumor involving Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend's peers whispering.

    Image credits: ineedksj3

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    Samridhi Goel

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