Gwyneth Paltrow’s Confession About Timothée Chalamet Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Makes Fans Cringe
Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothu00e9e Chalamet on set with a professional camera, highlighting a tense moment amid big news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Confession About Timothée Chalamet Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Makes Fans Cringe

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Gwyneth Paltrow has outed herself as Hollywood’s most charmingly oblivious star once more. 

The Oscar winner recently confessed she had “no idea” her Marty Supreme co-star Timothée Chalamet was dating Kylie Jenner despite the high-profile couple making headlines for over two years. 

Her revelation, shared in a recent interview, sent fans spiraling into laughter and disbelief across social media.

Highlights
  • Gwyneth Paltrow had no clue her Marty Supreme co-star Timothée Chalamet was dating Kylie Jenner.
  • The actress hilariously admitted she didn't realize Kylie was the woman "with kids” that Chalamet referenced.
  • Fans couldn’t believe the Goop founder was so out of the celebrity gossip loop.
    Gwyneth’s innocent question left fans in disbelief and stitches

    Gwyneth Paltrow in a white suit holding a brown handbag, relating to Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance discussion.

    Gwyneth Paltrow in a white suit holding a brown handbag, relating to Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance discussion.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    During her interview with British Vogue, Paltrow, 53, recalled asking Chalamet, 29, a question that instantly dated her pop-culture awareness. 

    According to the Goop founder, she first met Chalamet at Marty Supreme‘s costume test. She decided to ask him questions, trying to get to know him. 

    “Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’ 

    Timothée Chalamet smiling outdoors at dusk wearing a sleeveless top and long beige scarf with curly hair.

    Timothée Chalamet smiling outdoors at dusk wearing a sleeveless top and long beige scarf with curly hair.

    Image credits: tchalamet

    “He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that from a young man like you.’”

    Paltrow then added with a laugh, “I understand a 45-year-old with kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice for someone young. I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is, I didn’t know it was Kylie Jenner.”

    Gwyneth Paltrow embracing Timothée Chalamet on set during filming, with camera crew capturing the scene.

    Gwyneth Paltrow embracing Timothée Chalamet on set during filming, with camera crew capturing the scene.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/Getty

    That last line was enough to make the internet collectively lose it. One fan joked, “She’s living in a cave,” while another wrote on X that it was “super cute” that “Gwyneth only found out later that it’s Kylie.”

    Some, however, note that Gwyneth just seems quite unaware of a lot of things. “This woman is so out of touch with… anything,” another commenter stated.

    Gwyneth’s mom group chats got in on the chaos after pictures from Marty Supreme’s filming emerged

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet sharing a tender moment against a brick wall at night.

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet sharing a tender moment against a brick wall at night.

    Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

    As if her confession was not already meme-worthy, Gwyneth shared that her own mom group chats exploded when photos from Marty Supreme’s filming hit the internet, according to the Daily Mail.

    “Oh my God, all of my mom group chats were on fire,” she told Vogue. “Everyone was like, ‘Yes, GP, get it!’ I’m like, ‘Guys, calm down.’”

    The now-viral shots showed Paltrow, 53, and Chalamet, 29, filming in New York’s Central Park, including a scene where he passionately kissed her against a wall. 

    Timothée Chalamet and woman posing on blue carpet, dressed in black, highlighting Gwyneth Paltrow's confession influence.

    Timothée Chalamet and woman posing on blue carpet, dressed in black, highlighting Gwyneth Paltrow's confession influence.

    Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

    Some fans highlighted their 24-year age gap, while others joked that Gwyneth “still got it.”

    Still, the actress kept her sense of humor, letting fans know the steamy scenes were just part of the job. And maybe, just maybe, a little embarrassing to discuss in her group chat.

    Gwyneth, for her part, also admitted that she was not really that familiar with intimacy coordinators in today’s films.

    “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get n**ed, you get in bed, the camera’s on’ … I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here’… I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that,” she said,

    In previous comments, Gwyneth revealed that the movie will have quite a good number of passionate scenes. “I mean, we have a lot of s*x in this movie. There’s a lot, a lot,” she said.

    Apple Martin’s  major crush on Chalamet dragged Gwyneth back to acting

    Gwyneth Paltrow smiling in a black dress, with long blonde hair, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner news.

    Gwyneth Paltrow smiling in a black dress, with long blonde hair, related to Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner news.

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow

    For Gwyneth, the movie itself was a family affair. She’d been enjoying a five-year break from acting until her daughter, Apple Martin, discovered who she’d be working with on Marty Supreme.

    As noted in a report from the Mail, Apple had a major crush on Chalamet, and after learning he was both producing and starring in Marty Supreme, she practically begged her mom to say yes. 

    Timothée Chalamet sitting casually on a yacht deck near ocean, wearing denim outfit with tousled hair at dusk.

    Timothée Chalamet sitting casually on a yacht deck near ocean, wearing denim outfit with tousled hair at dusk.

    Image credits: tchalamet

    “After reading it and loving it, despite having no major wish to act right now, she was convinced by Apple, who intends to be on set as much as possible,” an insider stated.

    This means that Gwyneth did not just have to kiss her daughter’s celebrity crush, she also had to admit she didn’t even realize he was dating one of the world’s most famous women.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Gwyneth Paltrow’s comments about Timothée Chalamet’s relationship with Kylie Jenner on social media

    Comment by Ceejay Morales reacting with surprise and laughter about Gwyneth Paltrow's confession involving Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Comment by Ceejay Morales reacting with surprise and laughter about Gwyneth Paltrow's confession involving Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    Comment by Gabriel House reacting to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Comment by Gabriel House reacting to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Comment saying she was definitely into him, related to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Comment saying she was definitely into him, related to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Samuel Malan expressing doubt about Gwyneth Paltrow's awareness of tabloid news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Samuel Malan expressing doubt about Gwyneth Paltrow's awareness of tabloid news.

    Comment by Glenda Ollero expressing that a woman is out of touch, related to Gwyneth Paltrow Timothée Chalamet fans cringe.

    Comment by Glenda Ollero expressing that a woman is out of touch, related to Gwyneth Paltrow Timothée Chalamet fans cringe.

    Text post by Bojan Zarkovic asking what the message means, relating to Gwyneth Paltrow’s confession about Timothée Chalamet.

    Text post by Bojan Zarkovic asking what the message means, relating to Gwyneth Paltrow’s confession about Timothée Chalamet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Comment by Charmaine Azoulay expressing that Gwyneth's opinion is highly valued, related to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession and Timothée Chalamet.

    Comment by Charmaine Azoulay expressing that Gwyneth's opinion is highly valued, related to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession and Timothée Chalamet.

    Beverly Pena reacting with text saying she just got the ICK, related to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet.

    Beverly Pena reacting with text saying she just got the ICK, related to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet.

    Text message from Patty Leal reacting to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Text message from Patty Leal reacting to Gwyneth Paltrow's confession about Timothée Chalamet amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment denying the authenticity of Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Screenshot of a social media comment denying the authenticity of Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship amid Kylie Jenner romance.

    Comment by Rochelle Lynn Colson Williams stating who cares about Gwyneth Paltrow's opinion amid Timothée Chalamet news.

    Comment by Rochelle Lynn Colson Williams stating who cares about Gwyneth Paltrow's opinion amid Timothée Chalamet news.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

