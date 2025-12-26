“This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kardashians are known for turning holidays into headline-making spectacles, and their Christmas traditions are no exception. This year, it was their massive gingerbread house that stole the spotlight.

Fans were quick to zoom in after spotting a surprising new name added to the edible mansion, alongside another familiar one that’s long been tied to family drama.

Highlights Timothée Chalamet’s name on the gingerbread house reignited buzz about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Fans speculated the actor’s inclusion could be a calculated PR move amid awards season hype.

Netizens questioned why some exes appeared on the house while others were mysteriously missing.

Compared to 2024’s version, where no exes appeared at all, the 2025 display has sparked wild theories, with netizens convinced the frosting tells a different tale.

Timothée Chalamet’s name on the Kardashians’ gingerbread house reignited relationship buzz

Image credits: atianadelahoya

Timothée Chalamet appeared to have officially joined the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas tradition.

In an Instagram Story shared by Atiana De La Hoya, Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, the actor’s name could be seen just above girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her kids on the massive house.

Image credits: atianadelahoya

The display also featured names of nearly every family member, including Kendall, Khloe, Kim and her children, Kourtney with Travis and their blended family, Rob and daughter Dream, and at the center, Kris Jenner alongside Corey Gamble and MJ.

However, what made the moment land harder for fans was the timing, as breakup rumors had swirled up weeks earlier. In early November, a Daily Mail source claimed there was “trouble in paradise,” alleging the Dune star had split with Kylie.

Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Speculation only grew when Timothée skipped Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday party on November 10.

Another source quoted by Head Magazine added more fuel, claiming Kylie struggled with the distance.

“She struggled with the time apart when he was filming in Budapest recently and he found her neediness hard to deal with. But she hung on in there.”

Image credits: atianadelahoya

Days later, multiple insiders told People that the two are “going strong” and the actor had been making plans to reunite with Kylie over the holidays.

That reassurance seemed to play out publicly when the two reunited at the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles on December 8, stepping out in matching tangerine Chrome Hearts outfits.

Still, not everyone was convinced the sweet display was purely romantic.

Fans think Timothée Chalamet’s name inclusion could be a strategic PR move by the Kardashians

Image credits: Axelle/Getty Images

Despite Chalamet’s unexpected inclusion in the Kardashian family tradition, many critics remain skeptical. According to some netizens, his gingerbread debut is less about love and more about PR.

With Marty Supreme’spremiere on Christmas Day out of the way and awards season heating up, online viewers suspect the timing is no coincidence.

“With Timothée, they have to keep up the PR,” one comment read, “Publicity stunt, Kris is brilliant,” another shared.

Image credits: atianadelahoya

“I can’t decide who’s trying harder. Timothee “convincing” us he and Kylie are going strong, despite what seems to be very little in common. Or the Kardashians trying to prove they’re still somehow relevant,” added one more.

“Timmy has another movie coming out so he is putting the Kardashians to work plugging it for him. Time to get to work, Kylie,” one more wrote.

Image credits: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Others pointed out that Kris Jenner had already been spotted rocking a blue Marty Supreme bomber jacket, while Kylie wore film merch at a Yankees game weeks earlier.

Tristan Thompson’s name on gingerbread reignited doubts whether Khloe and he are still together

Image credits: David Becker/Getty Images

It wasn’t only Timothée Chalamet’s name that had fans speculating how real the Kardashians’ relationships are. Tristan Thompson’s name also pushed viewers into full skepticism mode.

Khloé Kardashian’s ex and father of her two children was spotted right beside her name, prompting fans to question how “over” their relationship really is.

One echoed, “So why is Tristan there? Are they actually together like the rumors say? Girl, stand up.”

Image credits: atianadelahoya

“Hmmm why Tristan if they’re no longer together?” asked another.

The backlash quickly turned toward Khloé, who has repeatedly insisted she and Thompson are only co-parenting after his cheating scandals.

“Putting Tristan and Timothée on this is wild! Doesn’t Khloé always say they’re just co-parenting? This proves what a liar she is,” one user claimed.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Others questioned about the missing exes from the family house.

“Tristan is on the house, why not Travis Scott & Kanye?? Timothée ain’t even a baby daddy,” one fan wrote, while another added, “If they’re including the kids’ parents, then Blac Chyna, Travis, Scott, etc. should be on there too.”

Others summed it up more bluntly, “This family really worships men, huh…”

For now, the Kardashians haven’t addressed the gingerbread discourse, but fans aren’t done dissecting every detail.

“She will ruin him and his career,” said one netizen

