“She Did It Again”: Fans Claim Reporter Repeatedly Outshines Celebs On Met Gala Red Carpet
Reporter on Met Gala red carpet in a striking black suit and top hat, holding a cane, outshining many celebrities.
Celebrities, News

“She Did It Again”: Fans Claim Reporter Repeatedly Outshines Celebs On Met Gala Red Carpet

Reporter Génesis Suero stole the show at this year’s Met Gala, with hundreds of netizens claiming she embraced the theme better than many singers, actors, and models.

The entertainment journalist took to Instagram to share her look: a black and gray suit with an open front—her interpretation of the evening’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Highlights
  • Génesis Suero, an entertainment reporter for Telemundo, wowed Met Gala fans with her look and interpretation of the theme.
  • The Dominican reporter wore a chic suit designed by Jose Martinez, accessorized with a cane and top hat.
  • This year’s Met Gala theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Génesis completed her formal, chic outfit with a black cane and a top hat.

    Génesis Suero received praise for her 2025 Met Gala look

    Reporter wearing a fur coat and hat, holding Telemundo mic, praised by fans for outshining celebs on Met Gala red carpet.

    Image credits: genesissuero

    “Through a three-piece suit designed by @josemartinezpz to provoke, stir emotions, and celebrate, Génesis embodies the figure of the new dandy: empowered, elegant, both feminine and masculine,” described her stylist, Reading Pantaleón.

    “With impeccable execution and a deeply conscious aesthetic direction, this look becomes a visual conversation between centuries, cultures, and genders.”

    The entertainment reporter first stunned the Internet with her interpretation of the Gilded Glamour theme in 2022

    Reporter outshines celebs on Met Gala red carpet, wearing an elegant gold and white embellished gown with puff sleeves.

    Image credits: genesissuero

    Reporter outshines celebs on Met Gala red carpet wearing elegant gold gown and striking black suit with top hat.

    Image credits: gotwildt

    The Dominican star’s Met Gala look made it to People‘s best-dressed list and caught the attention of several online fashionistas.

    “This might be one of my favorite women’s looks of the night. Very well done,” one fan wrote.

    “Remember when this reporter almost ate up everyone? She did it again, omg #MetGala,” another person said.

    A third shared: “You got the assignment. That is it.”

    “She’s spectacular year after year; she simply does not miss,” another viewer complimented.

    Last year, she turned heads in a silver gown for Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

    Reporter on Met Gala red carpet wearing sparkling silver dress, holding Telemundo microphone, smiling brightly during interview.

    Image credits: genesissuero

    A separate user suggested Génsis should be invited every year to the Met Gala “as an honorary special guest.”

    Last year, the beauty pageant queen, who works for the American Spanish-language network Telemundo, impressed the online fashion police with her interpretation of the Met themeSleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

    She did not miss for Superfine: Tailoring Black Style this year, with people describing her look as one of the best from the gala

    Reporter on Met Gala red carpet, wearing black pinstripe outfit and top hat, standing confidently beside floral decoration.

    Image credits: readingp/genesissuero

    Tweet praising Zendaya's Met Gala look, highlighting fans' excitement as reporter outshines celebs on the red carpet.

    Image credits: bubbleybebe

    Génesis donned a classy silver gown with floral decorations by Gabriela Álvarez Azar that incorporated the “Garden of Time” with a small pocket watch.

    Each flower was handcrafted and embroidered with crystals and silver threads. Álvarez Azar used over 15,000 crystals to create the gown.

    “Can you tell I’m happy? Covering the Met Gala for the second time from the Met Gala carpet for @Telemundo!!! #MetGala #MetGala2024 #TheGardenOfTime #Telemundo,” Génesis wrote in Spanish.

    Génesis’ stylist said the look embodied “the figure of the new dandy: empowered, elegant, both feminine and masculine”

    Reporter on Met Gala red carpet wearing pinstripe suit and tall hat, fans praising her for outshining celebrities.

    Image credits: readingp/genesissuero

    Tweet praising reporter for repeatedly outshining celebs on Met Gala red carpet with creative outfit freedom.

    Image credits: StephyBx_

    Social media users were thrilled to see the reporter on the Met carpet again. They commented: “I’m just taken aback by the fact that Génesis Suero, A REPORTER has outdone the celebrities for TWO years at the Met Gala. #MetGala #MetGala2024.” 

    “Génesis Suero’s look for the Met!! This is absolutely gorgeous!!” another fashionista said.

    Her designer was fellow Dominican Jose Martinez

    Reporter in striking pinstripe suit and top hat posing confidently with cane on Met Gala red carpet surrounded by floral decor.

    Image credits: readingp/genesissuero

    Génsis made her debut as a reporter on the prestigious Met Gala carpet in 2022. 

    That year, she wore a gold beaded gown by Lucia Rodríguez, matching the year’s theme of “Gilded Glamour.”

    On Instagram, the reporter said she was grateful for the opportunity to work at the gala, writing, “I am beyond blessed with all those who’ve made this magical moment a full reality.”

    Designer Gabriela Álvarez Azar used over 15,000 crystals to create her 2024 look

    Reporter on the Met Gala red carpet wearing an embellished gown, attracting fans claiming she outshines celebs again.

    Image credits: genesiscsuero

    Génesis made headlines after being crowned Miss New York USA in 2018, becoming the first Dominican-born immigrant to win the title.

    In her introduction video, she said she hoped to help immigrants from different parts of the world find shelter when they come to the US.

    She has also competed in the Miss Dominican Republic Universe 2019 and Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 pageants.

    When she’s not on Telemundo, the model works as a real estate agent and has starred on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan reality show.

    In 2023, Genésis competed in Telemundo’s cooking show Top Chef VIP.

    Génesis also works as a real estate agent and has starred on Netflix’s Owning Manhattan

    Reporter in gold embellished gown interviewed by cameraman on Met Gala red carpet with fans and celebs in background

    Image credits: genesissuero

    Held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala’s main aim is to raise funds for the Costume Institute, the museum’s collection of fashion items. 

    Furthermore, the gala marks the start of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition, which is based on the theme that celebrities have to follow that evening.

    The glitzy event was established in 1948 and has been hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour since 1995.

    Anna oversees both the benefit committee and the guest list.


    The event is “kept largely under wraps,” Vogue explains, and guests are not allowed to use their phones once they’ve entered the museum, so little is known about what unfolds during the actual ceremony.

    The cost of a seat per guest is reportedly $75,000. However, celebrities do not pay for their Met Gala tickets, as fashion companies pay for them to attend.

    The New York Times reports that stars are “invited by brands (or by brands on the instruction of Vogue), who buy their seats at the table, in addition to custom-making their looks, flying them in and putting them up.”

    People complimented Génesis’ Met Gala outfit and compared it to other looks from the evening
    Tweet from user Chika praising a reporter for repeatedly outshining celebs on the Met Gala red carpet each year.

    Image credits: crco

    Tweet from user Laiba expressing surprise about a reporter's appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, fans praise reporter repeatedly.

    Image credits: lx1ba

    Twitter user reacting to a reporter repeatedly outshining celebs on the Met Gala red carpet with surprise and humor.

    Image credits: KlRBYREED

    Twitter user praising reporter’s fashion sense, highlighting how she outshines celebs on Met Gala red carpet.

    Image credits: Guthearts

    User profile photo with sunglasses and tweet saying better than some of these guests, highlighting reporter repeatedly outshining celebs on Met Gala red carpet.

    Image credits: rusty619

    Fan tweet praising a reporter for repeatedly outshining celebrities on the Met Gala red carpet.

    Image credits: ButterFly135677

    Tweet praising reporter for outshining celebs on Met Gala red carpet, highlighting her standout style over attendees.

    Image credits: yunjzns

    User praising reporter for standing out and outshining celebs on Met Gala red carpet with prepared and themed looks.

    Image credits: 0margiela

    Social media user praising reporter who repeatedly outshines celebs on Met Gala red carpet, calling for her return.

    Image credits: stasreads333

    Tweet from user ash! stating Genesis Suero always serves at the Met Gala, highlighting reporter outshining celebs on red carpet.

    Image credits: loserbuckleyhan

    Fan tweet praising reporter for repeatedly outshining celebs on Met Gala red carpet with on-theme style.

    Image credits: yatochnoznau

    Tweet praising a reporter's look at the Met Gala red carpet, highlighting fans' claims of repeatedly outshining celebs.

    Image credits: Sagh12776222

    Twitter post from user tormentes versifier saying not enough people are talking about this outfit at the Met Gala red carpet.

    Image credits: neverreadyforit

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
