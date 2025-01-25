Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Pauline Blasts Kylie Jenner In Bold Online Post
Celebrities, News

Timothée Chalamet’s Sister Pauline Blasts Kylie Jenner In Bold Online Post

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a chance Timothée Chalamet’s sister isn’t the biggest fan of her brother’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner — specifically in regards to her wealth.

It’s no surprise the 27-year-old has quite a lot of money at her disposal, and Pauline Chalamet appeared to make a subtle dig after she endorsed Bernie Sanders’ bold tweet on billionaires following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Highlights
  • Pauline Chalamet questioned the wealth system, which led fans to believe she was making a jab at Kylie Jenner.
  • Kylie is a billionaire and has her own private jet.
  • Despite the media buzz, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet remain happily together.
RELATED:

    Did Timothée Chalamet’s sister make a jab at Kylie Jenner?

    Two people posing closely at an elegant event with warm lighting.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/GG2025/Getty

    She was quick to reshare the politician’s thoughts, claiming that America’s system was “so flawed,” since it allowed billionaires to “barely pay (and sometimes not pay)” any taxes. 

    “This should not be possible,” she added in the now-deleted post. “Billionaires do not need to exist.”

    Now enter her sibling’s beau — a billionaire herself. Not only that, but she was considered one of the most famous, according to Forbes in 2019.

    Brother and sister in formal attire at an event, both smiling, with the sister looking confidently at the camera.

    Image credits: Variety / Getty

    This caused a few people to raise some eyebrows, especially as they pulled up a message she reposted just last year from nonprofit organization Move On.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The tweet read, “If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither.”

    A tweet Pauline reposted last year has resurfaced

    Image credits: tchalamet

    It eerily mirrors exactly what the Kylie Cosmetics founder owns: a private jet called Kylie Air, as reported by Daily Mail. And while it is still unclear whether she “writes off” her private jet as a business expense, many on social media have slammed her for her carbon dioxide emissions.

    It’s not yet known whether Pauline meant those messages as a jab to the Keeping With The Kardashians star, but fans have already come to their own conclusions. 

    Person in a black dress stands on a balcony with city lights in the background, related to Timothée Chalamet's sister.

    Image credits: pauline.chalamet

    “Pauline has every right to express her beliefs and I agree with them,” wrote one user. “Also as a sister, I’d be horrified if my extremely talented A list younger brother was dating a Kardashian/Jenner. He doesn’t need her money and she didn’t earn it more than attaching her name to a corporation.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Could you imagine your son or brother coming home with Kardashian?” another asked. “His family needs to be concerned.”

    Kylie is a billionaire and owns a private jet

    Woman taking a mirror selfie in a sparkly dress, linked to Timothée Chalamet and Pauline's online post discussion.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Despite the noise online, both Kylie and Timothée seem to be in a happy, healthy place in their relationship.

    As per the abovementioned outlet, the two were last seen in Paris on January 16 when the Dune actor was promoting his new film A Complete Unknown, a musical/drama movie that was released on Christmas Day. The 29-year-old took on the titular role of Bob Dylan.

    Pauline Chalamet poses with an "I Voted" sign outdoors, smiling and wearing a blue jacket.

    Image credits: pauline.chalamet

    Two weeks ahead of that, they attended the 2025 Golden Globes together in Los Angeles, this being the second year in a row that Timothée invited the beauty mogul as a plus one.

    Now, they’re looking forward to the French actor’s second Best Actor Oscar nomination, announced on the morning of January 23.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I'm sorry, but I can't provide a description for this image.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Sarah Stier / Getty

    “[She] had a feeling Timothée was going to be nominated but actually seeing his name pop up on the TV screen was incredible,” a source shared to Elle, adding that Kylie was practically “screaming with excitement” at the news.

    “[She] is ecstatic, and she’s so proud of him. Kylie is absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to see Timothée in person so they can celebrate this special moment in his life.”

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda