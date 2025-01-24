ADVERTISEMENT

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson took father-son bonding to a whole new and “gross” level by sharing details about his sensual night time action.

The eccentric billionaire, known for bizarre acts like taking 111 pills a day and injecting fat into his face, recently shared a post comparing his own intimate bedroom details to that of his 19-year-old son, Talmage.

Without an ounce of hesitation, Johnson shared data about the number of times he and his teenage son were turned on.

    In the name of science, the 47-year-old biohacker also shared information about the number of episodes, the total duration of the episodes, the average quality, and the subsequent sleep efficiency.

    “Data from my 19-year-old son, @talmagejohnson_, and me,” the father wrote in his Facebook post.

    He also noted how his son’s average duration lasted two minutes longer than his.

    “His duration is two minutes longer than mine,” he said.

    With a chest-beating tone, he added: “Raise children to stand tall, be firm, and be upright.”

    Son Talmage did not seem to mind having his intimate details displayed on a public platform.

    Tweet by a billionaire tracking personal details on son's performance data, causing backlash.

    “I’m grateful for the way my dad has raised me,” the teenager said after resharing the tweet on his X page.

    Meanwhile, the internet could not believe the father was keeping a “record” of his son’s nighttime intimate actions and found it “weird” and “gross.”

    “I guarantee you this sentence has never before been uttered in the english language,” one said about his caption while another said, “I don’t even want to know how you measure this.”

    “Legitimately the most insane thing I’ve ever read and I read a black groyper manifesto like 10 minutes ago,” read a third comment.

    A fourth said, “You didn’t need to share this with everyone.”

    “Stiff competition,” one joked. Another also humorously said, “I was thinking of asking you on a date but uhh those 2 mins.”

    Other comments took a more serious tone, with one saying, “This is absolutely sickening. Your child is being abused.”

    “For the love of God, why would you post this on the internet publicly? I feel bad for your son,” said another.

    “Did your son give you permission to share these?” one asked. “This is very sensitive and private information.”

    Johnson has become popular online for his obsession and intensive efforts in preventing aging and maintaining his youthfulness. He has previously infused himself with his son’s plasma and injected fat into his face in an effort to stretch out his lifespan.

    He recently wrote about how he is in the process of “de-aging” his penis.

    “Men – if you’re not having robust b*ners at night, you’re 70% more likely to die prematurely,” he wrote in a December blog post. “If you’re grinding at the expense of your health, you’re flaccid.”

    “Women – the same is true for you too. You have similar arousal cycles as men each night (your clitoris engorges). It’s how our sex organs remain in good health,” he continued.”

    The entrepreneur acknowledged how women don’t have as much data to fall back on, saying: “Sadly there isn’t as much data on female nocturnal arousal cycles.”

    Taking his commitment one step further, he urged his male readers to track their nighttime performance and claimed his privates have a run time that is “the length of Titanic, 3 hours and 14 minutes.”

    The rich tech mogul also shells out a whopping $2 million every year on his campaign of wanting to live forever. This money is spent on a variety of things such as his personal health team of 30 doctors and experts, monitoring his organs and bodily functions, weekly skin care treatments to repair sun damage, and other bizarre experiments to reverse his biological aging process.

    His crusade was also documented in the Netflix documentary Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

    Johnson reportedly has a strict daily regimen he sticks to in order to keep his health in check. He wakes up at 5 a.m. and exercises for an hour before engaging in “concentrated thought” for four to five hours, according to the New York Post.

    He also sticks to a vegan diet, has blood transfusions and conducts health tests on a daily basis. After nightfall, he wears a small device on his privates to measure performance.

    “Most people assume death is inevitable. We’re just basically trying to prolong the time we have before we die,” he told TIME in 2023.

    Until now, “I don’t think there’s been any time in history where Homo sapiens could say with a straight face that death may not be inevitable,” he added.

    Tweet criticizing billionaire's post on tracking son's details, labeled "gross and wrong," dated January 23, 2025.

    Tweet reaction to billionaire's aging reversal post, describing it as "insane.

    Tweet criticizing billionaire's controversial post on son's details with text, "Lets bring back secrets actually.

    Tweet response about billionaire criticized for tracking son's intimate details.

    Social media post criticizing billionaire's parenting.

    Tweet criticizing billionaire's post about reversing aging and tracking son's details, captioned "going meat for meat.

    “Tweet criticizing billionaire's post on reversing aging, urging deletion.”

    Tweet mocking billionaire's parenting style in response to aging post.

    Tweet reacts to billionaire's controversial post about tracking son's details.

    Tweet criticizing billionaire for sharing intimate details about son, questioning consent and privacy issues.

    Tweet criticizing billionaire's data collection on aging reversal efforts.

    Tweet criticizing billionaire tracking son's intimate details, discussing autobiography.

    Tweet discussing optimal time for an activity, linked to billionaire's aging reversal topic.

    Tweet commenting on writing about human health, applauding disregard for social conventions.

    Tweet about reversing aging sparks controversy over sharing intimate family details.

    Tweet supporting billionaire's efforts to reverse aging, highlighting sacrifice and appreciation for his work.

