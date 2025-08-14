Amid Breakup Rumors, Kylie Jenner Rocks Risqué Outfit On Night Out Without Timothée Chalamet

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Jenner let loose on a girls’ night out amid rumors of a breakup with her boyfriend of two years, Timothée Chalamet.

The reality star, who turned 28 on Sunday (August 10), wore a figure-hugging peekaboo dress that showcased her cleavage and toned midriff.

She was joined by her older sister, Kendall, and close friends Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Alex Consani.

Kylie documented the fun celebration with her 393 million Instagram followers, posting a photo of her friends gathered around a table, which she captioned, “My cuties.”

Share icon Kylie Jenner was pictured on a girls’ night out amid rumors of a split with Timothée Chalamet



Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

It comes after she posted two breakup songs, Lover, You Should’ve Come Over by Jeff Buckley, and Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying by Labi Saffre, on her Instagram stories, fueling speculation that she and Timothée may have called it quits.

The pair haven’t been seen together in over a month, and he appeared to snub her on her birthday.

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

Instead of wishing her a happy birthday, the French-American actor posted a 1965 photo of Muhammad Ali, accompanied by the caption, “Dream Big.”

Kylie made no mention of Timothée’s Marty Supreme trailer when it was released on Wednesday (August 13), instead using her social media page to advertise different products.

Kylie hasn’t been seen with the Oscar-nominated actor in over a month

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

Still, some fans remain hopeful that the breakup songs don’t necessarily signal a separation and that the post could simply be Kylie sharing what’s on her playlist.

Additionally, the couple isn’t known for posting photos of each other on social media, though they have attended several high-profile events together, including the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

According to a report by Harper’s Bazaar, Timothée is currently busy shooting Dune: Part Three in Budapest, Hungary.

In May, Kylie and Timothée went red carpet official at the David di Donatello Awards in Italy, where he received the David Award for Cinematic Excellence.

Kylie jenner e Hailey Bieber chegando no restaurante Cucina Alba em West Hollywood, Califórnia. (13/08) pic.twitter.com/BQLTIwUt0Z — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) August 14, 2025

I love how bella hadid was like “queens go ahead” and how hailey protected kylie jenner😭 pic.twitter.com/qPzulvXEgN — Elo (@luvshelo) August 14, 2025

The New York-born actor reportedly asked his girlfriend not to appear on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians, because he doesn’t want to be a “prop” in her life, a source told The Daily Mail.

“Timothée made his intentions clear early [on] that he didn’t ever want to be a prop. That is why he doesn’t want to be on the Kardashians show and is only seen with Kylie at events.

“He wants to be one of the Hollywood greats and wants to avoid falling into the trap of being known simply for who he is dating. It would be gut-wrenching.

“They both know that if he started appearing on the family show then they wouldn’t work.”

The beauty mogul posted two breakup songs on her Instagram story

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: rhodehadid / X

The beauty mogul has issued a ban on any questions about Timothée in interviews, according to the source.

Despite their desire for privacy, the couple is “making it work,” a separate insider told People, adding that “Kylie is truly his biggest fan” and “would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career.”

The couple started dating in 2023 and made their red carpet debut earlier this year

Share icon

Image credits: timotheenation / X

Timothée has reportedly met Kylie’s young children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

“When they are in LA together, he spends time with her kids too. Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest.”

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

The couple previously made headlines when Timothée didn’t accompany Kylie at the Met Gala and instead stayed home to watch a New York Knicks game.

A source told The Daily Mail that the Kylie Cosmetics founder “didn’t bother him to go with her” because she “allows him to do his own thing,” which is something he values in their relationship.

Timothée posted a photo of Muhammad Ali on Kylie’s birthday

Share icon

Image credits: tchalamet / Instagram

Share icon

Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

They also felt like they wouldn’t enjoy all eyes being on them at the gala and attending would have felt “more like a chore” than a “fun date night.”

“If it was Kylie’s first Met Gala, or an event where she was being honored for something, then he would have been there 100%, but they decided to do their own thing,” the insider shared.

The actor reportedly asked Kylie not to appear on her reality show because he doesn’t want to be a “prop” in her life

Share icon

Image credits: infokyliebrasil/ X

Kylie is the owner of makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, clothing company Khy, and canned drink brand Sprinter.

As for Timothée, the Oscar-nominated actor is set to star in the sports film Marty Supreme about ping pong champion Marty Reisman.

He will also reprise his role as Paul Atreides in the last installment of the Dune film trilogy and star in High-Side, a motocross heist movie directed by James Mangold, who worked on A Complete Unknown.

