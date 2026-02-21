“I Thought He Was Married”: Eric Dane’s Girlfriend Speaks Out After Actor’s Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days after Eric Dane’s passing due to his ALS battle, his reported girlfriend Janell Shirtcliff broke her silence and mourned the loss of Euphoria star.

Shirtcliff, a filmmaker and photographer, shared a series of intimate photos and videos on Instagram, showing the late actor smiling, holding her hand, laughing in the car, and even posing playfully as her daughter directed him during a mini photo shoot.

Highlights Filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff broke her silence by sharing intimate photos and videos of Eric Dane.

The revelation sparked controversy as fans pointed to Dane’s final interview, where he stated he would never love another woman as deeply as his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

Social media erupted in a heated clash, with some labeling Shirtcliff's post "distasteful" and disrespectful to Dane's family.

A GoFundMe set up for Dane’s daughters ignited a separate firestorm.

Though her tribute was personal, it was enough to spark a wave of confusion and controversy among online users.

Janell Shirtcliff shared private moments from her relationship with Eric Dane

Eric Dane's girlfriend wearing a black hat, posing with a man in sunglasses and a white cap in a sunny outdoor setting.

Eric Dane and his girlfriend posing together at a media event, discussing relationship after actor’s passing concerns.

On February 21, Shirtcliff posted what appeared to be deeply personal memories of her relationship with Dane.

The photos featured Dane planting a kiss on her temple, the two holding hands under palm trees, and a candid video of him asking, “Are you taking videos?” before laughing.

The pair had made their red-carpet debut together in 2025 at the “Countdown” premiere, though reports suggested they had been in an on-and-off relationship for over three years.

Eric Dane and his girlfriend posing outdoors, sharing a close moment near a wooden door and greenery background.

Tweet from True Story Hub discussing Eric Dane's girlfriend speaking out after the actor's passing with heartfelt support.

Tweet expressing condolences for Eric Dane, mentioning his girlfriend and fans mourning the actor after his passing.

As reported by Bored Panda, Dane remained legally married to Rebecca Gayheart until his passing. Although Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, she dismissed the petition in March 2025, just one month before Dane publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis. She later described their bond as “familial,” saying they had become better friends and co-parents.

In his final Netflix interview for “Famous Last Words”, Dane made it clear how he felt about her.

Eric Dane with his girlfriend outdoors, the actress wearing sunglasses and a floral dress in a sunny garden setting

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Eric Dane’s girlfriend for disrespecting his family after actor’s passing.

Tweet from Sha Hartley discussing Eric Dane's girlfriend and relationship status after the actor's passing, addressing rumors.

“We still love each other deeply,” he said. “I will have never… fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca. She’s the mother of my children.”

That quote quickly resurfaced once Shirtcliff’s tribute went viral.

“Girlfriend? I thought he was married and even spoke about his wife in his Famous Last Words episode,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Didn’t he say in an interview his wife was always the love of his life?”

Eric Dane smiling outdoors wearing sunglasses and a blue shirt with palm trees in the background on a sunny day.

The internet was divided, as some called Shirtcliff’s tribute “distasteful” while others defended her

Eric Dane's girlfriend smiling with him outdoors, sharing a close moment after actor's passing news.

As news of Shirtcliff’s tribute spread, the comment sections turned chaotic.

“Boy guy’s body still warm and already you’re spreading rumours. Have some shame!” one user snapped.

“Distasteful. She should’ve kept her side chick shenanigans to herself. Disrespecting his wife and children after his death is gross,” another wrote.

Tweet from Eric Dane's girlfriend expressing love and support during actor's passing, mentioning two women by his side.

Tweet by MaxaDuke reacting to rumors about Eric Dane's girlfriend and wife after the actor's passing.

Others questioned the timeline of his relationships, “Damn, he had a girlfriend? He said he would never love anyone as much as his wife.”

But not everyone was critical, as some defended Shirtcliff for her right to grieve the loss.

“The people closest to loss are always the last ones who should have to say anything publicly and the first ones the world looks to. Whatever she shared took courage,” one commenter wrote.

Another tried to clarify, “Him and his wife split since 2018. She just decided to stick by him in his sickness. They have both dated since their split.”

Beyond the debate over the girlfriend, a few commenters sparked an online conversation surrounding GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe for Eric Dane sparked a separate debate among online viewers

Eric Dane and his girlfriend wearing sunglasses and hats, enjoying a sunny day outdoors near a rocky landscape.

Eric Dane smiling while getting a tattoo, with tattoo artist focused on his work in a casual setting.

Shortly after Dane’s passing, friends launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $250,000 goal to support his daughters’ future needs. Within days, over $170,000 had been raised, including a major donation from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

Despite that, the fundraiser ignited another round of criticism from netizens.

“Yeah, he was a steady working actor. I like him, but the GoFundMe for him is ridiculous,” one person commented.

“Why are famous people creating GoFundMes all of a sudden? Like, this man has been on television and in movies for years,” another wrote.

Tweet discussing Eric Dane's girlfriend speaking out, addressing relationship status and events after actor's passing.

Eric Dane smiling with girlfriend outdoors, capturing a candid moment after actor's passing revealed by girlfriend's statement.

The debate mirrored the controversy that followed a fundraiser set up for the family of James Van Der Beek after his passing on February 11. At the time, critics questioned why a former Hollywood leading man would need to resort to crowdfunding at all.

Supporters, however, argued that medical expenses, especially long-term battles like ALS or cancer, can deplete even successful actors’ finances.

“If even celebrities run out of money when they’re sick… what happens to the rest of us?” one commenter asked.

Dane left behind two daughters, Billie and Georgia, and an estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart.

“He may have a girlfriend, but his heart belonged to his wife,” wrote one netizen

