James Van Der Beek’s Friends Share Heartbreaking Photos Of His Final Days After He Passes Away

After the heartbreaking passing of actor James Van Der Beek at the age of 48, those closest to him have shared an emotional glimpse into his final days.

Just hours after news of the Dawson’s Creek alum’s demise broke on Wednesday, February 11, family and friends began posting gut-wrenching photos and tributes, honoring the actor’s final moments.

Tributes flooded in from friends like Stacy Keibler, who revealed she spent his last days with him, while actor Alfonso Ribeiro vowed to look after his family and six young children.

Unexpectedly, the Van Der Beek family is now facing financial strain in the wake of the actor’s passing, and a GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help support them.

James reportedly passed away following a three-year long battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer, after being diagnosed in August 2023.

“I couldn’t look at the photos without becoming emotional and I didn’t even know him. He looked like a beautiful joyful soul. Heartbroken for his family and friends,” reacted one social media user.

James Van Der Beek wearing a knit hat hugging a young girl outdoors in a heartfelt moment.

James Van Der Beek’s passing was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, in a heartfelt statement shared on his official Instagram account yesterday.

She wrote, “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

“For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” she added.

James Van Der Beek and a woman sharing a tender moment, highlighting emotional final days after his passing.

As the family, including the actor’s six young children, grieves his loss, former athlete and actress Stacy Keibler, who has shared a profound, long-standing friendship with both James and remains close to Kimberly, posted a photo of them watching a sunset together on Instagram.

In the snap, James was seated in a wheelchair and appeared visibly frail, as Stacy crouched beside him and looked affectionately at her friend on the Van Der Beek family’s Texas ranch.

James Van Der Beek in a wheelchair outdoors at sunset with a friend showing support during his final days.

She penned an emotionally charged caption, writing, “Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life. When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush.”

“You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too.”

Comment expressing peace in James Van Der Beek’s final days shared by friends after his passing.

Comment by Rosemary Delaney reading The power of end-of-life-care with a praying hands emoji on a social media post.

“In these past days, you taught me more about being present than any book ever could. You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart. Especially when it breaks your heart,” added the former WWE star.

“The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other. We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here.”

She described James as an “incredible husband” and an “extraordinary dad” until the end.

James Van Der Beek smiling with a woman, capturing a heartfelt moment shared by friends in his final days.

Stacy concluded by writing, “You have given this world so many gifts. Your presence was a bright light in my life, and in so many others. And while your physical body may no longer be here, I know your spirit is doing big things. I feel it already.”

“I will think of you every time I watch a sunset. Every time I see a rainbow stretch across the sky. I’ll know you’re there. And maybe the lesson you leave us with is this: The present moment is everything… I will carry you with me. Always.”

James Van Der Beek resting in bed, holding hands with a smiling woman, capturing final days shared by his friends.

Another close friend of the Van Der Beek family, designer Erin Fetherston, who reportedly collaborated with James and Kimberly to redesign the family’s nursery and sanctuary space for their children, posted a carousel of images in tribute.

The final image in the carousel was a recent photo of her holding the Varsity Blues actor’s hand while he was bedridden.

James Van Der Beek with family and friends posing near pyramids, capturing moments from his final days shared by loved ones

Erin wrote, “Brother James, You were loved by the whole world, but to us — you were Uncle James. Thank you for your friendship. For always showing up. For being the one who would go the extra mile.”

She recalled how James and his wife, Kimberly, “were the very first visitors” when her “babies were born,” and how James personally helped her family during difficult times, such as coming over “with a shovel” in the middle of the night when their dog passed away.

“What an honor it was to have a seat at your table and to call you a best friend. The space you leave behind can never be filled, but we will do our best to shower your beautiful family with love and remember to keep dancing in your honor — because you always knew the importance of joy. We love you.”

Two men smiling and relaxing outdoors in a close moment, related to James Van Der Beek friends sharing heartbreaking photos.

Comment by Anthony Daniels reflecting on life and time, related to James Van Der Beek’s friends sharing heartbreaking photos.

Meanwhile, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, who is godfather to one of James’ daughters, shared a photo with the Dancing With the Stars alum, revealing that he was able to say goodbye to his “brother” over the weekend preceding his passing.

The caption read, “I’m so broken right now with the passing of my friend @vanderjames today. He was my true friend brother and life guide. I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer.”

Two men smiling at a table, capturing a moment shared by James Van Der Beek’s friends during his final days.

“His family and friends went on this roller coaster ride. The highs when it looked like he had it beat to the breaking lows of it coming back. I’ve learned so much from james. He and @vanderkimberly changed my life. I will forever be in debt for all they’ve given me and my family. He will live forever in my heart.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star vowed to look after the actor’s children and to “always hold my role as Gwen’s Goddie daddy as one of the most important roles of my life.”

James Van Der Beek with family and friends sharing heartfelt moments during his final days before he passes away.

Alfonso concluded, “I love you James and know I have a guardian angel watching over me.”

Following the 48-year-old’s passing, an official GoFundMe fundraiser was launched to provide financial support for his family.

The campaign was initiated by family friends and later shared by his widow, addressing the significant financial strain caused by his years-long battle with cancer.

Man wearing a cap smiling with a sleeping child on his shoulders in a parking lot, symbolizing James Van Der Beek’s final days.

The funds are intended to cover essential living expenses, unpaid medical bills, and future educational costs for the couple’s six children, who are currently aged 4 to 15.

The campaign message read, “The cost of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this difficult time.”

“The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate this road.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $1.1 million toward its $1.3 million goal, with nearly 22,000 donations made within hours.

Comment expressing condolences to James Van Der Beek’s family and fans after his passing, mentioning Dawson’s Creek.

Donna Trotto’s heartfelt message about love and support shared during James Van Der Beek’s final days.

Comment from Tina Traska Kopcik sharing heartfelt memories of James Van Der Beek’s final days and his impact on lives.

Comment expressing admiration for James Van Der Beek’s strength during illness shared by a friend after his passing.

Comment expressing that James Van Der Beek’s final days were peaceful and filled with love.

Comment expressing deep emotion about James Van Der Beek’s final days, highlighting dignity and grace amid suffering.

Comment expressing condolences and memories of James Van Der Beek's final days shared by his friends.

Comment expressing sadness and prayers for James Van Der Beek’s final days shared by his friends.

Screenshot of a heartfelt comment reflecting on James Van Der Beek’s friends sharing heartbreaking photos of his final days.

Comment from Heather Lomeli reflecting on time and loss, related to James Van Der Beek’s final days and friends sharing photos.

Comment expressing sadness and admiration for James Van Der Beek’s friends sharing heartbreaking photos of his final days.

Comment by Jennifer Ree Selanoff sharing her colon cancer experience and urging others to get checked, related to James Van Der Beek.

Comment expressing devastation over James Van Der Beek’s final days shared by friends after he passes away.