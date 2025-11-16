“Uncommitted”: Timothée Chalamet Enjoys Guys’ Night Out In Hollywood Amid Reported Split From Kylie

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet was spotted looking relaxed and smiling alongside friends in Hollywood on Friday, just days after reports claimed he had ended things with Kylie Jenner.

Their romance had already gone through months of on-again, off-again speculation, but recent insider reports have claimed that the actor, 29, and the cosmetics mogul, 28, hit a major rift recently. This has left fans wondering if the couple’s relationship has finally reached its end, or if the pair will find a way to keep going.

Image credits: Massimo Insabato/Getty Images

Chalamet looked pretty comfortable being single during his night out with friends, rocking a casual ensemble that included a pullover and boots.

The actor seemed carefree and unfazed while leaving a Hollywood hot spot, enjoying a casual guys’ night and even flashing a grin at one point.

Image credits: Elsa/Getty Images

Chalamet’s Hollywood appearance immediately set the internet buzzing. Just a few days before, the Daily Mail, citing people reportedly familiar wth the matter, claimed that Chalamet “broke up with Kylie.”

One insider stated, “This has happened before, but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him, so that could well happen again.”

Image credits: BACKGRID

Another source toned things down slightly, saying, “There is trouble in paradise, but they aren’t completely over.”

That source also claimed Chalamet’s filming schedule was fueling the tension.

Some netizens, for their part, observed that Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship didn’t seem very genuine to begin with.

“He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him,” the Mail’s source claimed.

“He looks carefree because he is. It was always a showmance, and he was always going to move on,” one commenter wrote.

Kylie Jenner was reportedly hurt by Timothée Chalamet’s comments during his Vogue interview

Speculations about alleged tensions between the actor and beauty mogul have been brewing for some time. In his recently released Vogue profile, Chalamet raised eyebrows when he firmly refused to discuss his relationship with Jenner.

When asked about the beauty mogul, Vogue stated that Chalamet “will not talk about his relationship.” The actor also stated that, “I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say.”

Image credits: tchalamet

The profile mentioned Chalamet thinking more about family, including his sister’s recent baby and Zendaya’s upcoming marriage, and him saying fatherhood “could be on the radar.”

Even though the interviewer noted that Chalamet was comfortable acknowledging “the new stage of his life,” his reluctance to publicly embrace the romance reportedly reopened an old wound for Jenner, the Mail’s sources claimed.

Image credits: Vogue

Jenner had also stressed privacy in her own British Vogue interview earlier in the year, saying, “Privacy is so important to me in life.” But behind the scenes, Radar claimed that the Vogue moment still hit hard.

“Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question. She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he’d want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn’t exist,” one of the publication’s sources claimed.

Reports claimed that Kylie felt she was putting in all the effort while Chalamet prioritized his work and privacy

Sources close to the couple painted a picture of imbalance, something fans had speculated for months.

According to insiders, Jenner had been “shocked and heartbroken,” yet was trying to keep up a brave public front.

“She’s raging, shocked, and heartbroken at the same time, but, as usual, is trying to put a brave face on things by keeping posting ‘happy’ social media snaps.”

Another source claimed that conflicting schedules had worn Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship down.

Image credits: infokyliebrasil

“It’s really strained things,” the source said, adding that Jenner had been “reaching out, calling, visiting, but she’s beginning to feel like she’s putting in all the effort.”

One insider also highlighted that Jenner has been putting in a lot of effort to be there for Chalamet, but he does not do the same for her. “She’s traveled everywhere to support Timothée, but he rarely returns the favor. It’s starting to really bother her.”

Image credits: kyliejenner

People close to Chalamet, however, have defended the actor, stating that he simply isn’t someone who makes his relationships the center of his public life. “He’s never been the kind of person to make his relationships part of the spotlight,” one Radar source said.

Fans have noticed the imbalance, too. In more than two years of dating, Chalamet never appeared on The Kardashians, never attended the Met Gala on Jenner’s arm, and never even shared a public birthday message.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Trauma counselor Audrey Hope told Radar that the couple’s dynamic was concerning. “Relationships get ugly when one party loves you more, wants more than the other,” she said.

“The fact that Kylie Jenner is at all Timothée’s events and he does not reciprocate in the same way is a big deal. It shows that something is afoot in paradise.”

Netizens have shared their thoughts on Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship on social media

Comment by BatFun7276 expressing that a Timothée Chalamet fan is likely celebrating the news amid reported split.

User comment in black text, discussing opinions about relationship motives, on a white background with blue username QueenCa_7778.

