“She Did It Again”: Fans Claim Reporter Repeatedly Outshines Celebs On Met Gala Red Carpet

Reporter Génesis Suero stole the show at this year’s Met Gala, with hundreds of netizens claiming she embraced the theme better than many singers, actors, and models.

The entertainment journalist took to Instagram to share her look: a black and gray suit with an open front—her interpretation of the evening’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Génesis completed her formal, chic outfit with a black cane and a top hat.

Génesis Suero received praise for her 2025 Met Gala look

Image credits: genesissuero

“Through a three-piece suit designed by @josemartinezpz to provoke, stir emotions, and celebrate, Génesis embodies the figure of the new dandy: empowered, elegant, both feminine and masculine,” described her stylist, Reading Pantaleón.

“With impeccable execution and a deeply conscious aesthetic direction, this look becomes a visual conversation between centuries, cultures, and genders.”

The entertainment reporter first stunned the Internet with her interpretation of the Gilded Glamour theme in 2022

Image credits: genesissuero

Image credits: gotwildt

The Dominican star’s Met Gala look made it to People‘s best-dressed list and caught the attention of several online fashionistas.

“This might be one of my favorite women’s looks of the night. Very well done,” one fan wrote.

“Remember when this reporter almost ate up everyone? She did it again, omg #MetGala,” another person said.

A third shared: “You got the assignment. That is it.”

“She’s spectacular year after year; she simply does not miss,” another viewer complimented.

Last year, she turned heads in a silver gown for S leeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

Image credits: genesissuero

A separate user suggested Génsis should be invited every year to the Met Gala “as an honorary special guest.”

Last year, the beauty pageant queen, who works for the American Spanish-language network Telemundo, impressed the online fashion police with her interpretation of the Met themeSleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

She did not miss for Superfine: Tailoring Black Style this year, with people describing her look as one of the best from the gala

Image credits: readingp/genesissuero

Image credits: bubbleybebe

Génesis donned a classy silver gown with floral decorations by Gabriela Álvarez Azar that incorporated the “Garden of Time” with a small pocket watch.

Each flower was handcrafted and embroidered with crystals and silver threads. Álvarez Azar used over 15,000 crystals to create the gown.

“Can you tell I’m happy? Covering the Met Gala for the second time from the Met Gala carpet for @Telemundo!!! #MetGala #MetGala2024 #TheGardenOfTime #Telemundo,” Génesis wrote in Spanish.

Génesis’ stylist said the look embodied “the figure of the new dandy: empowered, elegant, both feminine and masculine”

Image credits: readingp/genesissuero

Image credits: StephyBx_

Social media users were thrilled to see the reporter on the Met carpet again. They commented: “I’m just taken aback by the fact that Génesis Suero, A REPORTER has outdone the celebrities for TWO years at the Met Gala. #MetGala #MetGala2024.”

“Génesis Suero’s look for the Met!! This is absolutely gorgeous!!” another fashionista said.

Her designer was fellow Dominican Jose Martinez

Image credits: readingp/genesissuero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reading Pantaleón (@readingp)

Génsis made her debut as a reporter on the prestigious Met Gala carpet in 2022.

That year, she wore a gold beaded gown by Lucia Rodríguez, matching the year’s theme of “Gilded Glamour.”

On Instagram, the reporter said she was grateful for the opportunity to work at the gala, writing, “I am beyond blessed with all those who’ve made this magical moment a full reality.”

Designer Gabriela Álvarez Azar used over 15,000 crystals to create her 2024 look

Image credits: genesiscsuero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genesis Camila Suero 🦋 (@genesissuero)



Génesis made headlines after being crowned Miss New York USA in 2018, becoming the first Dominican-born immigrant to win the title.

In her introduction video, she said she hoped to help immigrants from different parts of the world find shelter when they come to the US.

She has also competed in the Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2019 and Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 pageants.

When she’s not on Telemundo, the model works as a real estate agent and has starred on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan reality show.

In 2023, Genésis competed in Telemundo’s cooking show Top Chef VIP.

Génesis also works as a real estate agent and has starred on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan

Image credits: genesissuero

Held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala’s main aim is to raise funds for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion items.

Furthermore, the gala marks the start of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition, which is based on the theme that celebrities have to follow that evening.

The glitzy event was established in 1948 and has been hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour since 1995.

Anna oversees both the benefit committee and the guest list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genesis Camila Suero 🦋 (@genesissuero)



The event is “kept largely under wraps,” Vogue explains, and guests are not allowed to use their phones once they’ve entered the museum, so little is known about what unfolds during the actual ceremony.

The cost of a seat per guest is reportedly $75,000. However, celebrities do not pay for their Met Gala tickets, as fashion companies pay for them to attend.

The New York Times reports that stars are “invited by brands (or by brands on the instruction of Vogue), who buy their seats at the table, in addition to custom-making their looks, flying them in and putting them up.”

People complimented Génesis' Met Gala outfit and compared it to other looks from the evening



Image credits: crco

Image credits: lx1ba

Image credits: KlRBYREED

Image credits: Guthearts

Image credits: rusty619

Image credits: ButterFly135677

Image credits: yunjzns

Image credits: 0margiela

Image credits: stasreads333

Image credits: loserbuckleyhan

Image credits: yatochnoznau

Image credits: Sagh12776222

Image credits: neverreadyforit

