Alfonso Ribeiro Breaks Hearts With Photo Of His “Last Goodbye” With James Van Der Beek

As heartbreaking tributes continue pouring in to honor the legacy of actor James Van Der Beek, one tribute in particular from actor and host Alfonso Ribeiro has left fans gutted.

On Thursday, February 12, Alfonso shared a deeply emotional and intimate photo documenting his “last goodbye” with his close friend and the Dawson’s Creek star.

Highlights Alfonso Ribeiro left fans shattered after posting a photo taken just moments before his “last goodbye” to actor James Van Der Beek.

The emotional tribute sparked a heated debate online, with some praising Alfonso’s courage to share such an intimate moment, while others criticized him for turning a private goodbye into a “public spectacle.”

As tributes poured in from Hollywood stars and close family friends, a GoFundMe was also launched amid reports the Van Der Beek family is facing financial strain.

James passed away on Wednesday, February 11, at the age of 48, following a nearly three-year-long battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, leaving behind his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six young children.

“People need to see these types of moments, to know that this happened, to know it’s ok to see… It helps to be prepared when moments like this happen to you. Moments like this are heartbreaking, but can be beautiful all at the same time,” reacted one netizen.

Alfonso Ribeiro shared a deeply personal and emotional photo on Instagram of his “last goodbye” with close friend James Van Der Beek

Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek smiling together in a casual setting sharing a heartfelt moment.

Image credits: therealalfonsoribeiro

Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek’s friendship dates back to 2019, when the two first connected while appearing on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

James was a contestant, and Alfonso was a co-host alongside Julianne Hough. The two struck up a friendship that eventually grew into a close bond, with Ribeiro later becoming the godfather of the late actor’s daughter, Gwendolyn.

Shortly after James’ passing was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, in a heartfelt statement shared on his official Instagram account, Alfonso posted a tribute honoring his legacy.

Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek share a heartfelt moment outdoors with trees and sky in the background.

Image credits: therealalfonsoribeiro

Comment from Trisha Kelly expressing the special friendship shown in Alfonso Ribeiro's last goodbye photo with James Van Der Beek.

He shared a photo that may have been taken months earlier, as James appeared healthy in the image, smiling directly at the camera.

Alfonso wrote in the caption, “I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend @vanderjames today. He was my true friend brother and life guide. I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer.”

“His family and friends went on this roller coaster ride. The highs when it looked like he had it beat to the breaking lows of it coming back. I’ve learned so much from james. He and @vanderkimberly changed my life. I will forever be in debt for all they’ve given me and my family. He will live forever in my heart.”

James Van Der Beek and woman posing outdoors in autumn setting, conveying Alfonso Ribeiro last goodbye emotions.

Image credits: vanderkimberly

Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek share an emotional farewell moment captured in a heartfelt photo.

He also vowed to look after his late friend’s family, especially his six children, calling it “one of the most important roles of my life.”

A day after sharing his first tribute, Alfonso surprised followers on February 12 by posting a gut-wrenching and deeply emotional image from James’ final moments.

In the photo, taken by Kimberly, James was seen lying in bed, looking visibly frail, as Ribeiro cradled his head while the two shared their final embrace.

While some netizens praised Alfonso’s courage in sharing such a “vulnerable” moment, others criticized him for making a “private” moment public

Alfonso Ribeiro tenderly embracing James Van Der Beek in an intimate moment of farewell and emotional connection.

Image credits: therealalfonsoribeiro

Alt text: Alfonso Ribeiro shares heartfelt message about his last goodbye with James Van Der Beek, capturing emotional final moments.

Image credits: therealalfonsoribeiro

Alfonso wrote in the caption, “This was taken by @vanderkimberly just a few minutes before I said my last goodbye. My last moment was making him laugh one last time. I really miss him already.”

The post left many social media users emotional, with netizens expressing their sympathies and praising Ribeiro for sharing such an intimate and raw moment.

One user wrote, “I think it shows a very special friendship that warrants sharing so we all know he was not alone in his darkest moments.”

Children sitting together by a stone fireplace in a photo related to Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek's last goodbye.

Image credits: therealalfonsoribeiro

Another expressed, “Why are people so afraid to see this process happen? It will happen to every one of us. It’s precious and important and we need to stop making it scary and mysterious; it’s a normal part of life. He was lucky to be able to say goodbye to everyone he loved; not all of us are.”

“It’s wonderful to see that fame dont take away the compassion that these actors have for each other and their friendship. May he rest in peace and his beautiful family get through this very difficult time..those poor babies are gonna have to grow up without their daddy,” added a third.

“This is a beautiful and sad photo, and it should be shared. People should know that a man lived and was loved.”

The 48-year-old reportedly passed away on Wednesday morning at his home in Austin, Texas, as confirmed by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek

Group photo of Alfonso Ribeiro and family outdoors, capturing a heartfelt moment linked to Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek.

Image credits: vanderjames

Alt text: Alfonso Ribeiro sharing an emotional moment in a heartfelt farewell with James Van Der Beek.

However, some viewers disagreed, criticizing Alfonso for making James’ “vulnerable last moment” public.

One critic wrote, “That screams photo-op. That should be more private!”

A second added, “This is heartbreaking. Not sure if I’d share that with the world.”

A third commented, “I just felt my heart break. These pictures shouldn’t be posted.”

“Don’t care how good of friend you are. If you take selfies with me on my d**thbed and post on social media I will come back and haunt you.”

Alfonso Ribeiro shares heartfelt moment with James Van Der Beek during a sunset, capturing their last goodbye.

Image credits: stacykeibler

The Catch 21 star also shared an image of him and James standing in a garden, sharing a one-armed hug, on his Instagram Story.

It was captioned, “So much love lived in this friendship,” along with a red heart.

Alfonso also shared the official link to the GoFundMe set up to provide financial support for James’ family, along with a photo of James’ children and a caption that read, “If you feel called, please consider supporting this beautiful family…”

James’ wife and six children are reportedly facing financial strain due to his expensive medical bills, and a GoFundMe has been launched to support them

Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek share a tender moment in an emotional last goodbye photo.

Image credits: erinfetherston

“They poured everything they had into James’ treatments and his journey. Every bit of love means so much.”

The donated funds are intended to cover the family’s essential living expenses, unpaid medical bills, and future educational costs for James’ children, who are currently aged 4 to 15.

Many stars and close family friends of both James and Kimberly, including former WWE star Stacy Keibler, designer Erin Fetherston, and others, also shared emotionally charged tributes.

Close-up of man wearing a beige beanie and earphones, capturing an emotional moment linked to Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek.

Image credits: vanderkimberly

Stacy posted a photo of James in a wheelchair as she crouched next to him, the two watching a sunset together on the Van Der Beek family’s Texas ranch.

The caption read, “Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life… The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other.”

“I will think of you every time I watch a sunset. Every time I see a rainbow stretch across the sky. I’ll know you’re there. And maybe the lesson you leave us with is this: The present moment is everything… I will carry you with me. Always.”

Meanwhile, Erin, who reportedly collaborated with James and Kimberly to redesign the family’s nursery and sanctuary space for their children, posted a photo of her holding James’ hand as he lay in bed, the two smiling warmly at each other.

She penned, “What an honor it was to have a seat at your table and to call you a best friend. The space you leave behind can never be filled, but we will do our best to shower your beautiful family with love and remember to keep dancing in your honor — because you always knew the importance of joy. We love you.”

“It shows emotional pain as well as emotional comfort. Human compassion. Loving a friend whom you will miss,” wrote one sympathetic netizen

Alt text: Alfonso Ribeiro shares heartfelt photo capturing his last goodbye with James Van Der Beek in a tender moment.

Comment from Lou DAngeli expressing heartfelt sentiment about brotherly love in a social media post.

Comment by Greg Orson expressing empathy and understanding about love, reflecting Alfonso Ribeiro's emotional moment with James Van Der Beek.

Comment expressing sympathy and support for Alfonso Ribeiro's emotional last goodbye with James Van Der Beek shared by his wife.

Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek share an emotional farewell photo, breaking hearts with their last goodbye moment.

Comment from Sheri Locascio reflecting on Alfonso Ribeiro’s heartfelt last goodbye moment with James Van Der Beek, expressing peace.

Comment expressing condolences and calling for love, unity, and friendship after Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek's last goodbye.

Alt text: Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek share an emotional farewell moment, breaking hearts with their last goodbye photo.

Alfonso Ribeiro sharing a heartfelt and emotional moment in a photo with James Van Der Beek during their last goodbye.

Comment expressing heartbreak and deep friendship in response to Alfonso Ribeiro's last goodbye photo with James Van Der Beek.

Comment expressing heartbreak and mixed feelings about sharing a personal last goodbye photo of Alfonso Ribeiro and James Van Der Beek.

Fan Tammy Jo Werth-Smith commenting on Alfonso Ribeiro’s emotional last goodbye moment with James Van Der Beek.

