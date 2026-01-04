“She Is More Masculine Than Timmy”: Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Spark Buzz With New Outing

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have left the internet buzzing after stepping out together at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

On January 3, the couple attended the event where Chalamet was honored with the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award for his performance in Marty Supreme, which was released on December 25, 2025.

Highlights Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet stepped out at the Palm Springs International Film Festival to celebrate Chalamet’s "Spotlight Actor of the Year" win.

Critics targeted Chalamet’s slim frame, with some viral comments claiming Jenner appeared "more masculine" than the actor.

The pair marked a social media milestone by publicly commenting on each other's Instagram posts.

Insiders revealed that the couple stayed committed despite long-distance challenges.

The 30-year-old actor portrays a determined table tennis player, Marty Mauser, a character loosely inspired by real-life player Marty Reisman.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Kylie Jenner supported Timothée Chalamet on his Marty Supreme victory lap

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner sitting close together at a sports event, sparking buzz with their outing.

Image credits: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner showed up in full support mode for her boyfriend’s big night. She donned a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin orange sequined gown that mirrored the film’s signature color.

Her look featured a plunging halter neckline, a floor-length column skirt, minimal accessories, and soft, wavy curls.

As Chalamet accepted his award, Jenner was spotted seated in the audience, cheering him on. However, the couple’s appearance together immediately ignited a debate online over their contrasting physiques.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner posing together at a Marty Supreme event, both wearing orange outfits.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Several critics zeroed in on Chalamet’s slim frame next to the Khy owner. One user said, “Tim, workout, you need a man’s body.”

“She is more masculine than Timmy,” another added.

“He is so not masculine. Skinny young boy. His fame is attractive. She got the A-list actor,” read a third comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others went a step further, with one stating, “Tim, you have a 12-year-old boy’s body. Lift some weights.”

Amid the criticism, many other fans rallied behind the couple. “Love this couple!” one supporter wrote, while another added, “They look happy.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took a public leap in their three-year relationship

Woman in a shimmering orange dress taking a mirror selfie, sparking buzz around Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner outing.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Beyond the red carpet appearance, the pair surprised fans with a rare moment of public affection on social media.

Following the festival, Jenner shared a carousel of photos showing off her look and captioned the post with several orange heart emojis.

Timothée Chalamet Instagram comment with multiple orange heart emojis sparking buzz about Kylie Jenner outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner smiling in a shimmering copper dress with long black hair at an indoor event with a dark background.

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Chalamet responded by liking the post and leaving a comment filled with orange hearts of his own. This marked the first time either of them had commented on each other’s Instagram posts since they began dating in early 2023.

The subtle exchange left fans in a frenzy, with one asking, “When is the wedding?”

However, the comment section saw renewed criticism aimed at Jenner as several netizens attacked her appearance.

Comment on social media post reading Mrs. Martha Supreme with an orange emoji, referencing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post questioning if Timothée Chalamet can fight, sparking buzz about masculinity comparisons with Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner posing in a shimmering orange gown, taking a mirror selfie and sparking buzz with Timothée Chalamet outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kyliejenner

One said, “Doesn’t she get tired of looking at her plastic works?”

“She looks pretty, but nothing like she did before all her surgeries. It’s sad she felt the need to do so much,” another wrote.

“She looks like a blowup plastic doll,” a harsher comment read.

Screenshot of an Instagram comment by user kyliecentral reacting to Timothée Chalamet with three wide-eyed emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner taking mirror selfie in shimmering orange dress, sparking buzz with Timothée Chalamet on new outing.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Others accused her of seeking attention, with remarks like, “Why is she always looking at herself?” and “Scream, I need attention without saying a word.”

Despite the constant scrutiny, the couple is going strong and remains focused on balancing love and ambition.

“They are making their careers work, and their relationship work at the same time,” shared an insider

Kylie Jenner wearing a sparkling dress and clapping at an event, sparking buzz with Timothée Chalamet outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

A source told People Magazine that while their relationship hasn’t been easy, especially during periods of long-distance, the two are committed to making it work.

“They are making their careers work, and their relationship work at the same time,” the source said, noting that Chalamet spent much of late 2025 filming Dune: Part Three, while Jenner traveled to see him whenever possible.

“They spent a lot of time apart, but the past few weeks have made up for it. Still, it’s not the easiest relationship. They are both incredibly focused on their careers and ambitious.”

Kylie Jenner posing in a shiny orange dress taking a mirror selfie, sparking buzz with Timothée Chalamet outing.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Their latest Palm Springs outing also followed another major milestone.

During Christmas, Chalamet’s name appeared on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas gingerbread house.

His name was spotted alongside Kylie and her kids, alongside other family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sorry but she can do way much better he is not cute at all,” said one netizen

Comment by Laura Makarin saying she thought he was smarter than this, appearing on a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about Jordyn's engagement over Christmas, displayed in a blue chat bubble with a blurred profile photo.

Comment on social media stating she is more masculine than Timmy, sparking buzz around Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walking together outdoors, sparking buzz with their masculine style.

User comment on social media about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, expressing opinion on their attractiveness and relationship buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Brandon Heron asking if they wear anything but orange, displayed on a white background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about masculinity and softness in a social media post referencing Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner buzz.

Screenshot of a social media comment warning to avoid a certain family, sparking buzz about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Comment by Darnelle Van Osten-Corbett stating thought he dumped her, displayed in a light blue speech bubble.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Linda Friedman discussing masculinity and fame of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s appearance together.

Comment on social media platform by Diane Stonefield mentioning Timmy and advising to lift weights, sparking buzz around Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Comment by Maggie Bruno mentioning career insurance and Kardashians, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT