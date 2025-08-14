Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Amid Breakup Rumors, Kylie Jenner Rocks Risqué Outfit On Night Out Without Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner rocks a risquu00e9 black outfit with sunglasses during a night out amid breakup rumors.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Amid Breakup Rumors, Kylie Jenner Rocks Risqué Outfit On Night Out Without Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner let loose on a girls’ night out amid rumors of a breakup with her boyfriend of two years, Timothée Chalamet.

The reality star, who turned 28 on Sunday (August 10), wore a figure-hugging peekaboo dress that showcased her cleavage and toned midriff.

She was joined by her older sister, Kendall, and close friends Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Alex Consani.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner continued her birthday celebrations with her sister Kendall and friends Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Alex Consani.
  • The outing comes amid rumors of a breakup with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
  • Kylie shared two breakup songs, and he posted a photo of boxer Muhammad Ali on her special day.

Kylie documented the fun celebration with her 393 million Instagram followers, posting a photo of her friends gathered around a table, which she captioned, “My cuties.”

RELATED:

    Kylie Jenner was pictured on a girls’ night out amid rumors of a split with Timothée Chalamet
    Kylie Jenner wearing a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    It comes after she posted two breakup songs, Lover, You Should’ve Come Over by Jeff Buckley, and Crying, Laughing, Loving, Lying by Labi Saffre, on her Instagram stories, fueling speculation that she and Timothée may have called it quits.

    The pair haven’t been seen together in over a month, and he appeared to snub her on her birthday.

    Kylie Jenner in a risqué outfit enjoying a night out amid breakup rumors, posing with a glass of wine by the pool.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    Instead of wishing her a happy birthday, the French-American actor posted a 1965 photo of Muhammad Ali, accompanied by the caption, “Dream Big.”

    Kylie made no mention of Timothée’s Marty Supreme trailer when it was released on Wednesday (August 13), instead using her social media page to advertise different products.

    Kylie hasn’t been seen with the Oscar-nominated actor in over a month

    Kylie Jenner rocks a risqué black outfit and sunglasses during a night out amid breakup rumors.

    Image credits: BACKGRID / Vidapress

    Still, some fans remain hopeful that the breakup songs don’t necessarily signal a separation and that the post could simply be Kylie sharing what’s on her playlist.

    Additionally, the couple isn’t known for posting photos of each other on social media, though they have attended several high-profile events together, including the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

    Kylie Jenner in a risqué outfit enjoying a night out with friends amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    According to a report by Harper’s Bazaar, Timothée is currently busy shooting Dune: Part Three in Budapest, Hungary.

    In May, Kylie and Timothée went red carpet official at the David di Donatello Awards in Italy, where he received the David Award for Cinematic Excellence.

    The New York-born actor reportedly asked his girlfriend not to appear on her family’s reality show, The Kardashians, because he doesn’t want to be a “prop” in her life, a source told The Daily Mail.

    “Timothée made his intentions clear early [on] that he didn’t ever want to be a prop. That is why he doesn’t want to be on the Kardashians show and is only seen with Kylie at events.

    “He wants to be one of the Hollywood greats and wants to avoid falling into the trap of being known simply for who he is dating. It would be gut-wrenching. 

    “They both know that if he started appearing on the family show then they wouldn’t work.”

    The beauty mogul posted two breakup songs on her Instagram story

    Kylie Jenner rocks risqué leopard print outfit with white robe tied around waist in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    Image credits: rhodehadid / X

    The beauty mogul has issued a ban on any questions about Timothée in interviews, according to the source.

    Despite their desire for privacy, the couple is “making it work,” a separate insider told People, adding that “Kylie is truly his biggest fan” and “would clear her schedule to attend awards and premieres with him. She couldn’t be more supportive of his career.”

    The couple started dating in 2023 and made their red carpet debut earlier this year

    Kylie Jenner wearing a risqué black outfit at a night event amid breakup rumors, without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: timotheenation / X

    Timothée has reportedly met Kylie’s young children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

    “When they are in LA together, he spends time with her kids too. Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest.”

    Kylie Jenner in a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors, posing confidently indoors.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    The couple previously made headlines when Timothée didn’t accompany Kylie at the Met Gala and instead stayed home to watch a New York Knicks game.

    A source told The Daily Mail that the Kylie Cosmetics founder “didn’t bother him to go with her” because she “allows him to do his own thing,” which is something he values in their relationship.

    Timothée posted a photo of Muhammad Ali on Kylie’s birthday

    Boxer celebrating victory in ring with crowd and photographers around, text dream big in bold orange letters

    Image credits: tchalamet / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner in a risqué outfit at a candlelit dinner party amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: kyliejenner / Instagram

    They also felt like they wouldn’t enjoy all eyes being on them at the gala and attending would have felt “more like a chore” than a “fun date night.”

    “If it was Kylie’s first Met Gala, or an event where she was being honored for something, then he would have been there 100%, but they decided to do their own thing,” the insider shared.

    The actor reportedly asked Kylie not to appear on her reality show because he doesn’t want to be a “prop” in her life

    Kylie Jenner in a risqué outfit enjoying a night out amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: infokyliebrasil/ X

    Kylie is the owner of makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, clothing company Khy, and canned drink brand Sprinter.

    As for Timothée, the Oscar-nominated actor is set to star in the sports film Marty Supreme about ping pong champion Marty Reisman.

    He will also reprise his role as Paul Atreides in the last installment of the Dune film trilogy and star in High-Side, a motocross heist movie directed by James Mangold, who worked on A Complete Unknown.

    Fans reacted to the photos of Kylie’s girls’ night out after her 28th birthday
    Kylie Jenner rocks a risqué outfit on a night out amid breakup rumors, seen without Timothée Chalamet in Hollywood.

    Image credits: Nextbest_me

    Kylie Jenner in a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: bellasdamage

    Kylie Jenner wearing a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors, without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: rozhinamo

    Kylie Jenner in a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: THEREALMrTwix

    Tweet from AGMEZÉLLE about the perceived aura gap between Bella and Hailey, posted on August 14, 2025.

    Image credits: itgirl_agnezmo

    Kylie Jenner wearing a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: whimsi_cool

    Kylie Jenner in a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet nearby.

    Image credits: theauthorb1

    Kylie Jenner wearing a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors, without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: axlsugar

    Kylie Jenner wearing a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: jerlynbrito

    Kylie Jenner wearing a risqué outfit during a night out amid breakup rumors without Timothée Chalamet.

    Image credits: ayesha_2210

    Breakup
    relationship
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Does BP now stand for B***s Pictures? We now get celeb stories constantly recycled yet full of pictures of b***s and cleavage. BP has also introduce erotic cartoons to their rotation.

