Timothée Chalamet Cuts Kylie Jenner Out Of Golden Globes Post After Their Fight Was Exposed

Timothée Chalamet finally Instagram-officialized his romance with Kylie Jenner. But fans found it “weird” that he cut most of her out of his post.

The 30-year-old actor had a big night at the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, taking home the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for his role in Marty Supreme.

But his celebratory post on Instagram felt strange to fans, especially after viewers felt like he snubbed her in his acceptance speech.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seated at a formal event, highlighting their Golden Globes connection and recent fight exposure.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet celebrated his Golden Globes win with an Instagram post, featuring his shiny trophy in several pictures.

“THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!! SO TREMENDOUSLY GRATEFUL!!!!!!” he wrote in the caption.

The very first photo in the Instagram carousel featured a mystery hand holding up his golden gong.

Timothée Chalamet smiling in a selfie while lying down next to a sleeping puppy, related to Golden Globes fight news.

Image credits: tchalamet

The manicured hand belonged to none other than his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who held the trophy in front of his face.

Although this was the first time Kylie (or a part of her) was featured in his Instagram post, fans found it strange that he was acknowledging her in the most minimal way possible.

“Soft launching your ‘partner of 3 years’ with a hand on ig is a little weird,” one commented online, while another said, “He’s still allergic to saying her name in public.”

“It’s obvious she likes him more than he likes her,” one commented online

Timothée Chalamet holding a Golden Globe award close to his face in a dimly lit setting after fight news.

Image credits: tchalamet

“Ik she’s jumping for joy and texting ALL her friends to tell them HER HAND got posted omggggggg hhowwww ecxciiitttiiinggg,” one sarcastically said.

“The hand is ridiculous. I am not sure why he avoids mentioning and showing her so much if they were in an actual relationship,” wrote another. “He never seemed to do that with his prior real girlfriends.”

“Kylie Jenner posing with Timothee Chalamet’s 1st Golden Globe but he still will not allow her to post a photo of him on instagram what a pathetic relationship,” read antoher comment.

Woman in a gold dress smiling and holding a Golden Globe award, related to Timothée Chalamet Golden Globes post news.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Image credits: xointhehearts

Kylie, on the other hand, celebrated her boyfriend’s win with a couple of pictures of herself with the golden trophy.

She proudly held up her boyfriend’s award with a big smile on her face.

Fans accused Chalamet of deliberately keeping Jenner out of his spotlight moment

Timothée Chalamet holding a Golden Globe award, dressed in black, reacting during an event amid media attention.

Image credits: tchalamet

The couple’s celebratory posts came after Timothée avoided mentioning Kylie’s name in his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

“To my parents and partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he said after receiving his very first Golden Globe.

Fans questioned the absence of Kylie’s name in his speech, saying: “I just wanna know why he refuses to call her anything other than partner. It sounds so official and distant lol.”

“When he looks back at this in 10 years when he’s not with her, she wasn’t even a part of the speech, that’s pretty smart.” another said.

While Timothée didn’t say much about his “partner” on the Golden Globes stage, he did declare his love for her using more words at the Critics Choice Awards this month.

After nabbing the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor for Marty Supreme on January 4, he concluded his acceptance speech with a message to Kylie.

“Lastly, I’ll just say thank you to my partner of three years, thank you for our foundation. I love you,” he said. “I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

From the audience, the beauty mogul was seen mouthing “I love you” back to him.

Timothée declared his love for the mother-of-two at the Critics Choice Awards this month

Timothée Chalamet with a woman at a Golden Globes event, highlighting their tension after fight exposure.

Image credits: Chad Salvador/2026GG/Getty Images

The couple appeared to meet at Paris Fashion Week in January, 2023, and were first linked romantically in April the same year.

Sources claimed Timothée has given the Kylie Cosmetics founder a “stable relationship” after her on-and-off romance with rapper Travis Scott.

“After living and growing up really fast, being with someone like Timmy is a wholesome, welcoming stable relationship,” an insider from the music industry who is familiar with the couple told Page Six.

Timothée has finally given Kylie a “stable relationship” after her previous on-and-off romance

Timothée Chalamet on stage at the Golden Globes with a golden trophy, spotlight, and attendees in the audience.

Image credits: tchalamet

The source said Timothée managed to win the mother-of-two over with his easygoing personality.

“Timmy is a very cool, young kid who is dialed in. Even dating Kylie, he still retains that down-to-earth persona and hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from,” the insider said. “Timmy’s the girl next door, but in reverse.”

Despite claims of a “stable relationship,” a lip reader claimed the couple had fought just before the Golden Globes ceremony began.

Just as they were taking their seats, Timothée leaned towards his girlfriend and said, “You must hate me,” lip reader Nicola Hickling claimed to the Daily Mail.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner seated at a floral-decorated table during a formal event with drinks nearby.

Image credits: gala.fr

Kylie kept her smile but allegedly replied, “Yes.”

According to the lip reader, the actor then whispered into her ear, “Were you worried?”

Nicola believes Kylie then said, “It was a bold yes.”

“You look bothered,” he allegedly asked, after which the reality TV star said they could continue the discussion later, according to Nicola.

“Not here. You’re annoying,” the lip reader quoted her saying.

“He seems embarrassed to be seen with her,” one commented online

Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes event, posing on the red carpet in a black suit and tie.

