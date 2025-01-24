ADVERTISEMENT

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson took father-son bonding to a whole new and “gross” level by sharing details about his sensual night time action.

The eccentric billionaire, known for bizarre acts like taking 111 pills a day and injecting fat into his face, recently shared a post comparing his own intimate bedroom details to that of his 19-year-old son, Talmage.

Without an ounce of hesitation, Johnson shared data about the number of times he and his teenage son were turned on.

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson shared details about his son’s intimate nighttime pleasures on social media

In the name of science, the 47-year-old biohacker also shared information about the number of episodes, the total duration of the episodes, the average quality, and the subsequent sleep efficiency.

“Data from my 19-year-old son, @talmagejohnson_, and me,” the father wrote in his Facebook post.

He also noted how his son’s average duration lasted two minutes longer than his.

“His duration is two minutes longer than mine,” he said.

With a chest-beating tone, he added: “Raise children to stand tall, be firm, and be upright.”

Son Talmage did not seem to mind having his intimate details displayed on a public platform.

“His duration is two minutes longer than mine,” the tech entrepreneur said while comparing his data to his son’s

“I’m grateful for the way my dad has raised me,” the teenager said after resharing the tweet on his X page.

Meanwhile, the internet could not believe the father was keeping a “record” of his son’s nighttime intimate actions and found it “weird” and “gross.”

“I guarantee you this sentence has never before been uttered in the english language,” one said about his caption while another said, “I don’t even want to know how you measure this.”

“I’m grateful for the way my dad has raised me,” the teenager said after resharing the data on his own X page

“Legitimately the most insane thing I’ve ever read and I read a black groyper manifesto like 10 minutes ago,” read a third comment.

A fourth said, “You didn’t need to share this with everyone.”

“Stiff competition,” one joked. Another also humorously said, “I was thinking of asking you on a date but uhh those 2 mins.”

Other comments took a more serious tone, with one saying, “This is absolutely sickening. Your child is being abused.”

Netizens found it “gross” and “weird” that the father was sharing the “stiff competition” he was having with his son

“For the love of God, why would you post this on the internet publicly? I feel bad for your son,” said another.

“Did your son give you permission to share these?” one asked. “This is very sensitive and private information.”

Johnson has become popular online for his obsession and intensive efforts in preventing aging and maintaining his youthfulness. He has previously infused himself with his son’s plasma and injected fat into his face in an effort to stretch out his lifespan.

The eccentric billionaire, 47, is on a crusade to reverse his biological aging process

He recently wrote about how he is in the process of “de-aging” his penis.

“Men – if you’re not having robust b*ners at night, you’re 70% more likely to die prematurely,” he wrote in a December blog post. “If you’re grinding at the expense of your health, you’re flaccid.”

“Women – the same is true for you too. You have similar arousal cycles as men each night (your clitoris engorges). It’s how our sex organs remain in good health,” he continued.”

The entrepreneur acknowledged how women don’t have as much data to fall back on, saying: “Sadly there isn’t as much data on female nocturnal arousal cycles.”

He engages in what he described as “low cost brain/mind measurement” and “intense pulsed light therapy” for his anti-aging regimen



Taking his commitment one step further, he urged his male readers to track their nighttime performance and claimed his privates have a run time that is “the length of Titanic, 3 hours and 14 minutes.”

The rich tech mogul also shells out a whopping $2 million every year on his campaign of wanting to live forever. This money is spent on a variety of things such as his personal health team of 30 doctors and experts, monitoring his organs and bodily functions, weekly skin care treatments to repair sun damage, and other bizarre experiments to reverse his biological aging process.

“Even my Face ID is confused. I’m transitioning…” Johnson joked while sharing his facial transformation over the years



His crusade was also documented in the Netflix documentary Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

Johnson reportedly has a strict daily regimen he sticks to in order to keep his health in check. He wakes up at 5 a.m. and exercises for an hour before engaging in “concentrated thought” for four to five hours, according to the New York Post.

He also sticks to a vegan diet, has blood transfusions and conducts health tests on a daily basis. After nightfall, he wears a small device on his privates to measure performance.

“Most people assume death is inevitable. We’re just basically trying to prolong the time we have before we die,” he told TIME in 2023.

Until now, “I don’t think there’s been any time in history where Homo sapiens could say with a straight face that death may not be inevitable,” he added.

“I don’t even want to know how you measure this,” read one social media comment

