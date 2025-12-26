Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories
Kardashians gingerbread house decorated with names, sparking wild theories about men included by fans.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
1

14

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kardashians are known for turning holidays into headline-making spectacles, and their Christmas traditions are no exception. This year, it was their massive gingerbread house that stole the spotlight.

Fans were quick to zoom in after spotting a surprising new name added to the edible mansion, alongside another familiar one that’s long been tied to family drama.

Highlights
  • Timothée Chalamet’s name on the gingerbread house reignited buzz about his relationship with Kylie Jenner.
  • Fans speculated the actor’s inclusion could be a calculated PR move amid awards season hype.
  • Netizens questioned why some exes appeared on the house while others were mysteriously missing.

Compared to 2024’s version, where no exes appeared at all, the 2025 display has sparked wild theories, with netizens convinced the frosting tells a different tale.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

    Timothée Chalamet’s name on the Kardashians’ gingerbread house reignited relationship buzz

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: atianadelahoya

    Timothée Chalamet appeared to have officially joined the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas tradition.

    In an Instagram Story shared by Atiana De La Hoya, Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, the actor’s name could be seen just above girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her kids on the massive house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: atianadelahoya

    The display also featured names of nearly every family member, including Kendall, Khloe, Kim and her children, Kourtney with Travis and their blended family, Rob and daughter Dream, and at the center, Kris Jenner alongside Corey Gamble and MJ.

    However, what made the moment land harder for fans was the timing, as breakup rumors had swirled up weeks earlier. In early November, a Daily Mail source claimed there was “trouble in paradise,” alleging the Dune star had split with Kylie.

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    Speculation only grew when Timothée skipped Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday party on November 10.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another source quoted by Head Magazine added more fuel, claiming Kylie struggled with the distance.

    “She struggled with the time apart when he was filming in Budapest recently and he found her neediness hard to deal with. But she hung on in there.”

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: atianadelahoya

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Days later, multiple insiders told People that the two are “going strong” and the actor had been making plans to reunite with Kylie over the holidays.

    That reassurance seemed to play out publicly when the two reunited at the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles on December 8, stepping out in matching tangerine Chrome Hearts outfits.

    Still, not everyone was convinced the sweet display was purely romantic.

    Fans think Timothée Chalamet’s name inclusion could be a strategic PR move by the Kardashians

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: Axelle/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite Chalamet’s unexpected inclusion in the Kardashian family tradition, many critics remain skeptical. According to some netizens, his gingerbread debut is less about love and more about PR.

    With Marty Supreme’spremiere on Christmas Day out of the way and awards season heating up, online viewers suspect the timing is no coincidence.

    “With Timothée, they have to keep up the PR,” one comment read, “Publicity stunt, Kris is brilliant,” another shared.

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: atianadelahoya

    “I can’t decide who’s trying harder. Timothee “convincing” us he and Kylie are going strong, despite what seems to be very little in common. Or the Kardashians trying to prove they’re still somehow relevant,” added one more.

    “Timmy has another movie coming out so he is putting the Kardashians to work plugging it for him. Time to get to work, Kylie,” one more wrote.

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others pointed out that Kris Jenner had already been spotted rocking a blue Marty Supreme bomber jacket, while Kylie wore film merch at a Yankees game weeks earlier.

    Tristan Thompson’s name on gingerbread reignited doubts whether Khloe and he are still together

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: David Becker/Getty Images

    It wasn’t only Timothée Chalamet’s name that had fans speculating how real the Kardashians’ relationships are. Tristan Thompson’s name also pushed viewers into full skepticism mode.

    Khloé Kardashian’s ex and father of her two children was spotted right beside her name, prompting fans to question how “over” their relationship really is.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One echoed, “So why is Tristan there? Are they actually together like the rumors say? Girl, stand up.” 

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: atianadelahoya

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Hmmm why Tristan if they’re no longer together?” asked another.

    The backlash quickly turned toward Khloé, who has repeatedly insisted she and Thompson are only co-parenting after his cheating scandals.

    “Putting Tristan and Timothée on this is wild! Doesn’t Khloé always say they’re just co-parenting? This proves what a liar she is,” one user claimed.

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others questioned about the missing exes from the family house.

    “Tristan is on the house, why not Travis Scott & Kanye?? Timothée ain’t even a baby daddy,” one fan wrote, while another added, “If they’re including the kids’ parents, then Blac Chyna, Travis, Scott, etc. should be on there too.” 

    Others summed it up more bluntly, “This family really worships men, huh…”

    For now, the Kardashians haven’t addressed the gingerbread discourse, but fans aren’t done dissecting every detail.

    “She will ruin him and his career,” said one netizen

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This Family Really Worships Men”: Kardashians’ Gingerbread House Sparks Wild Fan Theories

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    14

    1

    14

    1

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should've included all the babies' mommas and papas. But maybe they're only including people who are still together? I which case this makes total sense. Bc Khloe and Tristan have been together for awhile now.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should've included all the babies' mommas and papas. But maybe they're only including people who are still together? I which case this makes total sense. Bc Khloe and Tristan have been together for awhile now.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT