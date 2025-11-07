Timothée Chalamet Sparks Firestorm Of Backlash Over His Comments About Having Kids
Timothée Chalamet is facing unexpected scrutiny following the release of his new Vogue cover story, in which the 28-year-old actor opened up about the next stage of his life.
In the November 6 feature, published ahead of his upcoming film Marty Supreme, Chalamet spoke about growing older, watching his peers settle down, and starting a family. One of his comments about having kids, however, stirred strong reactions online.
- Timothée Chalamet’s recent Vogue interview sparked online debate after comments about wanting children.
- The Dune actor said he found it “bleak” when someone bragged about not having kids.
- Many netizens called his remarks tone-deaf, while others defended them as a simple personal opinion.
Timothée Chalamet seems to think it’s “bleak” to lead a child-free life
Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer
In the interview, Vogue specifically stated that Chalamet “would not talk about his relationship with girlfriend Jenner.”
“And I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say,” the actor said.
Image credits: Getty/Daniele Venturelli
Chalamet also admitted that he is entering a new stage in his life. His sister just gave birth to a baby, and his friends are settling down.
“Zendaya is engaged. Anya is married,” Chalamet said.
When asked whether he wants kids someday, the Dune star admitted that fatherhood was “on the radar,” according to the Daily Mail.
Recalling an interaction he once had with a friend, Chalamet said they were watching an interview with a person “bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff.”
Image credits: Getty/Allen Berezovsky
This prompted him and his friend to turn to each other and say, “Like, holy s**t. Oh my God. Bleak.”
“He knows some people can’t have children or are never in a position to. But he does believe procreation is the reason we’re here,” Vogue noted.
Image credits: Vogue
Chalamet’s remark about a child-free life immediately drew backlash online
It didn’t take long for the quote to go viral.
A Reddit post highlighting the section of the Vogue profile received hundreds of comments within hours, with many users describing the statement as “out of touch” and “dismissive” of people who choose not to have children.
Image credits: Vogue
One commenter wrote, “Easy sentiment to hold when you’re not the one cranking the baby out of your own body (and probably not doing most of the child rearing, statistically).”
Another added, “What a nightmarish thing to say about so many human beings around the globe, regardless of the reason they don’t have kids, which is nobody’s god**mn business.”
Some readers also took issue with the tone of his remark about procreation, arguing that it oversimplifies human purpose.
“Any biologist I’ve met knows that our purpose as humans is much more complex than just procreation,” one Reddit user commented.
Image credits: Getty/CBS Photo Archive
Others, however, countered that Chalamet’s stance on procreation is not particularly controversial and is likely held by many people.
“Relax, guys. Some people think procreation is our purpose. Some people don’t think so. Each to its own,” one wrote.
“I see people who don’t want kids saying that having kids, or different aspects of having kids, is bleak too.
“I really don’t get the outrage. Both sides think the other is bleak,” another argued.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has been the subject of rumors as of late
Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship initially caught headlines in January 2023, when they were invited to attend a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.
Later that year, the pair confirmed that they were in a relationship.
Image credits: kyliejenner
They demonstrated this by kissing publicly at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.
This past August, reports emerged stating that Chalamet had spoiled Jenner with meaningful gestures because he couldn’t be there for her birthday.
Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett/VF25
“Timothée went out of his way to make her feel special on her birthday. He sent gifts, they had a FaceTime call, and he coordinated meaningful gestures with Kylie’s friends that made her feel very special,” a source told Us Weekly.
Last month, however, the Mail claimed that the couple’s relationship was on the verge of collapse. The publication claimed that this was due to the pair’s opposing views on marriage and settling down.
Image credits: tchalamet
The pair had been seen together in public since then, though some netizens have pointed out that, while Jenner has been a constant fixture at his events for more than two and a half years, Chalamet has not been as frequent a presence at the beauty mogul’s events.
He has never appeared on The Kardashians or joined Jenner as a plus-one in events like the Met Gala. He has not publicly posted a birthday message for her, either.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Timothée Chalamet’s comments about procreation on social media
Why anyone cares what TemuTea Chamalamabingbong has to say is beyond me.
I (think) I have a fresh take, WHO CARES what this individual thinks about having kids or anything else? His beliefs, or lack of, don't affect my life in the least. H3ll, the mere fact that he's boinking one of the Kardashian hos should tell a person all they need to know about him and his decision making abilities.
