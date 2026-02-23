“Who’s The Dad?”: Bonnie Blue Announces She’s Pregnant After 400-Men Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Just weeks after making headlines for her controversial stunt of getting intimate with 400 men without protection, adult content creator Bonnie Blue recently broke the internet by announcing that she is pregnant.

Bonnie, whose real name is Tia Billinger, previously claimed she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours and hosted an infamous “breeding mission” on February 7 at a private, multimillion-pound Georgian mansion in central London.

Highlights Bonnie Blue stunned the internet after announcing her pregnancy just weeks after hosting a controversial “breeding mission” involving 400 men.

The announcement ignited a firestorm of reactions, from viral Maury Povich and Freddy Krueger jokes to growing concern about the future of her “unborn child.”

With the identity of the father still a mystery, skeptics even questioned whether the pregnancy was genuine after noticing certain past details.

In a YouTube video uploaded yesterday, February 22, Blue shared footage of herself taking a pregnancy test after days of feeling unwell.

“This sounds like Freddy Krueger’s origin story,” joked one netizen as wild reactions flooded social media following the announcement.

Adult star Bonnie Blue sparked an intense internet frenzy after surprising people with an unexpected pregnancy announcement yesterday

Blonde woman with blue eyes wearing black gloves and blue earrings, making a shushing gesture in a blue-toned setting.

Image credits: channel 4

During the so-called “breeding mission,” approximately 400 men participated.

According to Bonnie Blue, they were all tested for STIs beforehand, as the event was organized without the use of protection.

Reportedly, unlike her previous events that focused on “number games,” the primary objective of this latest gathering was to conceive a child.

Close-up of Bonnie Blue with blue eyes and natural makeup, highlighting her pregnancy announcement after the 400-men challenge.

Image credits: bonnieblue

She allegedly postponed the original January date to February 7 to align with her peak fertility window and prioritized men who were most eager to become fathers.

To maximize her chances of conceiving, Blue offered a “fast pass” to the front of the seven-hour queue to men she believed had the “strongest swimmers.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, she said, “I was concerned I’d drown with the amount of fluids I had planned to consume, and did consume by the end of the day. I wanted the men who wanted to be a dad the most, with the strongest swimmers, to get a fast pass to the front of the queue.”

Bonnie Blue sitting on floor surrounded by men in casual wear, related to who's the dad pregnancy 400-men challenge.

Image credits: bonnieblue

Man in tuxedo resting head on hand at event, reflecting on Bonnie Blue pregnancy after 400-men challenge.

Image credits: excelUnfiltered

Now, in a YouTube vlog documenting her life, Bonnie shared a video titled Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant, with the description, “Bonnie Blue’s Breeding Mission was a success!”

She told viewers, “I’ve been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine. Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I’m wanting to eat instantly, else I will be sick.”

The 26-year-old content creator revealed the news in a YouTube video after participating in a controversial “breeding mission” earlier this month

Woman with towel on head showing positive pregnancy test, related to Bonnie Blue pregnancy and 400-men challenge.

Image credits: BonnieBluexox

Social media comment asking Who's the dad with a blurred profile picture and light blue background.

After taking a bath and applying a face mask, the adult star took a pregnancy test, admitting she felt “a little bit nervous.”

She then told the camera the test was positive, saying, “It’s like half pink, half white. Kinda looks like a drumstick, actually. Guys… I am definitely pregnant, fully pregnant.”

Bonnie later shared footage from a medical clinic, where an ultrasound technician reportedly confirmed the pregnancy.

Bonnie Blue needs serious mental help 😭 the 1st thing she does is ask ChatGPT what to do 💀 pic.twitter.com/fg3597W8Yb — The Reply Guy (@ZeroContextRep) February 23, 2026

Social media comment reacting to Bonnie Blue's pregnancy announcement after 400-men challenge controversy.

Image credits: thetalesoftayls

According to Blue, the doctor told her it was “one baby,” not twins, and estimated that conception occurred “11, 12, 13 days ago,” aligning with the date of the 400-men event.

The announcement sparked a mix of humorous reactions and fierce backlash online.

One user jokingly questioned, “WHO’S THE DAD? BONNIE BLUE’S PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT SPARKS ‘COULD BE ONE OF 5,000’ INTERNET MELTDOWN!”

Another wrote, “Well what did you think was gonna happen? Now time for my favorite game show: Who Da Baby Daddy?”

Pregnant Bonnie Blue during medical checkup after 400-men challenge to reveal who's the dad in a clinical setting.

Image credits: BonnieBluexox

Comment from Mable Chisha humorously referencing Bonnie Blue's pregnancy and the possible fathers after 400-men challenge.

Rob Stiles commenting humorously about a Super Bowl episode of Maury related to a paternity challenge.

“That baby’s gonna need a PowerPoint presentation titled Possible Fathers. I’m logging off. The internet has won today,” quipped a third netizen.

“Imagine being the kid of 400 fathers. $10 from each, Generation wealth unlocked…”

Meanwhile, comparisons quickly surfaced to Maury Povich’s legendary daytime talk show, Maury, which was widely known for its high-drama paternity test segments.

Many netizens expressed concern for Blue’s “unborn child,” given the controversial circumstances

Woman lying in bed wearing a maroon top, appearing surprised, related to Bonnie Blue pregnancy challenge news.

Image credits: BonnieBluexox

One netizen said, “She definitely will be needing Maury Povich to find out who is the father,” while another commented, “Maury could make this a series to find the father.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one adding, “That could have been the most epic episode of Maury ever.”

“Maury is like, we are gonna need a bigger studio!”

The show famously featured episodes with multiple potential fathers, culminating in Povich’s iconic line, “You are (not) the father,” when test results were revealed.

Woman in bathtub holding phone and drink, relating to Bonnie Blue pregnancy after 400-men challenge announcement.

Image credits: BonnieBluexox

Screenshot of a tweet discussing paternity tests and checking all 400 men after Bonnie Blue's pregnancy announcement.

Image credits: CodeNomad_

Since Povich retired in 2022, many online jokes have suggested that Bonnie might be the only person capable of “forcing him out of retirement” to handle the paperwork and determine the “dad of the child.”

However, Blue has claimed that she collected DNA samples and contact details from all participants while organizing the event in order to identify the father, or the “winner,” through future testing.

Bonnie hosted the event in London, where she reportedly slept with 400 men without protection in an attempt to conceive a child

Bonnie Blue in a bathrobe and towel holding a positive pregnancy test after a 400-men challenge announcement.

Image credits: BonnieBluexox

The announcement also surprised many, as Bonnie has previously shared that she struggled with long-term fertility issues and attempted to conceive for several years with her ex-partner, Oliver “Ollie” Davidson, before their 2023 split, but was unsuccessful.

She previously told Us Weekly, “I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I’d have to go down the IVF route. So I wish I could say I might get pregnant; however, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.”

Moreover, in a YouTube video from February last year, Bonnie told documentary maker Josh Lee Spooner, “I would never, ever lie about pregnancy,” deeming it a “step too far.”

Explaining her stance, Blue opened up about her infertility struggles, describing it as “the most lonely experience.”

“So if I was to have seen someone joking about pregnancy I wouldn’t have seen the funny side of it.”

For now, although the announcement came directly from Bonnie, she has not revealed the identity of the potential father.

“My concern is for the unborn child. Imagine what you’ll go through growing up as BB’s child. The bullying, your mates’ piercing words…” wrote one netizen

Man with glasses on head resting hands on head, appearing deep in thought about who's the dad pregnancy challenge.

Image credits: igetshishi

Tweet discussing longest Maury Povich episode reading DNA tests to figure out who's the dad in Bonnie Blue pregnancy 400-men challenge.

Image credits: StraightEdge603

Tweet from Far Left Reddit expressing sympathy about Bonnie Blue's pregnancy and the challenge involving 400 men.

Image credits: FarleftReddit

Tweet from Retired Chef questioning if a kid will be made fun of in middle school locker rooms after a 400-men paternity challenge.

Image credits: chefinret

Screenshot of a tweet questioning the pregnancy announcement of Bonnie Blue after the 400-men challenge.

Image credits: MvelohEnhleh

Tweet reacting to Bonnie Blue pregnancy announcement after 400-men challenge with crying emojis and disbelief.

Image credits: michaelliaaaa

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Bonnie Blue's pregnancy after a 400-men challenge, expressing surprise and fear.

Image credits: Rosaliomon7es

Tweet mentioning Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy with 400 men challenge and potential dads at parent-teacher meeting.

Image credits: XSportsAura

Social media reaction to Bonnie Blue announcing pregnancy after 400-men challenge sparks online discussion.

Image credits: Hatdog

Sammy’s tweet reacting to Bonnie Blue announces pregnancy after 400-men challenge with playful tone.

Image credits: iamsammy_ogb

Screenshot of a tweet joking about paternity test difficulty after 400-men challenge in Bonnie Blue pregnancy case.

Image credits: DreatonAlain

Tweet by Ambitious.co joking about a father's day celebration needing a stadium referencing the 400-men pregnancy challenge.

Image credits: TanishRaj_03

Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning a baptism, related to the Who's The Dad Bonnie Blue pregnancy challenge.

Image credits: NocturnalKing88

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Bonnie Blue's pregnancy after her 400-men challenge controversy.

Image credits: KernelAmerica