Robert Aramayo’s win for Best Leading Actor in I Swear was widely considered the defining viral moment of the 2026 BAFTAs.



Aramayo became the first actor in BAFTA history to win both the EE Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, and Best Leading Actor in the same night.



His victory was especially significant as he defeated high-profile A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, while also bringing renewed attention to Tourette syndrome.



Aramayo portrayed real-life advocate John Davidson MBE in the film, and his father was seen jumping to his feet and embracing him in the audience after the win was announced.



Reportedly, Robert had not prepared a speech beforehand, yet he delivered an emotional tribute to fellow nominee Ethan Hawke.



He recalled a talk Hawke gave at Juilliard during his student days in New York, saying, “When I was in school, Ethan Hawke came to speak to us at Juilliard and gave an amazing talk on longevity as an actor, about protecting your instrument, and avoiding self-destructive behaviors.”



“It had a great impact on everyone in that room, so to be in this category with you tonight is incredible. Thank you, Ethan!”



Cameras showed Hawke fighting back tears and briefly covering his face before giving Aramayo an encouraging nod.



One viewer reacted to the moment, writing, “That's a real legacy. Ethan Hawke must feel incredible knowing he inspired Robert Aramayo like that. True impact beats a trophy any day.”



A second chimed in, “Ethan Hawke realizing that something he said years ago actually shaped Robert Aramayo’s path… that is better than winning. Awards fade. Box office numbers fade. But knowing you changed someone’s life? That’s legacy.”



A third user said, “The real standing ovation happens when your mentor realizes you actually heard them.”



“Well deserved BAFTA for Robert Aramayo - a magnificent performance in ‘I Swear.’”





ethan hawke saying ‘that’s better than winning’ hearing robert aramayo share that ethan once gave a speech at his school that deeply impacted him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/jEtu402Wu2

— ana (@shivlestat) February 23, 2026