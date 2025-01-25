Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Pauline Blasts Kylie Jenner In Bold Online Post

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a chance Timothée Chalamet’s sister isn’t the biggest fan of her brother’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner — specifically in regards to her wealth.

It’s no surprise the 27-year-old has quite a lot of money at her disposal, and Pauline Chalamet appeared to make a subtle dig after she endorsed Bernie Sanders’ bold tweet on billionaires following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Highlights Pauline Chalamet questioned the wealth system, which led fans to believe she was making a jab at Kylie Jenner.

Kylie is a billionaire and has her own private jet.

Despite the media buzz, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet remain happily together.

Did Timothée Chalamet’s sister make a jab at Kylie Jenner?

Image credits: Christopher Polk/GG2025/Getty

She was quick to reshare the politician’s thoughts, claiming that America’s system was “so flawed,” since it allowed billionaires to “barely pay (and sometimes not pay)” any taxes.

“This should not be possible,” she added in the now-deleted post. “Billionaires do not need to exist.”

Now enter her sibling’s beau — a billionaire herself. Not only that, but she was considered one of the most famous, according to Forbes in 2019.

Image credits: Variety / Getty

This caused a few people to raise some eyebrows, especially as they pulled up a message she reposted just last year from nonprofit organization Move On.

The tweet read, “If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither.”

A tweet Pauline reposted last year has resurfaced

Image credits: tchalamet

It eerily mirrors exactly what the Kylie Cosmetics founder owns: a private jet called Kylie Air, as reported by Daily Mail. And while it is still unclear whether she “writes off” her private jet as a business expense, many on social media have slammed her for her carbon dioxide emissions.

It’s not yet known whether Pauline meant those messages as a jab to the Keeping With The Kardashians star, but fans have already come to their own conclusions.

Image credits: pauline.chalamet

“Pauline has every right to express her beliefs and I agree with them,” wrote one user. “Also as a sister, I’d be horrified if my extremely talented A list younger brother was dating a Kardashian/Jenner. He doesn’t need her money and she didn’t earn it more than attaching her name to a corporation.”

“Could you imagine your son or brother coming home with Kardashian?” another asked. “His family needs to be concerned.”

Kylie is a billionaire and owns a private jet

Image credits: kyliejenner

Despite the noise online, both Kylie and Timothée seem to be in a happy, healthy place in their relationship.

As per the abovementioned outlet, the two were last seen in Paris on January 16 when the Dune actor was promoting his new film A Complete Unknown, a musical/drama movie that was released on Christmas Day. The 29-year-old took on the titular role of Bob Dylan.

Image credits: pauline.chalamet

Two weeks ahead of that, they attended the 2025 Golden Globes together in Los Angeles, this being the second year in a row that Timothée invited the beauty mogul as a plus one.

Now, they’re looking forward to the French actor’s second Best Actor Oscar nomination, announced on the morning of January 23.

Image credits: Sarah Stier / Getty

“[She] had a feeling Timothée was going to be nominated but actually seeing his name pop up on the TV screen was incredible,” a source shared to Elle, adding that Kylie was practically “screaming with excitement” at the news.

“[She] is ecstatic, and she’s so proud of him. Kylie is absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to see Timothée in person so they can celebrate this special moment in his life.”