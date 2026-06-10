Olympic Gold Medalist Blasted For Gross Behavior By Neighbors Of Her San Francisco Home

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Chinese-American Olympian Eileen Gu recently came under scrutiny over a civic issue regarding her house in San Francisco’s Sea Cliff area.

Acknowledged as one of the most decorated freestyle skiers in Olympic history, Gu has faced criticism in the past for representing China in international competitions despite being born in the USA.

Highlights Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu recently faced a civic complaint over a huge pile of trash just outside her San Francisco residence.

Neighbors claimed that the family has been facing similar accusations for nearly a decade, including sanitation and waste-disposal issues.

Gu’s mother has been named the defendant in an active lawsuit where a gardening worker badly injured himself due to poor infrastructure.

On Monday, June 8, 2026, a neighbor filed a complaint at around 8 p.m. through the city’s 311 system about the Gu residence, which Eileen shares with her mother, Yan Gu.

The grievance concerned a large pile of waste left on the sidewalk outside the home.

According to other neighbors, this wasn’t the first time the Gu family had issues with house maintenance and waste disposal.

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The trash pile outside Eileen Gu’s home blocked a handicap ramp

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The pile accumulated in front of Gu’s home included a three-seat couch, a mattress, a broken lamp, wooden and metal stools, chairs, and shelves — some broken, and several boxes of discarded items such as clothes, books, empty medicine bottles, and household supplies.

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The items were littered around a tree on the crossing of Sea Cliff’s Scenic Avenue and 25th Avenue, allegedly hiding a fire hydrant from view and blocking a handicap ramp, according to the 311 complaint.

The San Francisco Standard reported that the morning after the complaint was lodged, an employee from Recology, a waste management company, arrived and inspected the pile but was hesitant to remove it.

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The worker said that no removal request had been booked. He knocked on Gu’s front door to ask if he should pick up the trash, but no one answered.

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Gu’s neighbor, Ira Glick, a Stanford academic and psychiatrist specializing in schizophrenia, tried to call the Gu family when the Recology employee couldn’t reach them.

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According to a listing, Gu’s residence on Sea Cliff’s 25th Avenue, built in 1925, last sold in November 2010 for $1,842,500. The description claims that the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home offers views of the Golden Gate Bridge and has a spacious penthouse on the top floor.

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Eileen Gu’s mother blamed “vicious people” for the littering

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On Tuesday afternoon, Yan Gu told The San Francisco Standard that she wanted to dispose of the items properly and had neatly packed them into 20 boxes before covering them with sheets, in case it rained.

She claimed she finished the chore by 1 a.m. The complaint was filed five hours earlier.

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Yan Gu alleged that the boxes were torn apart and their contents scattered by “vicious people” picking through to find something for themselves.

She also accused the supposed scavengers of pulling out a shirt bearing her daughter’s name. She called it a “malicious” act.

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A trash collection truck was on its way to pick the boxes up on Tuesday, June 9, in the afternoon, she added.

The 311 receipt says that the complaint was closed on Tuesday morning.

The Gu family has faced multiple complaints and a lawsuit over home maintenance issues

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The home has reportedly drawn complaints to the Department of Building Inspection for more than a decade, including one over property boundaries.

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In January 2024, there were at least two complaints about a backyard sewage leak, floating debris, and bubbling fluid with a bad odor. The next month, someone raised an issue over ceramic tiles falling onto neighboring driveways.

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An April 2026 grievance noted that their house had “neglected property, overgrown vegetation, trees, and weeds. Trash cans are left filled, drawing rodents and scavenging birds.”

An inspector visited the next day to follow up on the complaint, but found no housing code violations. Another neighbor said he hadn’t spoken with the Gu family in 4-5 years because of a feud over a newly poured driveway.

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Yan Gu had her own complaints against the neighbors as well. She accused her next-door neighbor of owning reflective, spinning weather vanes that cast “disco ball”-like light across her house, forcing her to keep curtains drawn.

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The family is currently facing a lawsuit over infrastructural negligence.

Adolfo Avila Chavez, a construction worker, claimed he was severely injured during a July 2024 gardening task at the residence when he fell from a 10-foot ramp that was wrongly positioned.

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He named Yan Gu and Hector Alvarez, an allegedly unlicensed and uninsured contractor who hired him, as defendants in a case. He said that he was not given adequate safety equipment.

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“Absolutely disgusting.” Netizens called out Eileen Gu and her family for littering outside the house

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