Celebrities put on a dazzling show, wearing luxurious jewelry on the red carpet of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held on January 5, 2025.

Below is a list of 15 necklaces that fascinated me.

#1

Anya Taylor-Joy In Tiffany & Co

Anya Taylor-Joy went for an unique Tiffany Céleste opal and natural diamond necklace with 6 oval crystal opals and over 69 Carats of diamonds.

    #2

    Zoe Saldana In Cartier

    Zoe Saldana wore an elegant necklace from Cartier's High Jewellery Nature Sauvage collection.

    #3

    Selena Gomez In Tiffany & Co

    Selena Gomez wowed in Tiffany & Co.'s 2024 Blue Book collection necklace, featuring 18 carats of diamonds with an emerald-cut diamond pendant.

    #4

    Salma Hayek In Lorraine Schwartz

    Salma Hayek rocked a Lorraine Schwartz necklace with 300 carats of sublime Colombian emeralds.

    #5

    Zendaya In Bulgari

    Zendaya gave a royal look in a Bulgari High Jewelry necklace with a 31 Paraiba tourmaline and more than 48 carats of diamonds.

    #6

    Monica Barbaro In Bulgari

    Monica Barbaro was so pretty in a Bulgari necklace with a yellow carré diamond as a center piece.

    #7

    Sofia Vergara In Lorraine Schwartz

    Sofia Vergara went for a glorious 140 carat diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz.

    #8

    Amy Adams In David Yurman

    Amy Adams looked super divine in a baguette-cut diamond necklace from David Yurman's 'Liberty' collection.

    #9

    Elle Fanning In Cartier

    Elle Fanning elevated her look with an iconic Panthère de Cartier necklace in 18k yellow gold featuring tsavorite garnets, onyx and black lacquer.

    #10

    Kate Hudson In Bulgari

    Kate Hudson was a beauty in a 44-carat Bvlgari High platinum necklace with one big pear-shaped sapphire.

    #11

    Maren Morris In Jared

    Maren Morris was a glittery girl in a neat diamond choker from Jared jewelry.

    #12

    Heidi Klum In Lorraine Schwartz

    Heidi Klum went glamorous in an enchanting Lorraine Schwartz necklace.

    #13

    Pamela Anderson In Pandora

    Pandora's Brand Ambassador, Pamela Anderson was wearing a 66-carat necklace, which has 225 lab-grown diamond stones.

    #14

    Allison Janney In Yeprem

    Allison Janney was styled with a Yeprem Golden Strada 17-carat brilliant-cut diamond necklace in 18k yellow gold.

    #15

    Anna Sawai In Cartier

    Anna Sawai opted for a 'vintage' 1996 Cartier Honeymoon' four-stranded chocker necklace, which has two two-sides, one in 18k white gold and diamonds and the other one in 18k yellow gold.

