Timothée Chalamet Sparks Firestorm Of Backlash Over His Comments About Having Kids
Timothu00e9e Chalamet and companion sharing a kiss at an event amid backlash over his comments about having kids
Celebrities, Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet Sparks Firestorm Of Backlash Over His Comments About Having Kids

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Timothée Chalamet is facing unexpected scrutiny following the release of his new Vogue cover story, in which the 28-year-old actor opened up about the next stage of his life. 

In the November 6 feature, published ahead of his upcoming film Marty Supreme, Chalamet spoke about growing older, watching his peers settle down, and starting a family. One of his comments about having kids, however, stirred strong reactions online.

  • Timothée Chalamet’s recent Vogue interview sparked online debate after comments about wanting children.
  • The Dune actor said he found it “bleak” when someone bragged about not having kids.
  • Many netizens called his remarks tone-deaf, while others defended them as a simple personal opinion.
    Timothée Chalamet seems to think it’s “bleak” to lead a child-free life

    Timothée Chalamet posing at an event wearing a black coat and blue scarf with a floral backdrop.

    Timothée Chalamet posing at an event wearing a black coat and blue scarf with a floral backdrop.

    Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

    In the interview, Vogue specifically stated that Chalamet “would not talk about his relationship with girlfriend Jenner.”

    “And I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say,” the actor said.

    Timothée Chalamet in a black suit with a white flower and a woman in a black dress at a red carpet event.

    Timothée Chalamet in a black suit with a white flower and a woman in a black dress at a red carpet event.

    Image credits: Getty/Daniele Venturelli

    Chalamet also admitted that he is entering a new stage in his life. His sister just gave birth to a baby, and his friends are settling down. 

    “Zendaya is engaged. Anya is married,” Chalamet said.

    Text post by Marx Moi criticizing Timothée Chalamet’s comments on choosing not to have kids and women’s rights.

    Text post by Marx Moi criticizing Timothée Chalamet’s comments on choosing not to have kids and women’s rights.

    When asked whether he wants kids someday, the Dune star admitted that fatherhood was “on the radar,” according to the Daily Mail

    Recalling an interaction he once had with a friend, Chalamet said they were watching an interview with a person “bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff.”

    Timothée Chalamet sitting closely with a woman, sparking firestorm of backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Timothée Chalamet sitting closely with a woman, sparking firestorm of backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Image credits: Getty/Allen Berezovsky

    This prompted him and his friend to turn to each other and say, “Like, holy s**t. Oh my God. Bleak.”

    “He knows some people can’t have children or are never in a position to. But he does believe procreation is the reason we’re here,” Vogue noted. 

    Excerpt from Vogue article discussing Timothée Chalamet’s views on fatherhood and having kids controversy.

    Excerpt from Vogue article discussing Timothée Chalamet’s views on fatherhood and having kids controversy.

    Image credits: Vogue

    Chalamet’s remark about a child-free life immediately drew backlash online

    Text comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet's interview remarks, sparking backlash about having kids controversy.

    Text comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet's interview remarks, sparking backlash about having kids controversy.

    It didn’t take long for the quote to go viral. 

    A Reddit post highlighting the section of the Vogue profile received hundreds of comments within hours, with many users describing the statement as “out of touch” and “dismissive” of people who choose not to have children.

    Timothée Chalamet standing outdoors in a textured sweater, sparking backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Timothée Chalamet standing outdoors in a textured sweater, sparking backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Image credits: Vogue

    One commenter wrote, “Easy sentiment to hold when you’re not the one cranking the baby out of your own body (and probably not doing most of the child rearing, statistically).” 

    Another added, “What a nightmarish thing to say about so many human beings around the globe, regardless of the reason they don’t have kids, which is nobody’s god**mn business.”

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet about his remarks on having kids, sparking backlash online.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Timothée Chalamet about his remarks on having kids, sparking backlash online.

    Some readers also took issue with the tone of his remark about procreation, arguing that it oversimplifies human purpose. 

    “Any biologist I’ve met knows that our purpose as humans is much more complex than just procreation,” one Reddit user commented.

    Timothée Chalamet kissing a woman at a formal event, sparking backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Timothée Chalamet kissing a woman at a formal event, sparking backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive

    Others, however, countered that Chalamet’s stance on procreation is not particularly controversial and is likely held by many people. 

    “Relax, guys. Some people think procreation is our purpose. Some people don’t think so. Each to its own,” one wrote.

    Timothée Chalamet seen reacting during an interview amid backlash over his comments about having kids

    Timothée Chalamet seen reacting during an interview amid backlash over his comments about having kids

    “I see people who don’t want kids saying that having kids, or different aspects of having kids, is bleak too. 

    “I really don’t get the outrage. Both sides think the other is bleak,” another argued.

    Text snippet discussing Timothée Chalamet dating Kylie Jenner amid backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Text snippet discussing Timothée Chalamet dating Kylie Jenner amid backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has been the subject of rumors as of late

    Screenshot of online comment questioning Timothée Chalamet's involvement with Kylie’s kids amid backlash over his kids remarks.

    Screenshot of online comment questioning Timothée Chalamet's involvement with Kylie’s kids amid backlash over his kids remarks.

    Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship initially caught headlines in January 2023, when they were invited to attend a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.

    Later that year, the pair confirmed that they were in a relationship.

    Woman embracing two children in a black and white photo, illustrating themes related to Timothée Chalamet kids backlash.

    Woman embracing two children in a black and white photo, illustrating themes related to Timothée Chalamet kids backlash.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    They demonstrated this by kissing publicly at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. 

    This past August, reports emerged stating that Chalamet had spoiled Jenner with meaningful gestures because he couldn’t be there for her birthday. 

    Timothée Chalamet poses at an event, sparking backlash over his comments about having kids in a black patterned suit.

    Timothée Chalamet poses at an event, sparking backlash over his comments about having kids in a black patterned suit.

    Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett/VF25

    “Timothée went out of his way to make her feel special on her birthday. He sent gifts, they had a FaceTime call, and he coordinated meaningful gestures with Kylie’s friends that made her feel very special,” a source told Us Weekly

    Last month, however, the Mail claimed that the couple’s relationship was on the verge of collapse. The publication claimed that this was due to the pair’s opposing views on marriage and settling down.

    Timothée Chalamet in a white tank top, sitting thoughtfully and sparking backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Timothée Chalamet in a white tank top, sitting thoughtfully and sparking backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Image credits: tchalamet

    The pair had been seen together in public since then, though some netizens have pointed out that, while Jenner has been a constant fixture at his events for more than two and a half years, Chalamet has not been as frequent a presence at the beauty mogul’s events.

    He has never appeared on The Kardashians or joined Jenner as a plus-one in events like the Met Gala. He has not publicly posted a birthday message for her, either.

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Timothée Chalamet’s comments about procreation on social media

    Fan expressing frustration over Timothée Chalamet's comments about having kids, sparking backlash online.

    Fan expressing frustration over Timothée Chalamet's comments about having kids, sparking backlash online.

    Commenter named Ginger reacts strongly to Timothée Chalamet sparks backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Commenter named Ginger reacts strongly to Timothée Chalamet sparks backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Text excerpt from Timothée Chalamet expressing frustration about societal pressure on having kids and opposing the narrative of life without children being bleak.

    Text excerpt from Timothée Chalamet expressing frustration about societal pressure on having kids and opposing the narrative of life without children being bleak.

    User comment from Melissa discussing Timothée Chalamet and his views on relationships and being childless.

    User comment from Melissa discussing Timothée Chalamet and his views on relationships and being childless.

    Commenter Shieny Pretty expresses emotional reaction to boyfriend’s hypothetical statement about having kids.

    Commenter Shieny Pretty expresses emotional reaction to boyfriend’s hypothetical statement about having kids.

    Text post about a man commenting on having kids, related to Timothée Chalamet backlash controversy online.

    Text post about a man commenting on having kids, related to Timothée Chalamet backlash controversy online.

    Text highlighting Timothée Chalamet shading Seth Rogan, sparking backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Text highlighting Timothée Chalamet shading Seth Rogan, sparking backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Comment expressing disbelief about a real quote, relating to Timothée Chalamet sparks backlash over having kids discussion.

    Comment expressing disbelief about a real quote, relating to Timothée Chalamet sparks backlash over having kids discussion.

    Comment from Nancy Jo discussing being childfree and time for oneself amid Timothée Chalamet sparks backlash over having kids.

    Comment from Nancy Jo discussing being childfree and time for oneself amid Timothée Chalamet sparks backlash over having kids.

    Timothée Chalamet photographed wearing casual attire, sparking firestorm of backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Timothée Chalamet photographed wearing casual attire, sparking firestorm of backlash over his comments about having kids.

    Screenshot of a comment about Timothée Chalamet sparking backlash over his remarks on having kids and pregnancy.

    Screenshot of a comment about Timothée Chalamet sparking backlash over his remarks on having kids and pregnancy.

    Comment section with user named Sandy responding “He’s so icky lol” reacting to Timothée Chalamet sparks backlash about having kids.

    Comment section with user named Sandy responding “He’s so icky lol” reacting to Timothée Chalamet sparks backlash about having kids.

    Comment from a user named Maureen expressing respect for Timothée Chalamet’s private life amid backlash over his kids comments.

    Comment from a user named Maureen expressing respect for Timothée Chalamet’s private life amid backlash over his kids comments.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having children with the world in the state it's in is bleak. What kind of future are they going to have?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ericaenglund1983 avatar
    Highwaytozen
    Highwaytozen
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why anyone cares what TemuTea Chamalamabingbong has to say is beyond me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I (think) I have a fresh take, WHO CARES what this individual thinks about having kids or anything else? His beliefs, or lack of, don't affect my life in the least. H3ll, the mere fact that he's boinking one of the Kardashian hos should tell a person all they need to know about him and his decision making abilities.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
