The Wildest, Most Awkward And Viral Celebrity Moments At The 2026 BAFTAs
The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) lit up London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22, 2026, celebrating the very best in British and international cinema.
But while the night delivered dazzling fashion, A-list glamour, and emotional tributes, it also served up a surprising dose of viral, awkward, and at times downright uncomfortable moments.
From Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s "tense" red carpet appearance following their uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent arrest, to an offensive on-air racial slur hurled at Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, here are the wildest and most awkward celebrity moments from the 2026 BAFTAs that have the internet buzzing.
Michael B. Jordan And Delroy Lindo Targeted By Offensive Racial Slurs
As actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took the stage at the 2026 BAFTAs to present the award for Best Visual Effects, a man in the audience loudly shouted the N-word at the duo.
The outburst, which occurred during Black History Month in February, caused both presenters to visibly pause.
They briefly went expressionless before quickly regaining composure and continuing with the ceremony.
Actor Jamie Foxx later reacted strongly in the comments section of an Instagram post discussing the incident, writing, “Out of all the words you could’ve said, Tourette’s make you say that? Nah, he meant that sh*t. Unacceptable.”
Multiple reports later identified the man as John Davidson MBE, a Tourette syndrome campaigner.
Some outlets claimed the outburst may have been linked to an involuntary vocal tic associated with the neurological condition, which can involve the uncontrollable use of inappropriate language.
The moment sparked intense debate online. One user wrote on X, “Tourette’s doesn’t make you racist. There are lots of people with Tourette’s who have never said slurs.”
“That vocabulary is probably normal for him and the people in his life.”
Others questioned the timing, with one writing, “Why did it happen the moment two Black actors took the stage? Why didn't he attack the rest of the presenters with other slurs? If it was Tourette’s?”
“So all of sudden soon as they hit the stage his Tourette’s start asking up with THAT CERTAIN WORD??? yeah okay.”
It was awful that they had to face this a***e. Understanding why the man shouted that - that he has Tourette’s and can’t control it - doesn’t negate how it must have felt for them to stand there and hear that.
Kylie Jenner Visibly Confused As Alan Cumming Handed Out British Snacks
As host Alan Cumming wandered into the audience with a basket of British snacks, offering them to Hollywood A-listers, Kylie Jenner, who attended the ceremony to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, unexpectedly became one of the night’s viral highlights.
Cumming approached the couple and handed out treats, first to the Dune alum, before turning to Jenner, seated beside him, and asking, “Kylie, have you ever had your gums around a giant Jammie Dodger?”
The reality star appeared visibly confused, both by the unfamiliar British biscuit, a shortcake sandwich with a jam-filled center, and by what many perceived as a “suggestive” remark from the host.
Though she politely accepted the snack and softly said, “Thank you,” social media users quickly criticized her reaction, accusing her of having a “lack of humor.”
One netizen commented, “This poor woman has no thought processes outside her small world…..and absolutely no sense of humour!! I hope she eats it and tells the world just how marvellous Jammie Dodgers are.”
“She is Sooo SMUG! Forever a [frozen] face,” another critic added.
Paddington Bear’s Cameo Falls Flat As Audience Barely Reacts
Paddington Bear made a historic cameo at the 2026 BAFTAs, becoming the first-ever bear to present an award at the ceremony.
The beloved character appeared in his signature blue duffel coat and red hat to present the award for Best Children’s & Family Film.
His appearance also served as cross-promotion for Paddington: The Musical, currently running in London’s West End.
However, during his monologue, which lasted over a minute, viewers quickly pointed out the noticeable lack of audience reaction to the iconic character’s appearance.
One person said, “The lack of reactions… get these people out of there, they don’t deserve my baby.”
“These people s*ck. That’s my BROTHER BY BLOOD Paddington. They should be crying about him even GRACING their presence,” another added.
“It probably has something to do with them being adults and not 3 year olds,” a third user commented.
“Paddington has more stage presence than half the nominees… He deserves a standing ovation minimum.”
While the general audience reaction fell flat, cameras captured Prince William and Kate Middleton grinning in the audience during the bear’s segment.
Paddington presenting at the BAFTAs.
Prince William And Princess Kate’s “Trying Too Hard To Look Unbothered” Appearance
As the royal family was navigating one of its most serious scandals in recent history following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest just three days before the glamorous event, Prince William and Princess Kate appeared “on edge” and “tense” to many viewers.
The royal couple attended the annual awards show together for the first time since 2023, arriving on the carpet with their “impeccable red carpet A-list glamour,” according to body language expert Judi James.
However, Judi told HELLO! that Princess Kate displayed a “very slightly edge-to-edge placing of the teeth, which again could signal inner tension,” while Prince William’s lips were “pulled inward” and his brows “pulled into a small frown,” suggesting anxiety.
Moreover, in a backstage interview, Prince William admitted he had not yet watched the BAFTA-winning film Hamnet because he was not in the “right headspace.”
He told executives, "I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment.”
Fans who agreed with James’ interpretation of the couple wrote, “Kate is trying too hard to look unbothered.”
“Maybe you should read the room and stay out of the spotlight and glamorous award shows until your family has sorted out their nonce problem,” wrote another user.
A third added, “I guess he feels his turn of being king is in jeopardy.”
“They should all be hiding in shame!” fumed another netizen.
Inner dialogue: "Don't ask, don't ask, don't ask, don't ask..." 🤞
Paul Mescal Gets Called Out By Host Alan Cumming, Left Visibly Embarrassed
As Alan Cumming was introducing the award for Outstanding British Film, he humorously called out Paul Mescal after the star was caught using his phone during the ceremony.
Alan said, “The next award is for Outstanding British Film in honor of Alexander Korda.”
He then added, “Paul, Paul... oh, he’s on his phone.”
This awkward moment left the Normal People star visibly surprised after being publicly called out. He briefly covered his face as he turned red.
He then laughed along as the audience erupted in laughter at the interaction, and Cumming quipped, “You were supposed to do the gag, don’t you worry.”
The moment also sparked hilarious responses online, with one amused viewer joking, “Paul’s just like all of us.”
A second commented, “Even the BAFTAs aren't safe from screen time, legendary timing.”
“The fact he doesn’t even use social media makes this even funnier,” quipped a third.
“What??? Was he actually on his phone when his up for an award?? I think he’s great but that’s not a great moment….”
Paul Mescal And Gracie Abrams’ “Lack Of Chemistry” Baftas Red Carpet Debut
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams made their red carpet debut as a couple after almost two years of dating privately, officially hard-launching their romance.
Mescal attended as a nominee for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of William Shakespeare in Hamnet, and the pop star turned up at the event to support her boyfriend.
The pair walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, with Gracie in a sheer black Chanel gown, while Paul opted for a classic black Prada tuxedo paired with a white collarless shirt.
The duo shared a brief, affectionate kiss for the photographers and posed for several PDA-filled pictures together.
However, their loved-up red carpet display failed to impress fans, as many claimed there was a “lack of chemistry” between the two.
One user on X said, “They look so good, but I’m trying so hard to find the chemistry yall are talking about, cause I can’t see nothing. Perhaps I need glasses.”
“Would he look at her lovingly for two seconds please omg,” wrote another disappointed user.
“He doesn’t deserve her… ya no this ain't lasting long..” added a third.
“Fake a** relationship. Please delete. this is ai.”
Leonardo DiCaprio And Timothée Chalamet Lose To Non-Oscar Nominee Robert Aramayo
In one of the night’s most unexpected twists, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet both lost the Leading Actor category, with British actor Robert Aramayo taking home the award for his performance in the indie drama I Swear.
The outcome surprised many, especially since Chalamet entered the night as the season’s frontrunner, having already secured Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe wins for Marty Supreme.
Despite earning 11 nominations at the ceremony, the film failed to win a single category.
Aramayo became the first actor in 25 years to win the BAFTA for Best Actor without receiving an Oscar nomination for the same role. The last to do so was Jamie Bell for Billy Elliot in 2000.
Although DiCaprio missed out on the acting prize, his film One Battle After Another dominated the night with six wins, making it the ceremony’s biggest winner.
Chalamet’s loss has since sparked speculation about whether his Oscar prospects are as secure as previously believed.
“When you get nominated 11 times and win nothing, maybe the campaign was louder than the movie,” read one comment.
Another wrote, “Wow, that's a tough night for MartySupreme! It’s wild how a film can be so well-received yet still walk away empty-handed. Curious to see how this plays out for Timothée moving forward!”
“Marty supreme collecting nominations like infinity stones but no snap.”
Robert Aramayo’s Surprise Leading Actor Victory And Viral Ethan Hawke Speech
Robert Aramayo’s win for Best Leading Actor in I Swear was widely considered the defining viral moment of the 2026 BAFTAs.
Aramayo became the first actor in BAFTA history to win both the EE Rising Star Award, voted for by the public, and Best Leading Actor in the same night.
His victory was especially significant as he defeated high-profile A-listers Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, while also bringing renewed attention to Tourette syndrome.
Aramayo portrayed real-life advocate John Davidson MBE in the film, and his father was seen jumping to his feet and embracing him in the audience after the win was announced.
Reportedly, Robert had not prepared a speech beforehand, yet he delivered an emotional tribute to fellow nominee Ethan Hawke.
He recalled a talk Hawke gave at Juilliard during his student days in New York, saying, “When I was in school, Ethan Hawke came to speak to us at Juilliard and gave an amazing talk on longevity as an actor, about protecting your instrument, and avoiding self-destructive behaviors.”
“It had a great impact on everyone in that room, so to be in this category with you tonight is incredible. Thank you, Ethan!”
Cameras showed Hawke fighting back tears and briefly covering his face before giving Aramayo an encouraging nod.
One viewer reacted to the moment, writing, “That's a real legacy. Ethan Hawke must feel incredible knowing he inspired Robert Aramayo like that. True impact beats a trophy any day.”
A second chimed in, “Ethan Hawke realizing that something he said years ago actually shaped Robert Aramayo’s path… that is better than winning. Awards fade. Box office numbers fade. But knowing you changed someone’s life? That’s legacy.”
A third user said, “The real standing ovation happens when your mentor realizes you actually heard them.”
“Well deserved BAFTA for Robert Aramayo - a magnificent performance in ‘I Swear.’”
In Memoriam Segment Draws Criticism Over Omission Of James Van Der Beek And Eric Dane
The ‘In Memoriam’ segment is a dedicated portion of the ceremony designed to honor members of the film community who passed away in the preceding year.
It serves as a visual and musical tribute to their legacy, allowing the global film community to pause and reflect on their impact.
The 2026 tribute was set to a moving rendition of The Way We Were, performed by British singer Jessie Ware.
During the segment, she paid tribute to international stars including Diane Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, Terence Stamp, Rob Reiner, and Indian cinema legend Dharmendra.
However, the tribute sparked widespread backlash online, as two notable actors, James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane, who passed away earlier this year, were not included in the segment.
One fan questioned, “Hold on just a minute, why was Eric Dane not in that tribute video then??????”
Another wrote, “Yet again, BAFTA messed up the tribute section. There was more focus/footage of Jessie Ware than anyone else…”
“Poor oversight by BAFTA. James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane should have been included in the memorial section: Where was James Van Der Beek in that tribute to all the actors???"
In response to the criticism, a BAFTA spokesperson told the Daily Mail, “We honour those within the sector in which their work was most closely associated. Our TV Awards take place later this spring. James and Eric are remembered on our website.”
Since both actors were more widely known for their television work than their film careers, they are expected to be honored at the BAFTA TV Awards later this year.
K-Pop Demon Hunters’ ‘Golden’ Performance Sparks Backlash As Fans Demand It Be “Retired”
Despite being a global phenomenon and an award-winning hit, the trio of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami’s rendition of Golden at the 2026 BAFTAs received a polarized reception.
The animated Netflix film K-Pop Demon Hunter was ruled ineligible for the ceremony, as BAFTA requires films to have a qualifying theatrical release in the UK.
Moreover, the BAFTAs do not have a category for Best Original Song.
In light of this, many viewers deemed the performance “not fitting” for the ceremony, while others openly expressed fatigue over the song being featured everywhere.
One critic wrote, “It's about time to retire this song, isn't it?"
Others criticized the singers’ vocal performance, with one viewer writing, “God, imagine not being able to sing your own song even while standing still, career over."
“She can’t even hit the notes in her own song... God, what a flop,” commented a second.
A third user said, "It'll vanish after the Oscars because the Netflix promo period will end."
"This song was never a hit; 'it's done' is a hit... this one is just hype. (And the songwriter isn't an Idol because she lacks charisma; she could be a good soloist if she knows how to work her fans.)"