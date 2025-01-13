15 Stunning Celebrity Necklaces At The 2025 Golden Globe Awards
Celebrities put on a dazzling show, wearing luxurious jewelry on the red carpet of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held on January 5, 2025.
Below is a list of 15 necklaces that fascinated me.
Anya Taylor-Joy In Tiffany & Co
Anya Taylor-Joy went for an unique Tiffany Céleste opal and natural diamond necklace with 6 oval crystal opals and over 69 Carats of diamonds.
Zoe Saldana In Cartier
Zoe Saldana wore an elegant necklace from Cartier's High Jewellery Nature Sauvage collection.
Selena Gomez In Tiffany & Co
Selena Gomez wowed in Tiffany & Co.'s 2024 Blue Book collection necklace, featuring 18 carats of diamonds with an emerald-cut diamond pendant.
Salma Hayek In Lorraine Schwartz
Salma Hayek rocked a Lorraine Schwartz necklace with 300 carats of sublime Colombian emeralds.
Zendaya In Bulgari
Zendaya gave a royal look in a Bulgari High Jewelry necklace with a 31 Paraiba tourmaline and more than 48 carats of diamonds.
Monica Barbaro In Bulgari
Monica Barbaro was so pretty in a Bulgari necklace with a yellow carré diamond as a center piece.
Sofia Vergara In Lorraine Schwartz
Sofia Vergara went for a glorious 140 carat diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz.
Amy Adams In David Yurman
Amy Adams looked super divine in a baguette-cut diamond necklace from David Yurman's 'Liberty' collection.
Elle Fanning In Cartier
Elle Fanning elevated her look with an iconic Panthère de Cartier necklace in 18k yellow gold featuring tsavorite garnets, onyx and black lacquer.
Kate Hudson In Bulgari
Kate Hudson was a beauty in a 44-carat Bvlgari High platinum necklace with one big pear-shaped sapphire.
Maren Morris In Jared
Maren Morris was a glittery girl in a neat diamond choker from Jared jewelry.
Heidi Klum In Lorraine Schwartz
Heidi Klum went glamorous in an enchanting Lorraine Schwartz necklace.
Pamela Anderson In Pandora
Pandora's Brand Ambassador, Pamela Anderson was wearing a 66-carat necklace, which has 225 lab-grown diamond stones.
Allison Janney In Yeprem
Allison Janney was styled with a Yeprem Golden Strada 17-carat brilliant-cut diamond necklace in 18k yellow gold.
Anna Sawai In Cartier
Anna Sawai opted for a 'vintage' 1996 Cartier Honeymoon' four-stranded chocker necklace, which has two two-sides, one in 18k white gold and diamonds and the other one in 18k yellow gold.