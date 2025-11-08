Who Is Eric Dane? Eric William Dane is an American actor, recognized for his compelling presence and versatile performances across television and film. He consistently transforms complex characters into memorable on-screen portrayals. His breakthrough arrived as Dr. Mark Sloan, or “McSteamy,” on the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, where his charismatic guest role quickly became a series regular. This role captivated audiences and solidified his status in Hollywood.

Full Name Eric William Dane Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $7 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, Scottish, Finnish, Russian Jewish, Austrian Jewish Education Sequoia High School, San Mateo High School Father William Melvin Mother Leah Cohn Siblings Younger Brother (name not public) Kids Billie Beatrice Dane, Georgia Geraldine Dane

Early Life and Education Born in San Francisco, California, Eric William Dane was raised by his mother, Leah, in the Jewish faith after his architect father, William Melvin, passed away when Dane was seven. He has a younger brother. He attended Sequoia High School and later San Mateo High School, where he discovered his passion for acting through a school production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, shifting his focus from water polo.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Eric Dane’s public life, most notably his marriage to actress Rebecca Gayheart in October 2004. They were once a prominent Hollywood couple. Dane and Gayheart share two daughters, Billie Beatrice Dane and Georgia Geraldine Dane. While Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, the petition was reportedly dismissed in March 2025 after years of separation.

Career Highlights Eric Dane’s career breakthrough came with his iconic portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan on the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, a role that spanned from 2006 to 2012 and cemented his “McSteamy” nickname among fans. He further showcased his range by starring as Captain Tom Chandler in the TNT series The Last Ship and later earning critical acclaim for his darker role as Cal Jacobs in the HBO drama Euphoria. To date, Dane has also collected a Satellite Award for Best Ensemble in Television, recognizing his significant contributions to dramatic series.